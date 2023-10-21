EventsFall Events

All Souls community remembrance returns to Mountain View Cemetery

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 21 2023, 5:00 pm
All Souls community remembrance returns to Mountain View Cemetery
All Souls/Facebook

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Theatresports™

Fri, October 13, 9:30pm

Theatresports™

Stand Up at The Improv

Sun, October 22, 7:30pm

Stand Up at The Improv

Future Proof Your Sales Successs - Networking and Insights for the Sales Community

Mon, October 23, 5:00pm

Future Proof Your Sales Successs - Networking and Insights for the Sales Community

Bad Barbie Halloween Party

Sat, October 28, 8:00pm

Bad Barbie Halloween Party

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

In many cultures around the world, October is a time to show respect for those who have passed on.

A beloved seasonal tradition is returning to Vancouver’s Mountain View Cemetery next week for a series of non-denominational sacred gatherings to help attendees do just that.

The 19th annual All Souls event, curated by artists Paula Jardine and Marina Szijarto, is taking place from October 25 to November 1 at the cemetery located at the corner of 41st Avenue and Fraser Street.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by allsoulsmvc (@allsoulsmvc)

Community members of all ages are invited to remember their ancestors and recently passed loved ones with message writing, candle lighting, and personal memorials on shrines. The thoughtful atmosphere will be enhanced with live music during the evenings as well as on weekend afternoons.

The shrines will be kept lit throughout the memorial period from October 25 to November 1, and everyone is welcome to participate, even if their loved ones are not interred at Mountain View.

All Souls

All Souls/Facebook

Other in-person activities include making Memorial Box Lanterns from October 19 to November 1. Kits can be picked up outside the Cemetery Office to bring home and personalize, then brought back for placement on the shrines at the cemetery.

Mountain View Cemetery’s office windows will be transformed into poetic lanterns themselves with works curated by the City of Vancouver’s current Poet Laureate, Fiona Tinwei Lam.

Lam will also read from her book, The Rainbow Rocket, a story of a young boy and the death of his grandmother, on Sunday, October 29 at 1 pm.

All Souls at Mountain View Cemetary

When: October 25 to November 1, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Mountain View Cemetery – 5455 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Fall Events
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop