15 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 8 to 11

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and in between helpings of turkey and mashed potatoes, there’s lots of time to fill!

Good thing we have a rundown of 15 things you can do from October 8 to 11. Whistler Craft Beer Month, VIFF 2021, and more!

What: While we love eating all of the holiday staples, we sure as heck aren’t going to buy the groceries to prepare and make them, and don’t even get us started about the clean-up and dishes from such a lavish meal. This year we’ve decided to leave the cooking to the pros. If you have as well, then here’s a handy list of Vancouver restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of Vancouver restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner Online

What: Hallowed Eves will transform Playland with spooky decor, unsettling characters, and lots of live performances, featuring the Caravan of Curiosities, a circus and side show collective, so you can watch jugglers, contortionists, and fire breathers.

While haunted houses are missing from this year’s Halloween festivities, there are still a ton of rides. The Beast, Hellevator, and Atmosfear will all be terrifying riders all season long. Plus, they’ll be serving booze and eats, including Triple O’s, so you won’t scare on an empty stomach.

When: Select dates between October 8 and 31, 2021

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm or midnight (closing hours depend on the day)

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: General admission tickets start at $39.50, available online

What: Local culture and heritage enthusiast Maurice Guibord guides visitors on a tour of the final resting place of most of Vancouver’s early mayors, Mountain View Cemetery.

When: October 9, 2021

Time: 11 am to 1 pm

Where: Mountain View Cemetery – 5455 Fraser St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Giants kick off their WHL season against the Prince George Cougars on October 8.

When: October 8, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 St, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Throughout October, you can sip and savour the fall season during Whistler Craft Beer Month. Attendees can expect an assortment of fun, ale-themed events. From beer bingo to axe throwing, the community is rallying to put on more than 40 beer-centred experiences — a full itinerary that should be on every craft beer lover’s list. To inspire your mountain getaway fantasies, we’ve rounded up the top Whistler Craft Beer Month events you won’t want to miss.

When: Various dates throughout October

Time: Various times

Where: Various restaurants and locations across Whistler

Cost: Various, see the list of events Online

What: Two teams of improvisers perform a high-energy and competitive comedy show that is powered by suggestions from the audience. Each Theatresports show at The Improv Centre features new performers ready to entertain.

When: Every Friday and Saturday

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 to $32, purchase online

What: Visitors will find over 25 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: If you’ve ever wanted to wade around amongst the cranberries, then this fall is your chance. The Bog at Riverside Cranberry Farm in Langley, about an hour’s drive from Vancouver, has self-guided tours during the harvest season until early October. You can sign up to take a tour, and the bravest of visitors can even take the cranberry plunge. That’s when you actually put on a pair of farm waders and find yourself wandering through a sea of floating berries. You’ll be able to shop at their farm store during the entire harvest season. Shop fresh baked goods, farm-to-table products – and fresh cranberries.

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday until October 9, 2021

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: The Bog at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Ave, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Community Arts Council of Vancouver presents BIKEnnale/WALKennale, a series of self-guided walking and cycling tours. A one-time donation will provide participants new tours sent every week until October 11. All funds raised support Vancouver Biennale public art installations, exhibitions, artist residencies, and educational programs.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations

Cost: One-time $5 minimum donation for individuals or $15 for families, register online

What: Stanley Park may be known for coyotes, the seawall, and controversial bike lanes, but there’s a much more sinister and dark history behind the crown jewel of Vancouver. The storytellers at Forbidden Vancouver know the history very well, and they’re inviting you to join them as they reveal the truth behind some notorious crime scenes, the secrets of Deadman’s Island, and other lesser-known Vancouver lore with the Dark Secrets of Stanley Park tour.

Stories, which include the Great Fire of 1886, a smallpox outbreak, and the murder of a gold prospector, are told through the personal accounts of fictional characters from the 1890s. Billed as a “roving, one-person play,” the Lost Souls of Gastown takes you out into the darkness as you’re led through winding cobblestone streets and forgotten alleyways.

When: Wednesday, Saturday and Sundays

Time: 10 am

Where: Tours start and end beside the whale fountain outside the entrance to the Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way.

Cost: $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors, Purchase online

What: The Chilliwack Corn Maze is a fun and festive family friendly event. This year’s maze features a walking storyboard called “The Boy Who Spoke to the Earth,” written by adventure photographer Chris Bukard, illustrated by Disney Interactive artist David McClellan. There are various attractions happening at the Chilliwack Corn Maze and special events throughout the season.

When: Monday to Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 41905 Yale Rd W, Chilliwack

Tickets: Daily and Season Pass available, buy online

What: BC’s largest cinema celebration includes more than 110 feature films, 77 shorts, and 20 events this year. All films at VIFF 2021 will be presented in-cinema, with all screenings following provincial COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Select titles will also be available for streaming across the province and country-wide on VIFF’s online streaming platform, VIFF Connect.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues in-person and online via VIFF Connect

Ticket Packs and Passes: Online

What: Taste of Yaletown is returning for its 17th year of special menus, tasting plates, and expert pairings in some of Vancouver’s swankiest downtown restaurants. Diners can enjoy a variety of special menus from participating eateries, each with a fixed, special price. Alternatively, you can also enjoy your meal in the comfort of your home by ordering takeout or delivery.

For every Taste of Yaletown menu sold, the neighbourhood business association will be donating $2 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Yaletown House, a not-for-profit long-term care home for seniors.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Yaletown

Cost: Various, see the list of participating restaurants Online

What: Apple picking around Vancouver is an activity that needs to be a part of your plans this upcoming season. Picking your own fruit is an annual tradition in British Columbia and there are plenty of plump apples ready to be plucked straight from the tree.

Although there are a ton of day-trip-worthy farm destinations near Vancouver, there are only a few places where you can pick your own apples. Thankfully, these pick-your-own (PYO) farms also offer homemade baked goods, petting zoos, corn mazes, and other attractions during harvest season — so the drive is well worth it.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, see the list of places to apple pick Online

What: Art Gallery at Evergreen Cultural Centre present a free tour of Hyung-min Yoon’s “Seedling (cedar)” augmented reality project every Saturday at Lafarge Lake. The 30-minute long tour begins outside the doors of the Art Gallery at Evergreen, includes the viewing platforms, and finishes with a look at the outdoor artworks installed on the Evergreen Cultural Centre windows.

When: Every Saturday until October 31, 2021

Time: 1 pm

Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre – 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free, register online