The Greek and Chambar are offering throwback prices this month

With food costs skyrocketing, many people are wishing they could go back to a simpler time of more affordable eats. Well, thanks to two long-standing Vancouver restaurants, you’ll be able to enjoy some throwback prices this month.

Both The Greek and Chambar are offering prices that reflect their original menus back when they first opened as part of anniversary celebrations.

This month, Chambar turns 20 and will be offering an exclusive nostalgia menu showcasing some of the inaugural menu items, all at 2004 pricing.

The three-course table d’hôte menu is available from April 2 to 17 at $45 per person (plus tax and gratuity), and will feature items like Belgian endive with watercress, pear, and shaved blue cheese in pecan dressing; bouillabaisse of prawns, mussels, lingcod and calamari with tomato, saffron, charred orange; and more!

“We’ll always be grateful to Vancouver for welcoming and supporting Chambar throughout the years,” said co-founder Karri Green-Schuermans in a press release.

If you thought 20 years was a pretty big milestone, The Greek is turning 40 this month and its original North Vancouver location will be offering up 1984 pricing. Think humous for $5.50, kotopita for $8.50, and souvlaki dinners for $14.50.

“We’re really excited to be able to celebrate this occasion on April 19th,” said Iani Makris, co-owner of The Greek. “We can remember hanging out in the restaurant with our parents as we grew up, then spending years learning about the business while we worked there.”

This deal is only available at The Greek’s Anatoli Souvlaki location at 5 Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver on Friday, April 19.

