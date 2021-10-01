10 Whistler Craft Beer Month events you don’t want to miss

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Beyond being a skiing oasis, Whistler makes for a vibrant fall destination. Its many paths become lined with colourful trees and its rustic interiors become even cozier — especially with a frosty pint in hand.

Throughout October, you can sip and savour the fall season during Whistler Craft Beer Month. Attendees can expect an assortment of fun, ale-themed events.

From beer bingo to axe throwing, the community is rallying to put on more than 40 beer-centred experiences — a full itinerary that should be on every craft beer lover’s list.

To inspire your mountain getaway fantasies, we’ve rounded up the top Whistler Craft Beer Month events you won’t want to miss.

Battle of the beer cocktail dinner

Where: The Raven Room

When: Wednesday, October 6 at 6 pm

Four local bartending teams will compete against each other to create the best cocktail using craft beer and spirits. The best part? You’re the judge. Taste these creative concoctions and vote for your favourite. Cocktails will be paired with a three-course family-style dinner by Chef Erin Stone.

Beer bingo

Where: Tapley’s Pub

When: Every Tuesday at 7 pm in October

Beer bingo is like regular bingo — except it’s made infinitely more fun because, well, you’re drinking beer. Local favourites Tapley’s Pub and Backcountry Brewing have teamed up to host the beer-fueled event every Tuesday evening. Plus, you could walk away with some sweet prizes.

Mead meets axe throwing

Where: Whistler Racket Club

When: All of October

Not much of a beer drinker? We have just the event. Local meadery, HumbleBee Mead, has re-crafted this gluten-free alcohol made from fermented honey. Throughout the month of October, when you book an axe-throwing session at Axewood Axe Throwing you’ll get a free bucket of mead from HumbleBee Meadery and a flatbread from Whistler Racket Club’s Courtside Cafe, a favourite of locals for its fun vibes and activities.

Beer-themed spa day

Where: The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge

When: All of October

Level up your Whistler Craft Beer Month experience and treat yourself with a beer-themed day at The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge, in Whistler’s hidden gem of Creekside. Sip on a complimentary Coast Mountain brew paired with BETA5 x Coast Mountain infused chocolates while receiving a sports manicure or pedicure at the stunning Nail Bar.

Beer trivia

Where: Tapley’s Pub

When: Wednesday, October 13 from 7 pm to 10 pm

Put your beer knowledge to the test for the chance to win some awesome prizes (but mostly for bragging rights) at Tapley’s Pub as part of beer trivia night. Hosted by the famous trivia duo, Stache and Abbey of Let’s Get Quizzical, the event is sure to be a roaring good time — even if your beer proficiency leaves little to be envied.

Ultimate beer tasting

Where: Braidwood Tavern at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences

When: All of October

Naturally, it wouldn’t be a craft beer celebration without a classic tasting session. And to sample all the breweries the Sea-to-Sky region has to offer in the form of a 14-beer paddle tasting flight (for three people to share), Braidwood Tavern at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences is the place to be.

Twin Sails and Parkside Brewing Tap Takeover

Where: The Brickworks Public House

When: Friday, October 22 from 4 pm to 11 pm

Two Port Moody breweries are joining forces for what can only be anticipated as an epic tap takeover. By arriving thirsty, you can check out brews renowned for juiciness, hoppiness, and downright deliciousness in the ideal setting of The Brickworks Public House. And if you’re looking to switch things up, the bar is home to Whistler’s largest gin selection with over 30 varieties.

All aboard the Brew Bus

Where: Whistler Valley Tours

When: All of October

Round up your 10 favourite people and take exploring Whistler to the next level with a Brew Bus tour. Get to know the Sea-to-Sky craft breweries by choosing three or four stops in Whistler, Pemberton, Squamish, or by creating your very own itinerary.

Sip n’ stretch

Where: The Mountain Club

When: Every Thursday in October

Slow down with a one-hour guided yoga session — followed immediately by a cold, frothy beer as your reward.

Cluck Cluck Brew

Where: Longhorn Saloon

When: Every Sunday in October at 5 pm

It doesn’t get much juicier than chicken stuffed with a can of Deep Cove Lemon Radler, slow-roasted to perfection. You’ll want to make reservations for this popular Sunday night feast as quantities will be limited.

