9 spooktastic Halloween events in and around Vancouver

Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Halloween is just around the corner, and there are plenty of spooktastic events to choose from in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland this October.

From informative walking tours that explore Vancouver’s history, to spooky haunted houses, to downright terrifying corn mazes, there are plenty of options if you’re a fan of the spookier side of things.

Prepare to enter a world of “murder, revenge, and true grit.”

Presented by the history buffs at Forbidden Vancouver, the Lost Souls of Gastown not only presents spooky stories about Vancouver, but it’s also based on real Vancouver history.

The experience is on now until the end of the month, and tickets can be purchased through the website.

When: All month long, various times

Where: 305 Water Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online

The folks over at Maan Farms have crafted three unique experiences for horror lovers this season.

The haunted corn maze, pitch black, and the twisted pagan forest are three experiences sure to challenge your courage.

Most of their October dates are already sold out, so be quick if you want to be chased by circus freaks.

When: All month long

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Buy online

This year, Playland’s Fright Nights will not operate the way it typically does.

Instead, the folks at the PNE have created a new event called Playland Hallowed Eves.

There won’t be any haunted houses, but there will be plenty of spooky entertainment, including creepy characters and decorations, fire and swordplay, and rides that will fuel your adrenaline.

Proof of vaccination is required.

When: October 8 to 31

Where: 2910 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Book online

The Rio Theatre loves this time of year, and they typically run lots of horror movies at their venue throughout October.

This year’s festivities kicked off on October 16, when they played the terrifying classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

When: Various dates in October

Where: 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Online or at the door

From the people behind FlyOver Canada comes HowlOver Canada, a spooky virtual ride for you and your family in Vancouver this Halloween.

From now until Halloween, Mama Biker the Witch will take you and your loved ones on a virtual trip to a spooktacular music festival.

When: All month long

Where: 201-999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online

Burnaby Village Museum’s Eerie Illusions is a new experience that begins on October 22 and runs through Halloween. This replaces the annual Haunted Village event.

Due to it being a primarily outdoor event, proof of vaccination is not required, but masks are required in indoor spaces.

When: October 22 to 31

Where: 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Tickets: Buy online

The folks over at Cougar Creek describe this experience as the “baddest, gnarliest, CREEPIEST haunted house in BC!”

They also say you’ll never have so much fun peeing your pants. So, if you’re into that, tickets are on sale now. Proof of vaccination is required.

Partial proceeds go to the Surrey Food Bank.

When: Various dates

Where: 12530 72 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Buy online

If you prefer to be an active participant in your horror experience, rather than being on the receiving end, this event is for you.

Spanning across every night in October, you have the choice of three games: Secret Mission, Crime in Downtown, and Heroes and Villains.

These games are for those 12 and up, and they’ll put you through a variety of challenges that will require your brain power to solve. They also offer virtual events.

More details here.

Reapers Maze of Terror

Reapers is back for their 29th year of scares. They call it the scariest indoor theatrical horror experience in Western Canada.

The event runs all month long.

When: Varying dates

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: Buy online