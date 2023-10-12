15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 13 to 15

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

October is just zooming by, so make sure to slow down and have some fun this weekend!

If you need some ideas on what to do, we recommend checking out these 15 great things to do around Metro Vancouver and beyond from October 13 to 15. MastersFX Monster Museum, UBC Apple Festival, and more.

For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Dageraad is hosting a celebration of bottle-aged and bottle-conditioned beers, and you’re invited to the party.

Enjoy these complex brews in a small and intimate setting at the Dageraad brewery, where you can chat with some of the brewers. Slow Beer: The Bottle Episode features rare bottles from Dageraad’s own cellar, Belgium’s Guezerie Tilquin, and unique offerings from Washington, Oregon, and Alberta breweries such as Holy Mountain, Fair Isle, E9, Upright Brewing, and local favourites like Temporal Ales, Strange Fellows, Four Winds, 33 Acres, Powell, Ile Sauvage, and Xhale Brewing.

Admission includes entry and all beer, with no tokens or drink tickets at the event. Between 2 Buns Burgers will also be keeping everyone full with tasty smash burgers.

When: October 14, 2023

Time: 1 to 5:30 pm

Where: Dageraad Brewing – 114 – 3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby

Tickets: $65; purchase online

What: An all-ages spooky pop-up shop and bop at Robson Square. Bring the whole family down to check out Halloween and horror-inspired shopping, food trucks, an intimate concert performance, and more. Food trucks will be serving up tasty food at this dog-friendly outdoor event.

When: October 14, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: WorkBC, the Government of BC’s access point to the world of work, is hosting the 2023 North Shore Job Fair on Wednesday, October 11. From jobs at Grouse Mountain, ICBC, Parq Vancouver, and more, you’ll recognize almost every employer looking to hire for hundreds of positions. And the job fair is accessible, free, and open to everyone.

When: October 11, 2023

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: MastersFX Monster Museum will open its doors to horror fans just in time for Halloween season this October.

Guests to the eerie 5000 sq ft space will discover 80 exhibits of hand-crafted monsters, creatures, and characters from popular movies and TV shows from the award-winning special effects studio.

When: Opening day on October 14, 2023. Additional dates leading up to Halloween

Time: Various time slots

Where: MastersFX Monster Museum — 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Alex Mackenzie’s Hungry for Laughs Comedy Tour is a world-class variety show featuring three hilarious comedians, an acclaimed magician, and an internationally renowned foot archer. Enjoy performances by Ivan Decker, Wes Barker, Orissa Kelly, Simon King, and Mackenzie at the Hard Rock Casino. Partial proceeds will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

The talented acts have been featured on Netflix, Just for Laughs, Conan O’Brien, Britain’s Got Talent, and even performed for The Queen of England.

When: October 13, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $39, purchase online

What: American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio feature aerialists and acrobats, thrilling motorcycle stunts, and of course, hilarious clowns in their crowd-pleasing, animal-free shows.

The Osario Family has been entertaining audiences around North America for over 100 years, with great-grandfather Osorio launching the original Circo Osorio in Mexico in the 1920s.

When: October 12 to 16, 2023 (Richmond), October 19 to 30, 2023 (Coquitlam)

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Lansdowne Centre – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond; Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Tickets: $25 for ages 11 and up and $10 for ages 10 and under. Purchase online

What: Get more art into your life at the 13th Annual North Shore Art Crawl. Local galleries, community centres, businesses, and art schools open their doors and invite the public in to celebrate the talent of area artists by showcasing their works and their passions.

Discover a wide range of art forms at 69 venues, including painting, jewellery, pottery, textiles, graphic design, glass, sculpture, and photography. A number of venues will even have demos and art activities that you can partake in.

When: October 13 to 15, 2023 (select venues will be open for Friday opening-night receptions)

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free

What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited to join a seasoned “Monster Hunter” on the underground adventure. Then check out Pumpkin Science and the Terror Lab for more spooky fun. You can even discover bones of otherworldly beings from the depths of the ocean.

When: October 14 and 15, 21 and 22, and 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $20-$25. Children two and under, are free. Purchase online

What: ‘Tis the season for macabre movies, and horror fans will be in heaven when the Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (VHS) returns to more theatres than ever this fall.

The sixth annual VHS is haunting screens in Vancouver from October 13 to 15 and Burnaby from October 20 to 22.

The full festival lineup includes 41 short films and six feature-length films from all over the world. VHS also features red-carpet events, industry panels, filmmaker Q&As, a screenplay competition, and more.

When: October 13 to 15, 2023 (Vancouver), October 20 to 22, 2023 (Burnaby)

Time: Various times

Where: Scotiabank Theatre – 900 Burrard Street, Vancouver (Vancouver), Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis at Metrotown – 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby (Burnaby)

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Maan Farms is the spot for you if you want to do a little bit of everything this fall. Its “Fall at the Farm” event is fun for everyone. Tickets include activities of a barnyard adventure for the kids, a daytime corn maze, and a pumpkin patch for the whole family.

If the fall activities weren’t enough, they also have a variety of signature fall treats available, such as their Double Pumpkin Spice Cream. Head over to Maan Farms for both a fun and delicious time.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Maan Farms – 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Price: $21 on weekends, $18 on weekdays, or $15 on Tuesdays

What: The 2023 UBC Apple Festival has something for fruit connoisseurs of all ages to enjoy. Now in its 32nd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about the diversity of apples as well as taste a number of rare and peculiar varieties.

There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

When: October 14 and 15, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $8 for early bird admission; purchase online. Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, October 2. Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult.

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train in Surrey throughout October. Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy The Engine for a spooky and delightful trip at one of the city’s most popular parks.

The little ones are invited on the daytime Pumpkin Train, while those looking for more frights can climb aboard the evening Halloween Scream Train. But beware: don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you!

When: Now until October 31 for Pumpkin Train, October 13 to 31 for Halloween Scream Train

Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm; Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $17.50 for evening trains

Live music, over 80 vendors, and great local produce and food products make the White Rock Farmers’ Market a great community event for South Surrey and White Rock.

When: Every Sunday from spring until October 15, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 15154 Russell Avenue, White Rock (Beside Whaling Wall)

What: Janice Bannister, the founder of Laughter Zone 101 Comedy School, is celebrating 20 years of sharing the language of laughs in 2023. She will be roasted and toasted by her fellow comedians and students at the House of Comedy in New West.

Bannister’s comedy credits include Just for Laughs, CBC, and being a two-time winner of BC’s Funniest Female Comic. She is also the producer of “F is for Funny” and is featured in the documentary Comedy Doula.

When: October 14, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Tickets starting from $12, purchase online

What: Calling all cocktail connoisseurs! A cross-Canada celebration of bars, bartenders, and their delicious drinks is returning to Vancouver this week.

There are 16 Vancouver bars and restaurants participating in this year’s Signature Cocktail Week, each serving up three signature cocktail creations featuring St-Rémy brandy. The top bar chosen nationally will receive the chance to execute a pop-up of its establishment in New York City.

When: October 15 to 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Participating venues around Vancouver