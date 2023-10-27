Where to see the best Halloween costumes in Vancouver this spooky season

Halloween is right around the corner, and whether you’re a horror connoisseur or a fraidy cat, we can all agree that costumes are one of the best things about the spooky season.

And since it’s almost time to get your boo on, we compiled a list of the best places to see the top costumes in Vancouver.

Whether you’re a fan of scary outfits, something fun and quirky, or something more alluring, there are a few spots that are best for Halloween people-watching.

Just make sure you remember to dress up yourself. That’s part of the fun, after all!

Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash is happening at Science World on Saturday, October 28 and will feature over 1,200 ghoulish party-goers. So you know the costumes on display will be top-notch.

Prepare for a full night of frights with three rooms of music on two floors featuring eight of the city’s top DJs and live performers. There will also be a hell-raising sound and lighting system to help set the mood. And tickets are on sale now.

Ghouls on Granville Street

Vancouver’s main downtown entertainment district is home to numerous restaurants, bars and nightclubs, and it’s a popular destination on Halloween weekend and on the big day itself.

Whether you’re waiting in line to get into a club or strolling to get a slice of pizza after dancing all night, you’re sure to spot some intricate and extravagant Halloween costumes this year.

Paranormal sightings on public transit

One of the best ways to get to and from your next Halloween event is by public transit, and you won’t be the only one in costume. Riding the bus, SkyTrain or SeaBus is a great way to see other spooky creatures. You may even see a character from your favourite video game, like a Spartan from Halo.

Creepy encounters in the candy aisle

You may need to run down to the store to refill your candy bowl for all the trick-or-treaters on Halloween. At least the chances are high that you’ll spot a sweet costume at the store while you do your candy run this season. However, be forewarned that the scariest thing you may see is the prices of the treats.

Costume spotting while trick-or-treating

Halloween only comes once a year, and the promise of free candy means that all ages will be dressing up in their finest outfits while trick-or-treating.

We’ve got you covered with some great places to trick-or-treat in Metro Vancouver. Plus, there will be outrageous outfits of all sorts to spot while you’re candy hunting!

Spooktacular outfits at Haunted Houses

All around Metro Vancouver, you can explore dark and twisted corn mazes and get spooked in chilling houses of horror.

To help you make the most of this time of year, here are the best spots in and around town to see if you love to be scared or just love to see the creative costumes that people have come up with this Halloween season.