Stanley Park Ghost Train returns to Vancouver this Halloween season

The legendary Stanley Park Ghost Train is back in Vancouver this Halloween, and riders throughout the season may be glowing with more than excitement.

Welcome to Atomicville is transforming the 2 km track into a post-apocalyptic wasteland from October 7 to 31.

Brave souls can enjoy the haunting theatrical experience during the evening, while young guests can enjoy a less scary Little Monsters Matinee train ride through the forest to see the Halloween displays, without live performers. Ticket sale information will be released in early September.

This will be the first year that Stanley Park Ghost Train is running since 2019. The last two years were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Welcome to Atomicville’s event description sounds like something right out of a Twilight Zone episode:

“Where the skies and the people are glowing — and not with health… It’s Halloween night and we’re following trick-or-treaters as they skirt toxic waste dumps and visit their creepy neighbours in search of irradiated sweets. Join us for all sorts of creepy campy fun as we explore the horror hiding behind the masks.”

Stanley Park Ghost Train is entirely wheelchair accessible and stroller parking is also available. However, dogs of any size are not permitted on the train.

Visitors can also stop by the various food vendors on site for tasty treats before and after their ride. Options include The Atomic Café and Canteen, The Praguery, The Tornado Truck, Insomniac’s Coffee, and Cob House by Stanley Park Ecology Society.

Ghost Train rides sell out every year, so make sure to book now so you won’t miss this Vancouver Halloween tradition.

When: October 7 to 31, 2022 (Closed Monday, October 10, 17 and 24)

Time: 6 to 10 pm. Matinee train from 2 to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance, Vancouver

Tickets: $7 to $14 plus fees depending on age and train. Ticket sale information will be released in early September.