15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 9 to 11

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival with a variety of daytime and evening activities. Visit the popular Chinatown destination to enjoy storytelling and garden tours, mooncake tasting by Sungiven Foods, live cultural performances, and more.

When: September 10 to 11, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm or 6 to 11 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden – 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Daytime and Evening by donation, starting at $5 for the day and $10 for the evening

What: Car-Free Days are presented by Translink and feature huge lineups of live entertainment, vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out. Head down to Commercial Drive on September 10 for all of the fun.

When: September 10, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway to 1st Avenue – Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Eastside Flea features over 40 local vendors offering a variety of items including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles and plants, artisan foods, and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site as well as casual games.

When: September 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are playing a series against the Eugene Emeralds from September 6 to 11, and you won’t want to miss Throwback Thursday, Fortis BC Nooner at the Nat on Friday, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Return-It, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a blanket giveaway.

When: Now until September 11, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday and Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand/$25 Box Seat/$32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available.

What: Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals are bringing an array of food trucks to Coquitlam for a delicious community block party from September 9 to 11. Vendors will include Kyu Grill, Cannoli King, and Slavic Rolls. So bring your appetite!

There will also be live music, a BC Shop Local marketplace where you can peruse wares from local artists and vendors, and a beer garden

When: September 9 from 4 pm to 9 pm; September 10 from 11 to 8 pm; September 11 from 11 to 7 pm

Where: Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: The 10th anniversary of Recovery Day BC is happening in Uptown New Westminster and will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities and food trucks, and an information fair with 150 health and wellness booths.

Recovery Day BC features four stages of live performances, with the rock stage headlined by eight-time Juno-winning rocker Tom Cochrane. Juno-nominated Haisla hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Canadian electro-soul and hip-hop collective Busty and the Bass are also slated to perform during the massive street festival.

When: September 10, 2022

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: 6th Avenue and 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Four Fires Festival includes a free live music festival, multiple food trucks, and dozens of Indigenous paddling teams from Oregon, Washington, and BC competing in 25 races on both Saturday and Sunday.

Four Fires Festival’s False Creek Stage will spotlight a variety of Indigenous talent, including JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter George Leach, acclaimed hoop dancer Alex Wells, and traditional Salish song and dance group Coastal Wolf Pack.

When: September 10 and 11, 2022

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place, the festival grounds at Concord Community Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver artist Boris Moshenkov was locked inside of a giant white cube for 50 days this summer. The artworks he created during his isolation range from large-scale canvases to drawings on paper, and will be showcased at his upcoming exhibition The White Box happening on September 9 at 332 Powell Street.

When: September 9, 2022

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: 332 Powell Street, Vancouver

Register: Online

What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.

Guests will also taste the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discover other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!

When: Now until October 30, 2022

Time:

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: McSpadden County Fair features local vendors, food trucks, entertainment, competitions, information booths on urban agriculture, and the unique zucchini races.

At this year’s 7th annual zucchini races, the veggies are decorated and affixed with wheels before they’re sent careening down a 26-foot ramp.

When: September 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: McSpadden Park – 2125 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Chutzpah! presents Take This Waltz: Celebrating the Music of Leonard Cohen by Ne. Sans Opera & Dance. The world premiere event is choreographed by Idan Cohen and features bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch, dancer and musician Ted Littlemore, and a classical chamber ensemble of violin, accordion, and cello.

When: September 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre — 950 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $40 regular or $34 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: The second annual Light Up Chinatown! is happening from September 10 to 11 at 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in the historic cultural neighbourhood.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a full weekend of live entertainment, food experiences, and stunning lights and lantern decorations around Chinatown during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

When: September 10 to 11, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

What: A New World: Intimate Music from Final Fantasy, presented by AWR Music Productions, is taking place at The Chan Centre for Performing Arts and will feature a special new program to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the long-running RPG series.

A New World: Intimate Music from Final Fantasy will be performed by the New World Players chamber ensemble under the direction of Eric Roth. Musical selections will include works from composers Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Naoshi Mizuta, Hitoshi Sakimoto, Yoko Shimomura, and Masayoshi Soken.

When: September 11, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $56.75, purchase online

What: HugABull Advocacy & Rescue Society host their first-ever Harmsworth Community Hall in Langley. The event will feature local vendors a silent auction, games for dogs and humans, a BBQ with vegetarian and vegan options, a bake sale, photos by donation by photographer Avi Dhillon Photography and more.

When: September 10, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Harmsworth Community Hall in Langley – 7170 232nd Street, Langley

Cost: Free

What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival features over 70 acts this year, with comedy, dance, storytelling, and online performances to discover from award-winning artists. The festival will also debut a brand new hive of activity at the Granville Island Picnic Pavilion. Guests can take part in a series of workshops and interactive experiences throughout the 11-day event.

When: September 8 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: $15. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online