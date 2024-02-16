FoodFood News

Internet personality Mike Majlak raves about Drake's favourite Mediterranean spot, Cioppino's

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Feb 16 2024, 6:44 pm
Internet personality Mike Majlak raves about Drake's favourite Mediterranean spot, Cioppino's

It looks like Mike Majlak has gotten a taste for some Vancouver restaurants after his recent trip to Whistler with Logan Paul.

One restaurant in particular, Cioppino’s on 1133 Hamilton Street, Majlak said was the “best Italian food” he’s ever had in a clip from a livestream with Adin Ross and an unidentified person on the phone.

In fact, in the 40-second clip, Majlak said it was the best Italian food three times.

@abdenrose I need to eat there 🤪 #adinross #adinrossclips #viral #drake #fyp @adin ♬ mirage – théos & Antent

Cioppino’s is best known for its Mediterranean cuisine prepared by chef and owner Giuseppe “Pino” Posteraro.

Not only is Cippino’s Majak’s favourite Italian spot, but the podcast host went on to say that it was also Drake’s favourite for Italian food as well.

“The chef there is best friends with Drake,” said Majlak. “Drake is having him fly to Turks and Caicos to have him make food in Turks and Caicos.”

Whoever Majlak was chatting on the phone with appeared to be a Vancouverite and told Majlak “Please, you need to come.”

Cioppino’s

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-7466

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop