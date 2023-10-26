The best places to trick-or-treat in Metro Vancouver this year

Halloween only comes once a year, so you want to make sure you make the most of this night of free candy. That’s why choosing where you trick-or-treat is so crucial.

If you haven’t mapped out your candy route yet then don’t worry, here are some great places to trick-or-treat in Metro Vancouver.

The noteworthy ones (like the house that gives out the big candy bars)

This year marks the 20th annual trick-or-treat route through Yaletown. Put together by the Yaletown Business Improvement Association and the Roundhouse, this route will have you visiting local businesses for trick-or-treating before making your way back to the Roundhouse for the annual Halloween Carnival. No registration is required for the trick-or-treat route but you do have to buy a ticket for the Halloween Carnival either online or on the day of. Maps for the trick-or-treat route can be picked up at the Roundhouse front desk.

Where: 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

When: October 31 from 3:30 to 5:30 pm

You can visit participating businesses on Granville Street to get some Halloween goodies. Vendors with candy will have an orange pumpkin decal displayed in their windows. What’s even better is this event ends early enough that you can go home, refuel with some candy, and head out in your own neighbourhood for some more treats (or you can visit some of these other recommended spots).

Where: Granville Street between West 63rd and 71st avenues

When: October 31 from 4 to 5 pm

This spooky event allows you to trick-or-treat and visit different businesses along Hastings Street. Not only will there be plenty of candy but mystical characters will be wandering from 3 to 4:30 pm, performing spine-tingling stunts and mind-boggling tricks. Candy and a show? Say less.

Where: 4019 Hastings Street, Burnaby

When: October 31 from 3:30 to 5 pm

Similar to these other events, participating vendors with an orange pumpkin will be handing out candy to kids in costumes. What makes this event special is there will be cotton candy on-site and live music by Katie Brock starting at 4 pm.

Where: Mount Pleasant, Main and 14th Avenue

When: October 14 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm

Indoor trick-or-treating (because you deserve to show off your costume without having to cover it with a jacket)

You can visit the Guest Services desk at Lougheed Town Centre and ask for a “Halloween Boo-k” to start a frightfully fun adventure throughout the mall. Once you complete all the tricks in your book, return to Guest Services for a sticker and a special treat. There are also Halloween photo ops all throughout the mall so be sure to wear your costume.

Where: Lougheed Town Centre — 9855 Austin Road, Burnaby

When: October 14 to 31, 7 am to 10 pm

Not only will you be able to collect candy from participating vendors in the mall (each marked with a disco ball), but you’ll also be able to boo-gie down on a dance floor with tunes spun by DJ. There is also a photo backdrop where you’ll have the chance to win a $250 Capilano Mall gift card! There are so many reasons you need to visit this Halloween spot.

Where: Capilano Mall Grand Court — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

When: October 31 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm

This trick-or-treat event is a race against the clock! The first 1,000 kids to visit the concierge desk will receive a special loot bag to take with them to the different participating stores. There will be spooky Halloween decorations throughout the mall and each store with candy will have balloons to help guide you on this candy adventure.

Where: Willowbrook Shopping Centre — 19705 Fraser Highway, Langley

When: October 31 from 4 to 6 pm

City of Vancouver neighbourhoods

Kitsilano (West 13th Avenue to West 15th Avenue between Collingwood and Macdonald)

Mount Pleasant (West 13th Avenue and 14th Avenue between Columbia and Ontario)

Dunbar-Southlands (streets off Dunbar Street between West 16th Avenue and SW Marine Drive)

Douglas Park (streets between Oak and Cambie Street and 16th Avenue and King Edward)

Riley Park (streets between Cambie and Main, north of Queen Elizabeth Park)

Kerrisdale (streets off West Boulevard between 33rd Avenue and 49th Avenue)

Arbutus Ridge (streets off Arbutus Street between 16th Avenue and King Edward)

West Point Grey (streets off 16th Avenue, 10th Avenue and 4th Avenue)

2400-2900 Trinity Street, Hastings-Sunrise

Yaletown (Homer Street to Pacific Boulevard)

Renfrew-Collingwood (Streets between Nanaimo Street and Boundary Road, 29th Avenue and 41st Avenue)

East Vancouver (East of Commercial Drive between Kitchener Street and Venables Street)

Other Metro Vancouver neighbourhoods