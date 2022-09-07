One of the largest film festivals in North America is returning to Vancouver for its 41st edition with a massive amount of events and movies for cinephiles to discover.

The 2022 Vancouver International Film Festival has announced its full VIFF lineup happening from September 29 to October 9.

This year’s festival will showcase 135 feature films and 102 shorts from 75 countries around the world. VIFF 2022 includes dozens of world premieres, insightful talkbacks, and more.

All films are presented in-cinema, though a small curated selection of titles will be available for streaming across the province through VIFF Connect.

“VIFF is back with an incredible program dedicated to the power and potential of cinema,” said Kyle Fostner, executive director of VIFF, in a release. “After two challenging and uncertain years, we’re thrilled to be offering a complete in-person film festival featuring hundreds of screenings and Q&As, complemented by an extraordinary lineup of talks and events with some of the industry’s leading talents.

“Over the past two years, film offered many of us an important portal to the larger world, providing inspiration and escape during periods of isolation. Finally, filmmakers and audiences can come together to share that irreplaceable communal experience of watching a story unfold on the big screen. We look forward to welcoming audiences to VIFF 2022 and showing filmmakers how much we appreciate their work!”

Highlights of VIFF 2022 include the opening film Bones of Crows by Métis filmmaker Marie Clements. The BC feature tells the epic story of Aline Spears (Monkey Beach’s Grace Dove), a Cree matriarch who survives the residential school system and becomes a code talker for the Canadian Air Force during WWII.

The festival will feature a number of buzzy films, including special presentations of The Whale by director Darren Aronofsky, Corsage by director Marie Kreutzer, and The Grizzlie Truth from Kathleen S. Jayme.

According to Curtis Woloschuk, director of programming, the festival has curated a lineup that showcases some of the most visionary filmmakers from across the country and the world. This includes the works of 95 women directors, 30 Canadian BIPOC directors, and 29 films by BC filmmakers.

“This year’s films not only reflect the global, collective moment we find ourselves in but inspire by demonstrating resilience and strength,” said Woloschuk in a statement. “Some of the most striking on-screen moments in the program include women on the frontlines of social and political wars, powerful stories of Indigenous icons, supernatural thrillers, and nonfiction sojourns into previously unexplored worlds.

“There are films that remind us of the vast beauty of our world as well as those that will strike a chord with our most interior thoughts.”

A new addition to VIFF’s film program is Vanguard, a competitive series showcasing eight narrative films by rising filmmakers from around the globe. The competition includes titles by first and second-time directors from Australia, India, Mongolia, and more

Also new to VIFF’s event lineup in 2022 is Signals presented by VIFF and DigiBC. The free unique interactive exhibition will take place at Emily Carr University, Centre for Digital Media and Departure Lounge, and celebrates the creative power, playfulness, and storytelling potential of new technologies.

Signals joins the returning VIFF Talks series which spotlights industry leaders who share insights into filmmaking today, and VIFF Amp which explores the important role of music in film.

The closing gala presentation on Sunday, October 9 is South Korea’s Broker by Hirokazu Kore-eda. The acclaimed drama stars Song Kang-ho (Parasite) and weaves a sprawling crime story about a baby kidnapping scheme. Song became the first South Korean male actor to win best actor at Cannes this year for his role as Sang-hyeon.

Check out the full VIFF 2022 schedule online.

When: September 29 to October 9, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets $10-$15, with festival passes also available. Special presentations are $17, VIFF Live tickets are $18, and VIFF Talks and Industry Panel tickets range from $18-$25. Purchase online

