It looks like Mike Majlak has gotten a taste for some Vancouver restaurants after his recent trip to Whistler with Logan Paul.

One restaurant in particular, Cioppino’s on 1133 Hamilton Street, Majlak said was the “best Italian food” he’s ever had in a clip from a livestream with Adin Ross and an unidentified person on the phone.

In fact, in the 40-second clip, Majlak said it was the best Italian food three times.

Cioppino’s is best known for its Mediterranean cuisine prepared by chef and owner Giuseppe “Pino” Posteraro.

Not only is Cippino’s Majak’s favourite Italian spot, but the podcast host went on to say that it was also Drake’s favourite for Italian food as well.

“The chef there is best friends with Drake,” said Majlak. “Drake is having him fly to Turks and Caicos to have him make food in Turks and Caicos.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Giuseppe Pino Posteraro (@cioppinosyaletown)

Whoever Majlak was chatting on the phone with appeared to be a Vancouverite and told Majlak “Please, you need to come.”

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-7466

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok