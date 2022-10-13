15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 14 to 16

Reapers/Facebook | vanaqua/Instagram | The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2022). Photo by Eric Kozakiewicz for The Citadel Theatre

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

October is just zooming by, so make sure to slow down and have some fun this weekend!

If you need some ideas on what to do, we recommend checking out these 15 great things to do around Metro Vancouver and beyond from October 14 to 16. Pinot & Popcorn, Fin-tastic Fall Days and more!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Reapers Haunted Attraction has returned to terrify visitors at Chilliwack’s Fantasy Farms. The Reapers Maze of Terror is an insane asylum-themed haunt is filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim.

There is almost no light in the 22,000-square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

When: Tuesday to Sunday until October 30, plus open on Halloween

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays), 7 to 10 pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $25 + GST per person (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays) and $30 + GST (Fridays and Saturdays). Available online.

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place in October with a home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on October 15.

When: October 15, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Dinner en Flannel What: Chilliwack’s Old Yale Brewing is hosting a long-table dinner series this coming weekend, but instead of having diners wear all white, this affair will be decidedly more Fraser Valley-friendly. The Dinner en Flannel event is a five-course dinner with beer pairings and live music – and yes, flannel attire is encouraged. Tickets are limited. When: October 16, 2022

Time: 5:30 pm to 9 pm

Where: Old Yale Brewing, 404-44550 South Sumas Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: $100 per person, purchase online

What: Lulu Island Winery’s Pinot & Popcorn is happening on various dates throughout October, with the first screening on Friday, October 14 being 1993’s Hocus Pocus. Each ticket includes admission, a 3oz glass of wine or a non-alcoholic beverage, and of course, everyone’s favourite buttery movie snack.

Grab a seat on one of the winery’s hay bales or bring your own blanket and chair to sit under the enchanted stringed lights and witch-approved harvest décor. All movies will be played on a huge 20-foot screen and are presented in partnership with Tourism Richmond.

When: October 14, 2022

Time: Doors at 6:30 pm, movie at 7 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: $15 for adults, free for children 12 and under. Purchase online

What: Museum of Anthropology (MOA) presents Xicanx Speaks, a new series of artist talks showcasing Xicanx exhibition artists talking about their works and critical issues of our time in a roundtable dialogue. The special iteration of Xicanx Speaks! on October 15 features MOA Curator Jill Baird in discussion with artists Linda Vallejo and Debora Kuetzpal Vasquez, as well as others. Presented by the Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre.

When: October 15, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Museum of Anthropology at UBC – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free with museum admission, purchase online

What: The annual Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival gives local visual and performing artists who might be facing social exclusion and other barriers the chance to exhibit, perform, learn and connect. The sixth annual event features over 50 Metro Vancouver artists including painters, photographers, musicians and more.

When: October 14 to 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Timeless English bands New Order and Pet Shop Boys are bringing the Unity Tour to Rogers Arena in October.

New Order formed as a successor to Joy Division in 1980 and is best known for their electronic and dance music which made them one of the most notable bands of the ’80s.

Pet Shop Boys, on the other hand, formed in 1981 but really took off in the ’90s. They also focus on synth-pop and have sold over 50 million records worldwide.

When: October 16, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Fall has arrived and though the sun is still shining, the temperatures are beginning to dip. That’s why we’re craving warm eats to satisfy our appetites.

One of our favourite places to get some delicious food this season (and really, all year round), is Saboten, which serves up a variety of tasty Tonkatsu dishes.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Aberdeen Centre – 4151 Hazelbridge Way, 3180, Richmond; The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, F15, Burnaby

What: Circuit for a Cause takes participants on a fitness circuit through popular local studios. The event takes place every weekend in October with proceeds going towards BC Women’s Health Foundation (BCWHF)’s Endometriosis – Changing Care fundraising initiative.

Endometriosis is a painful condition where the tissue lining the uterus grows abnormally. The disease affects 8-10% of reproductive-age women in Canada and about 250,000 women in BC.

When: October 15, 22, 23, and 29, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Tickets for Circuit for a Cause are $240 and class passes are $45. Purchase online.

What: Fin-tastic Fall Days are back at the aquarium and it’s your chance to meet some of the most enigmatic creatures under the sea.

Dip into the spooky wet lab where the brave roll up their sleeves, reach inside a covered touch tank and guess what they just touched. You can also meet some of the most mysterious residents at the aquarium up close and personal as well, including a rainbow-coloured boa, a hissing cockroach, or a Brazilian tarantula.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $37.95 to $49.95, purchase online

What: Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre presents Bad Parent created by Ins Choi (Kim’s Convenience). Norah and Charles are trying to figure out parenthood, but they still need to discover who they are in relation to their toddler, to each other, and to the audience. It stars Raugi Yu and Josette Jorge and is directed by Meg Roe. There will also be post-show talkbacks on October 16 and 18.

When: Various dates until October 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cultch Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $29, purchase online

What: Artists and curators from two exciting exhibitions spotlighting the work of Latin American artists in North America come together for a conversation at the Museum of North Vancouver. The conversation will feature visiting Xicanx artists Linda Vallejo, Debora Kuetzpal Vasquez, Vancouver-based curator Miret Rodriguez, and artist from the Volver exhibition Ximena Velázquez. The live audience will hear their viewpoints and personal experiences as Latin Americans and art professionals in North America.

When: October 16, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Museum of North Vancouver – 115 Esplanade W, North Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the acclaimed comedy, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, which tells the story of The Cornley Drama Society trying to mount a production of J.M. Barrie’s iconic tale. Unfortunately for them, things don’t go as planned, but fortunately for the audience, the results are uproariously hilarious.

The North American premiere production of Mischief Theatre Worldwide’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong is associated with Citadel Theatre and will be on stage at Arts Club’s flagship venue, the Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage.

When: Various dates until October 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $35, purchase online

What: The Beaumont Studios presents Art Immortal from October 13 to 31, with the popular arts hub being turned into a unique AI Halloween experience for fans of all things spooky.

Art Immortal will transport guests into the mind of Vancouver’s fully autonomous AI artist, AiYa, and features a series of escape rooms, exciting performances, and head-scratching riddles.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays from October 13 to 31, 2022

Time: Show runs every 10 minutes between 6 to 11 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and from 6 pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday

Where: The Beaumont — 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular price $40, discount price (Sundays only) $25, group discounts available (minimum 20 people) $32.50. Purchase online

What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited to search for hidden “Treasures of the Deep” on the remixed underground tour. Then visit the Sunken Machine Shop and the Terror Lab for more spooky fun. You can even try to assemble a real killer whale skeleton.

When: October 15 and 16, 22 and 23, and 29 and 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $20-$25. Children 2 and under, are free. Purchase online