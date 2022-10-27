20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 28 to 31

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Happy Halloween, everyone!

If you’re looking for a spooktacular way to celebrate this weekend, we’ve got you covered with 20 exciting events to check out in Metro Vancouver from October 28 to 31. Fireworks displays, dance parties, and more!



What: Playland presents a brand new Halloween experience for children and kids at heart. Tricks & Treats happens during the day at Playland and three of the haunted houses will be open. However, the monsters will be resting so you can explore without any jump scares.

Admission includes rides, games, a candy scavenger hunt, and other surprises. Costumes are highly encouraged, and there will be seasonal spooky eats to try while you’re at the park.

When: October 29 and 30, 2022

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $31.50, purchase online

What: The fourth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place until November 2 on Granville Island and throughout the city. This year’s festival will feature a variety of in-person and virtual events, including thrilling live performances, art exhibitions, workshops, a marketplace, and more.

Make sure to also visit the Latin American Arts Exhibition Connecting with Mother Earth and the Day of the Dead Altars installations from Mexico, Bolivia and Ecuador at Ocean Art Works Pavillion on Granville Island throughout the month.

When: Now until November 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events, learn more online

What: Halloween Drive-In, presented by Fresh Air Cinema, is showing spooky classics at Semiahmoo Park. Tickets are by donation, with a suggested amount of $20, and partial proceeds from every pass will go to support the Semiahmoo First Nations.

Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas and Beetlejuice on Saturday, October 29.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: Gates 5 pm, screening 6:30 pm (early film); Gates 8 pm, screening 9 pm (late film)

Where: Semiahmoo Park — 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock (just off Marine Drive by the Washington Avenue Grill. Enter by the Semiahmoo Park gravel lot).

Cost: By donation, suggested price of $20. Purchase online

What: Good Co. Granville invites you to celebrate Halloween with a special weekend edition of CarnEVIL. You’ll enjoy live music from Vancouver’s top DJs, plus there will be flowing drinks, delicious food, and spooky good vibes.

Wear your best costume to this epic party for the chance to win airfare for two to Mardi Gras 2023 in New Orleans.

When: October 28 and 29, 2022

Time: 8 pm to late

Where: Good Co. Granville — 965 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 in advance plus fees, purchase online

What: Make your Halloween a spicy one with Wannabe — Spice Girls Tribute at the Hollywood Theatre. Featuring five high-energy Canadian performers and a six-piece band, original choreography and of course, platform shoes.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, Meet and Greet also available. Purchase online

What: The Parade of Lost Souls is a collaboration with the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre and welcomes all to join for the art and performance of the annual spooky season celebration.

There will be various activities to join in, including workshops and community art installations. There’s also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 7 pm.

When: October 29

Time: Processions at 7, 8, and 9 pm

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Blaze Gourmet Burgers will be hosting its 2nd-anniversary celebration by hosting a Halloween party, and you’re invited! The popular burger destination will be fully-licensed to serve a selection of drinks during the weekend, so you can enjoy your favourite beverage with a scrumptious Blaze burger. Be on the lookout for their special anniversary giveaway too.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Blaze Gourmet Burgers Restaurant – 43 East 5th Avenue, Mount Pleasant, Vancouver

Admission: Free, costumes highly recommended

and

What: Blaze would like to celebrate Halloween with you by giving 100 free burgers to the first 100 people who visit in-store wearing a costume during the frightful (and delicious) weekend. Families are welcome to bring the young ones in for trick-or-treating. And the venue is fully licensed to serve a selection of drinks during the weekend, so you can enjoy your favourite beverage with a tantalizing Blaze burger.

When: October 28 to 31, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to midnight (Friday), 12 pm to midnight (Saturday), 12 pm to 8 pm (Sunday), and 11:30 am to 8 pm (Monday)

Where: Blaze Gourmet Burgers Restaurant – 43 East 5th Avenue, Mount Pleasant, Vancouver

Admission: Free, costumes highly recommended

What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside this fall. The 19th annual event has the theme of Community is the Mentor, and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.

When: October 26 to November 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various prices, including free events

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 65 craft beers, ciders, wines, seltzers, and meads. The event will also feature live music from more than 10 local musicians, as well as a roster of food trucks and some fun games.

