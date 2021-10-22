12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 22 to 24

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Congratulations, everyone – we made it to the weekend! There’s lots to see and do so we put together a list to help you plan your days.

From HowlOver Canada to Vancouver Writers Fest, here are 12 things to do in Vancouver from October 22 to 24.

What: On is touching down in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver. The Swiss-based brand is hosting a pop-up space until October 22. Besides showcasing their latest product, On will be hosting a variety of events from their space including yoga classes, community runs, an Art Run, and more. Come move with us!

When: Now until October 22, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm daily. Community events will be hosted at 12 pm and 6 pm each day from the pop-up space. Check pop-up site for a full run-down of the events.

Where: 1500 Yew St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: From the people behind FlyOver Canada comes HowlOver Canada, a spooky virtual ride for you and your family in Vancouver this Halloween. From now until Halloween, Mama Biker the Witch will take you and your loved ones on a virtual trip to a spooktacular music festival.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 201-999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Burnaby Village Museum is doing a new event this year that promises to transform its 10-acre space into an illuminated land of illusions for the spooky season. The all-ages Eerie Illusions experience will pull you into a unique self-guided walk using “state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes, and special effects” to transform you, according to the event website.

The new walk-through is designed to take anywhere from 45 to 65 minutes to complete and will run rain or shine. There will be food trucks selling popcorn and candy apples, plus the Burnaby Village Museum cafe will be open for take-out eats.

When: October 22 to October 31

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Time: 5 pm to 11 pm or 6 pm to 10 pm, time depending on the date

Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children two to 12 years old, free for children under two. Purchase online

What: Talking Stick Festival’s 20th Anniversary celebrations culminate with Feasting Our Words. On October 24, Talking Stick joins with the Queer Arts Festival to present Piano Burning. Wordplay & Rhythms for the Spirit! on October 26 features Indigenous poets, storytellers and musicians. And on October 27, there will be a gala and feast to honour this final fire with the 20th Anniversary Talking Stick Gala.

When: October 24, 26 and 27, 2021

Time: Start times vary based on event

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: There’s a haunting happening on the North Shore and only the brave will be served cursed libations and eternal elixirs. Sons Of Vancouver Distillery in North Vancouver has transformed its lounge into the SOV Haunted Bar to bring a fun Halloween-themed drinking experience.

Step through the threshold and grab a seat inside the dimly lit lounge surrounded by decor that gives serious Victorian haunted mansion vibes. You’ll feel like you walked onto the set of the newest Netflix horror series.

When: Wednesday to Saturday until October 30

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 1 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver

What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its tenth consecutive season, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into historic Gastown.

Stories, which include the Great Fire of 1886, a smallpox outbreak, and the murder of a gold prospector, are told through the personal accounts of fictional characters from the 1890s. Billed as a “roving, one-person play,” the Lost Souls of Gastown takes you out into the darkness as you’re led through winding cobblestone streets and forgotten alleyways.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: 7 pm, with extra times on Halloween

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Buro Coffee

Cost: $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors. Purchase online

What: The Giants take on the Rockets in WHL action at Langley Events Centre on October 23.

When: October 23

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 St, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The 2021 Vancouver Writers Fest features a variety of in-person and hybrid events, as well as a selection of digital events showcasing Canadian and international writers. Authors appearing at the 2021 Vancouver Writers Fest include Wab Kinew, Douglas Coupland, Mieko Kawakami and more.

When: Now until October 24, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Online

What: For those of us who aren’t overly excited to get spooked by new scary horror movies and dudes with fake chainsaws in haunted corn mazes, the best part of Halloween is the treats. Dressing up for the occasion is undoubtedly a blast at times, but you know what else is a blast? Eating sugary goodness in festive colours and seasonal flavours, that’s what.

So that being said, here are some must-try Halloween treats, eats, and sips to get in or around Vancouver.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of Halloween treats Online

What: Vancouver Mysteries’ Halloween Mystery Nights invites Super Families to try and stop the slimy supervillain Muck Monster from flooding Vancouver with rain and taking over the whole planet. This outdoor, interactive game will see each player receive a unique superpower for the adventure. For ages 8 and up (one adult required per team) and costumes are encouraged.

When: Daily until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Secret location to be revealed to players

Cost: $35 per player plus GST. Purchase online

What: Held at Bear Creek Park, the Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train is a spooky celebration for all ages. Go on a daytime ride through a decorated forest and receive a treat and a pumpkin during your journey. Or travel through the haunted forest in the evening and hope that Chainsaw Charlie doesn’t get you! Pumpkin Train is open to all ages while the Scream Train is recommended for ages 12 and up.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm (Pumpkin Train), 6:30 to 10 pm (Scream Train)

Where: Break Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $11.50 per person and under the age of two are free (Pumpkin Train), $14.70 per person (Scream Train). More info and tickets online

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s month-long celebration invites participants to envision a post-pandemic world brightened through creative exploration and artistic expression. Events include physically distanced outdoor and pre-registered indoor events, pre-recorded videos, livestream presentations, self-guided activities, and more to discover.

When: Now until October 24. 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free