8+ Vancouver restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner

The leaves are beginning to fall, the air is becoming crisper, and we’re starting to get hungry because we know what’s coming – Thanksgiving weekend.

While we love eating all of the holiday staples, we sure as heck aren’t going to buy the groceries to prepare and make them, and don’t even get us started about the clean-up and dishes from such a lavish meal.

This year we’ve decided to leave the cooking to the pros. If you have as well, then here’s a handy list of Vancouver restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner.

ARC Restaurant at Fairmont Waterfront

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Cibo Trattoria

Forage

Notch8 Restaurant at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

Sequoia Company of Restaurants

Sun Sui Wah

Torafuku