In the spirit of spooky season, organizers are encouraging guests to dress up for the occasion, so start thinking up beer-related costumes now.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: The Agriplex —17798 62nd Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Titans — the city’s professional esports team in the Overwatch League — are hosting a huge tournament next week at The Gaming Stadium. And fans are invited to cheer on all the teams live!

Titans Showdown, presented by TD, is part of the Canada Overwatch Fest and takes place on Saturday, October 29 at the Richmond esports arena.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: The Gaming Stadium — 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Tickets: Spectator passes are $10; buy three, get one free ticket bundle for $30. Purchase online

What: Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, has unveiled four new experiences for 2022: Homestead, The Way Down, Slaughterhouse, and Midway.

When you need a break from the pulse-pounding fun, stop by the Midway Street Theatre to meet a cast of characters skilled in the arts of fire, improv, and entertainment. Plus you can visit the Blood Bar to order a wine-filled Blood Bag, or enjoy Maan Farms’ new Naan Tacos, Mad Jack Pumpkin Spice wine, and Creepy Cloud Cocktail.

When: Select nights until October 31, 2022

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, available online

What: Toronto-based platinum artist Jessie Reyez is bringing The Yessie Tour to Vancouver, and fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to see the “Figures” singer live at the Orpheum Theatre. Reyez is a four-time JUNO winner and has written songs for Calvin Harris, Kehlani, Dua Lipa and Normani.

When: October 31, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash features spooky décor, five fully-licensed bars, and over 1,100 ghoulish partiers at Science World.

Prepare for a full night of frights with three rooms of music on two floors featuring eight of the city’s top DJs and live performers. There will even be a hell-raising sound and lighting system to help set the mood right.

When: October 29, 2022

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, starting at $55. Purchase online

What: Immersive flight ride attraction FlyOver Canada is transforming into HowlOver Canada until October 31. During the Halloween experience, passengers will meet Biker Mama the witch and her band of spooky sidekicks before taking off on a flight through the night sky.

HowlOver Canada also includes an original eerie pre-show and lots of chilling decorations. Guests can also enjoy balloon art and face painting each weekend in October, a self-guided scavenger hunt all month long, and a sweet Halloween surprise on the big day.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Weekdays), 10 am to 9 pm (Weekends, Public Holidays, and Halloween)

Where: Canada Place Pier – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Cheer on the Canucks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Rogers Arena.

When: October 28, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The City of Richmond’s Minoru Halloween Fireworks Festival is happening at Minoru Park from 6:30 to 8:45 pm. Costumes are highly recommended.

The free event features family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and even trick-or-treating. And of course, there will be a big fireworks display to cap off the spooky evening.

When: October 31, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8:45 pm, with fireworks beginning at 8:30 pm

Where: Minoru Park – 7191 Granville Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island presents Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv this Halloween season. The murder mystery-themed show is set in the 1950s with the eclectic cast about to open its biggest show of the season, only for the lead to be murdered.

Now, a daring audience member must answer the call to help the improvisers solve the comedic mystery.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $23, purchase online

What: One of the best places in the city to take in the changing colours and celebrate fall is at VanDusen. This October, the garden’s Harvest Days are an affordable family-friendly way to check out the leaves and the bounty of the season.

The garden’s famous maze will be transformed with friendly scarecrows, hay bales, cornstalks, and pumpkins. There will also be live music, kids crafts, and food vendors like Popcorn in the Park, Coffee Bike, and Bistrot Van.

When: Open Saturdays and Sundays in October

Time: Entry from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – Oak Street 5251

Cost: Adult admission is $8.60 and tickets are available online.

What: Join in a friendly and inclusive weekly 5 km park run supported by a welcoming community of participants and volunteers. Walkers, joggers, runners, and spectators are all welcome to register and take part every Saturday in Richmond.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 9 am

Where: Meet at the riverside footpath near the intersection of Cambie Street and River Road. The nearest address to the start point is 7891 Cambie Road, Richmond

Cost: Free, register online

What: Fin-tastic Fall Days are back at the aquarium and it’s your chance to meet some of the most enigmatic creatures under the sea.

Dip into the spooky wet lab where the brave roll up their sleeves, reach inside a covered touch tank and guess what they just touched. You can also meet some of the most mysterious residents at the aquarium up close and personal as well, including a rainbow-coloured boa, a hissing cockroach, or a Brazilian tarantula.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium — 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $37.95 to $49.95, purchase online