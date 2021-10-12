A Halloween-themed train in Metro Vancouver is back this fall, and it begins every day with pumpkin-filled cuteness before taking riders on a scarier journey after dark.
Kids can ride the rails at the Bear Creek Train and enjoy Mini Golf this year; $11.50 admission includes a train ride, pumpkin, and a treat. It operates from October 9 to 31 every day from 10 am to 4:30 pm.
But every day at 6:30 pm, the ride gets a little scarier. The Scream Train kicks off on October 16 this year, and organizers say it’s not for the faint of heart; they recommend it for people age 12 and up.
“Dare to come through the haunted forest with our creepy scary actors. Don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you,” the event says.
- You might also like:
- 5 Squid Game-inspired costumes to rock this Halloween
- Classic family-friendly Halloween movies to check out this month
There’s a concession stand operating for both types of trains, where riders can purchase hot and cold drinks, chips, candy, and popcorn.
Bear Creek Park Halloween Train
Where: 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
When: October 9 to 31 for Pumpkin Train, October 16 to 31 for Scream Train
Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm
Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $14.70 for evening trains