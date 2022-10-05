A huge celebration of Latin American heritage kicks off this month in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A three-week celebration of everything Latin American heritage is returning to Vancouver starting this month.

The fourth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place from October 14 to November 2 on Granville Island and throughout the city.

This year’s festival will feature a variety of in-person and virtual events, including thrilling live performances, art exhibitions, workshops, a marketplace and more.

Latincouver is a non-profit organization that promotes, connects, supports and empowers the Latin American community in BC and Canada while sharing their culture. They are also the organizers of the popular annual Carnaval del Sol event.

“In 2018, the Parliament of Canada proclaimed October to be Latin American Heritage Month, in recognition of the Latin American community’s tremendous contribution to Canadian society,” said Latincouver in a release. “The 20-day Festival is a perfect way to join in with the rest of Canada to honour and commemorate the richness and vitality of Latin American culture and traditions.”

Highlights of this year’s Latin American Heritage Month Festival include a Flamenco, tango and wine night on October 27 at Performance Works on Granville Island. Guests will enjoy live music and dance from Mozaico Flamenco, Tango Lab, and Liliam Santamaria. Christopher Stewart Wine & Spirits and Spanish food from ARC Iberico Imports will also be served.

There will be a free Latin market on October 29 and 30 on Granville Island. This popular festival staple will feature over 30 vendors, live music, face painting and a children’s area and a seniors area.

Arrive hungry as you’ll be able to purchase delicious foods like tacos, tamales, quesadillas, hot chocolate, mulled wine, and beer. There will also be prizes for the best dresses of catrin or catrina.

Make sure to also check out the Dia de Muertos Celebration at the Museum of Anthropology (MOA) at UBC. Guests can visit the Day of the Dead altar in MOA’s Haida House created by local Mexican artist Paloma Morales and contribute photos and mementos of loved ones. There will also be live performances by Mariachi Los Dorados and Casa Meshiko-Mexica Aztec Dance Group and free treats to enjoy.

The museum will also be open late, so it’s a great opportunity to visit the English-Spanish feature exhibition Xicanx: Dreamers + Changemakers / Soñadores + creadores del cambio. The exhibit features over 30 artists of Mexican American heritage who self-identified as Xicanx.

For more information on all Latin American Heritage Month Festival events, visit latincouver.ca.

When: October 14 to November 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events, learn more online