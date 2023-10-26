15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 27 to 29

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The spookiest weekend of the year is here!

If you’re looking for a fun and frightful way to celebrate the weekend, we’ve got you covered with 15 exciting events to check out in Metro Vancouver from October 27 to 29. Side-splitting comedy, dance parties, and more!

What: Return to the Dagerpaatch this Halloween at Dageraad Brewing and support a great cause. Guests are invited to pick out a pumpkin by donation, enjoy seasonal drinks and treats, chow down on burgers by Between 2 Buns, and tap their toes along to The Hillbettys’ Appalachian folk music.

The brewery has partnered with the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) for the event, which is in support of their work connecting service dogs to people with disabilities. PADS will have their service dogs in training with them to meet the guests, and guests can even bring their own pups for a Halloween costume contest. Part of Burnaby Halloween Festival 2023.

When: October 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm (food truck from 1 to 5 pm)

Where: Dageraad Brewing – 114 · 3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby

Admission: Free; pumpkins by donation to PADS

What: Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 19 to 29.

The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.

When: October 26 to 29, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online

What: Multi-award-winning country star Jon Pardi is finally embarking on his first-ever headlining tour around the globe, and fortunately, he’s decided to include a stop in the Greater Vancouver Area.

As one of only three Canadian dates the singer, songwriter, and producer is hitting on his 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour — which is also heading to the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and many States — the Abbotsford date means fans can catch the Nashville performer playing hits from his latest studio record up-close and in-person.

When: October 27, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Starting at $61 with fees and taxes — Available via Ticketmaster

The Halloween Costume Ball 2023 What: Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash features spooky décor and over 1,200 ghoulish party-goers. Prepare for a full night of frights with three rooms of music on two floors featuring eight of the city’s top DJs and live performers. There will be a hell-raising sound and lighting system to help set the mood. And you can even treat yourself to a VIP experience. When: October 28, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, from $55 to $75. Purchase online

Vancouver Canucks What: The Canucks continue their NHL season at Rogers Arena this week with home games against St. Louis Blues on October 27 and the New York Rangers on October 28. When: October 27 and 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

Diwali Fest 2023 What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with Indian wedding-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties. The festivities continue with a Mehendi Night at VPL’s Central Branch on Thursday, October 26, from 6 to 8 pm. Enjoy music and dance performances, henna, a children’s art zone, and yummy South Asian treats. Then join in the fun when the celebration moves to the Roundhouse Community Centre on Sunday, October 29, with a Sangeet from 2 to 5 pm. Guests will be treated to live performances, an interactive diya and rangoli installation, and food truck vendors. When: October 26 and 29, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations, check the website for details

Cost: Free or by donation Au-Some Conference 2023 What: Au-some Conference, hosted by Autism Canada on October 27 and 28, invites Canadians to learn about the diversity of the autism spectrum and how they can help create an inclusive environment for sharing successes. The seventh annual event also aims to create acceptance for those on the spectrum, their caregivers, and communities. When: October 27 and 28, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual via Zoom

Cost: Free, register online Harvest Days at the VanDusen Botanical Garden What: Sometimes, all you want for a fall day is to see the pretty oranges and reds of the trees. The VanDusen Botanical Garden is the perfect place for this. It also hosts Harvest Days for a more festive experience, including live bluegrass music sessions, fall-inspired craft time for the kids, and a scarecrow-themed maze. It’s fun for the whole family. When: Now until October 29, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Price: $12.30 for ages 19 to 64, $8.60 for youth (13 to 18) and seniors (65+), $6.15 for children aged five to 12, free for infants four and under. Havana’s Haunted Mansion What: Havana’s annual Halloween cocktail pop-up is themed around a Haunted Mansion this year, and the drinks are spooky good. The bar team of Alexa Greenman, Evan Fong, Charlie Smulders, and Merlin Fisk developed the four delicious cocktails. You can even try the “1 Trick, 3 Treats” cocktail by pulling a treat out of the candy bowl to determine what drink you receive. When: October 27 to 31, 2023

Time: 10 to late (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to late (Monday to Friday)

Where: Havana – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver Parade of Lost Souls 2023: Everything! Everywhere! All At Parade! What: A collaboration between the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre, the Parade of Lost Souls is a thrilling performance, music, and art experience. And festivities are free to enjoy. The paranormal processions will begin at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm, with the route being revealed closer to the date. There is also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 6:30 pm. When: October 28, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm, 7:30 and 8:30 pm

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; donations welcome Saturday Night Laughs and Spooky Night Laughs with The Comedy Department What: The Comedy Department brings the laughs to The Show Cellar every Saturday night. The award-winning improvisers have appeared on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more and will use audience suggestions to create hilarious scenes right on the spot. Plus, on Saturday, October 28, the comedians are presenting a special Halloween-themed show full of gut-busting laughs. When: Every Saturday

Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm

Where: The Show Cellar – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $22.50 plus fees, purchase online

Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary: Parrots & Pints Open House What: Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary is a non-profit society whose purpose is to provide rescue and protection for parrots. It has an extensive adoption program to place parrots in new loving homes, though it has been facing an uphill battle since 2016 when it took in an astounding 584 parrots living in previously deplorable conditions on Vancouver Island. Greyhaven is hosting a fun fall gathering to bring the people and parrots together so that you can learn about adoption, volunteer opportunities, and more. When: October 29, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: The location is not made public for the safety of the birds. The address will be provided to guests in the order confirmation.

Cost: $20 plus fees; purchase online