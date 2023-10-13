Sugar rush: How much Halloween candy prices have jumped since 2021

In just over two weeks, candy-craving kids will be at the door yelling “trick or treat” and waiting for some goodies to be dropped into their bags, but will these sugar-craving children appreciate how high Halloween candy prices have gotten this year?

If you’ve been looking at the sticker price of Halloween candy packs at your local grocery store, you might think, “This seems expensive.”

Looking back at prices over the last two years, you’re not wrong.

We hit up a bunch of major retailers and compared prices, and using a flyer archive, we determined that candy prices have indeed seen a significant increase. We also spoke to an expert about why prices have increased.

London Drugs

One product that many people are talking about is the Nestle 100 pack, which includes Aero, Kit Kat, Smarties, and Coffee Crisp.

London Drugs is selling the product for $17.99 this year, on sale from $24.99.

However, in 2021 and even in 2022, London Drugs had this marked for $13.99 as the regular price.

The Nestle 50 pack has also gone up. In 2021 and 2022, it was marked $7.99 each. As of October 13, it was marked at $9.99, on sale from $14.99.

Shoppers Drug Mart

Another victim of apparent candy inflation is Shoppers. While no archive shows the price of the Nestle 100 pack, currently $17.99, we can compare how prices have changed for the Mars 50 pack.

In 2021, Shoppers had the Mars 50 pack priced at $6.99.

This year, it is listed for $11.99.

Shoppers Drug Mart also offers a 90-pack of Cadbury mini-chocolates, which has gone up from $11.99 in 2021 to $16.99 in 2023.

Walmart

Walmart is not immune to candy inflation. While not all products are currently available online, we can see enough to know that prices have definitely gone up.

A flyer from 2022 shows that the popular Nestle 100 pack was just $10.47 during the Halloween season, after a savings of $6.50.

This year, it’s listed for $19.97.

Independent Grocer

Independent Grocer might be your best choice if you’re keen on getting the 100-pack and have an Optimum Card.

Why are prices going up?

We spoke to Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, a professor from Dalhousie University. He calls himself “The Food Professor.”

“Costs to make Halloween candy have indeed gone up in recent years,” he told Daily Hive.

“Several factors contribute to this increase in candy prices, including rising production and distribution costs, as well as inflation in the overall economy. These factors can make it more expensive for candy manufacturers to produce and transport their products.”

While milk prices aren’t a factor, cocoa prices are at a two-year high.

Also, the United States is currently experiencing an insignificant sugar shortage, which can also impact candy production costs.

In sad news for the kids, shrinkflation may also factor in this year’s Halloween hauls, which could impact the candy portions they’re receiving.

To answer the question of trick or treat? We wouldn’t blame you for feeling a little tricked this year.