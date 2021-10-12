A Halloween-themed train in Metro Vancouver is back this fall, and it begins every day with pumpkin-filled cuteness before taking riders on a scarier journey after dark.

Kids can ride the rails at the Bear Creek Train and enjoy Mini Golf this year; $11.50 admission includes a train ride, pumpkin, and a treat. It operates from October 9 to 31 every day from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

But every day at 6:30 pm, the ride gets a little scarier. The Scream Train kicks off on October 16 this year, and organizers say it’s not for the faint of heart; they recommend it for people age 12 and up.

“Dare to come through the haunted forest with our creepy scary actors. Don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you,” the event says.

There’s a concession stand operating for both types of trains, where riders can purchase hot and cold drinks, chips, candy, and popcorn.

Where: 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

When: October 9 to 31 for Pumpkin Train, October 16 to 31 for Scream Train

Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm

Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $14.70 for evening trains