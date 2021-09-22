All the restaurants to try during Taste of Yaletown 2021

Taste of Yaletown is back for 2021, and it’s all kicking off in just over one week.

The annual food fest is returning for its 17th year of special menus, tasting plates, and expert pairings in some of Vancouver’s swankiest downtown restaurants.

Diners can enjoy a variety of special menus from participating eateries, each with a fixed, special price. Alternatively, you can also enjoy your meal in the comfort of your home by ordering takeout or delivery.

This is an awesome opportunity to broaden your dining horizons and try those spots you’ve been dying to go to without breaking the bank.

In addition to this, for every Taste of Yaletown menu sold, the neighbourhood business association will be donating $2 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Yaletown House, a not-for-profit long-term care home for seniors.

Be sure to call or book your reservation ahead of time if you plan to dine in so you can ensure you get to experience all this awesome foodie district has to offer from October 1 to 31.

“For the first time ever, Taste of Yaletown will be running for an entire month, and we could not be more excited to support the Yaletown community and celebrate what a fantastic neighbourhood it is to live, work, and play,” said Annette O’Shea, Executive Director of the Yaletown Business Improvement Association.

“The past year has been challenging for many and we are proud to provide an opportunity for the community to come together and support one another and, most importantly, our healthcare heroes, while enjoying some of the best culinary experiences the city of Vancouver has to offer.”

This year the celebration will also introduce a ‘Healthcare Happy Hour’ that takes place every Wednesday from 4 to 6 pm at Bill Curtis Square. During this time slot, healthcare workers can stop by the event and pick up a gift basket put together by Yaletown businesses and restaurants.

Here’s the full list of participating restaurants for Taste of Yaletown 2021:

Provence Marinaside

Sushi Maro

Robba da Matti

WestOak

The Flying Pig

The Greek by Anatoli

Brix & Mortar

Hapa Izakaya

Bistro Sakana

Grand Chinese Restaurant

Banter Room

Cactus Club Cafe

Taste of Yaletown 2021

When: October 1 to 31, 2021

Where: Participating restaurants in Yaletown