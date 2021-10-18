For those of us who aren’t overly excited to get spooked by new scary horror movies and dudes with fake chainsaws in haunted corn mazes, the best part of Halloween is the treats.

Dressing up for the occasion is undoubtedly a blast at times, but you know what else is a blast? Eating sugary goodness in festive colours and seasonal flavours, that’s what.

So that being said, here are some must-try Halloween treats, eats, and sips to get in or around Vancouver.

Now with two locations, The Pie Hole is a total no-brainer when it comes to pie cravings and special occasions. This spot has a selection of Halloween-inspired treats up for order like Oh Henry Pie Candy Corn S’mores Pie, Skull Pumpkin Pie, and “Mummy’s” Apple Pie.

Address: 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-1000

Address: 7832 6th Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-7437

Ladurée’s limited-edition Halloween gift box can be filled with a variety of macaron flavours, from passionfruit to matcha and pistachio, salted caramel, and more. You can order this box for delivery and pick up, or grab it in-person at Laduree’s Robson Boutique and carriage pop-up at Holt Renfrew.

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3030

This Burnaby spot offers a selection of spooky confections such as Jack-o’-lantern lollipops and statue showpieces. You can find these items in-store or order for pickup.

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665

Be sure to stop by Coho Coffee and pick up this spooky creation from one of Coho Commissary’s members, Panela Lemon. This vanilla oatmeal cookie is mixed with naturally dehydrated apples and stuffed with a creamy cinnamon spread, decorated with two “spiders” on each with chocolate quinoa gems and dark chocolate.

Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

The Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver has a great interactive treat for the spooky season. This smash cake is made of brain-shaped chocolate filled with all kinds of chocolate and candy and comes with four chocolate-covered strawberries. You’ll need to order this treat a minimum of two days in advance.

Address: 1128 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-1120

BETA5 has a scary set of treats that you need to snag while you still can. Celebrate Halloween with the Scream Puff set, the Strange Thing Polygon Bar, and Monster Squad Lollipops.

Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3336

For one day only, Downlow Burgers’ popular Monster Mash makes a return on October 31. Made up of a dry-aged beef patty, boneless fried chicken thigh (spiced medium), slabs of crispy fried pork belly, house jalapeño ranch, Canadian cheddar, lettuce, and tomato, this morsel is available first-come, first-serve at The American.

Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-945-6751

Thomas Haas’ Halloween collection includes an array of treats like chocolate Jack-o’-lanterns, pumpkins, and ghosts.

Address: 2539 W Broadway Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-1848

Address: #289 998 Harbourside Drive, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-924-1847

One of our all-time favourite sweet spots in Vancouver, Beaucoup, is back with a selection of spooky sweets and treats, including Monster Bonbons, Spooky Canelé, and the Bone Appetit Croissant. You can preorder online for pickup from October 25 to 31. There’s limited stock available in-store for walk-ins as well.

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

Chez Christophe has several Halloween treats up for grabs, including Ghost and Skull chocolate lollipops and two new chocolate showpieces. The sweet spot will also be offering some limited-edition pastries: the Pumpkin Spice Danish and the Halloween Croissant Cube – the latter is only available on October 30.

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-4200

Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-385-4474

If you’ve been in Vancouver a while, chances are you’d heard of Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s resident ghost: the Lady in Red. The downtown hotel’s restaurant and bar Notch8 will be offering its Lady in Red cocktail, made from Grand Marnier, Southern Comfort, cranberry juice, and sparkling wine, from October 29 through October 31.

Address: 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-662-1900

This pancake cafe will have a drool-worthy Mummy n’ Scream Souffle Pancake up for order from October 19 to 31. This dish is made from stacked soufflé pancakes, Oreo cookie whipped cream, cream cheese whipped cream, dark chocolate spooky eyes, house-made strawberry sauce, Oreo crumbs, vanilla ice cream, and orange sprinkles.

Address: 1266 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-734-2818

Boba Run will be going full “Squid Games” this year. On October 30 and 31 every customer that purchases a Dalgona aka Honeycomb beverage will get a free Squid Game themed Dalgona cookie. Only while quantities last.

Address: 102 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

For those 19+, Uva’s got several treats in the form of Halloween cocktails, available from October 24 to 31.

Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-632-9560

Ancora has some spooky sips for Halloween night in store for patrons at both locations. At False Creek, guests can enjoy the Vampire’s Kiss, and at Ambleside, the bar will be offering the Creature of the Night cocktail on October 31 only.

Address: 1600 Howe Street #2, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-1164

Address: 1351 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-926-0287

Rocky Mtn Chocolate’s Halloween lineup has everything from spooky chocolate “Boo Balls” to Halloween-themed milk chocolate bars and lollipops.

Address: 1017 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: 10355 152 Street Guildford Town Centre, Unit 1178, Surrey

Swiss Bakery is going all out for Halloween this year, and it looks spookily delicious. You can shop the sweet spot’s collection online now. It includes Murdered Donuts and Haunted Baby Frissants.

Address: 143 East 3rd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-8785

Temper’s got chocolate pumpkins, lollipops, and more this Halloween. Get these sweets in-store from now until October 31.

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-281-1152

As always, Purdys has a plethora of spooky seasonal treats to dig into during Halloween 2021.

Address: Multiple locations

Phone: Multiple phone numbers

Straight and Marrow’s special festive drink, the Plasma Flow, will only be up for order over Halloween weekend.

Address: 1869 Powell Street, Vancouver

