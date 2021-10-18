Spooky, boozy fun: North Van haunted house bar pops up for Halloween

There’s a haunting happening on the North Shore and only the brave will be served cursed libations and eternal elixirs.

Sons Of Vancouver Distillery in North Vancouver has transformed its lounge into the SOV Haunted Bar to bring a fun Halloween-themed drinking experience.

They’re actually paying homage to a ghost – The Dark Manor Inn, a haunted house-themed bar that closed in 2019.

“We bought a tun of the old memorabilia from the Dark Manor Inn at auction,” James Lester told Daily Hive. He said that it was one of his favourite bars for the eight short months it was around.

“We originally got a truckload of stuff with the purchase,” he said. “The good stuff included a nine-foot coffin table and all the Victorian pictures and dismembered dolls that decorated the place.”

Step through the threshold and grab a seat inside the dimly lit lounge surrounded by decor that gives serious Victorian haunted mansion vibes. You’ll feel like you walked onto the set of the newest Netflix horror series.

According to their Instagram, the SOV Haunted Bar is open Wednesday to Friday from 5 pm to 9 pm and on Saturdays from 1 pm to 9 pm until October 30.

Address: 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver

Instagram