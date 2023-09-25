Capilano Bridge transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland this holidays

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween may just be around the corner, but we’re already looking forward to a time-honoured holiday tradition returning to North Vancouver this fall.

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is welcoming guests to its annual Canyon Lights from Friday, November 17, to Sunday, January 21.

The natural wonderland will be transformed into a magical holiday experience, with thousands of sparkling lights illuminating the iconic suspension bridge and other areas of the park.

The 30-ton Douglas Firs of the Treetops Adventure will also be dressed in lights. Standing at an impressive 110 feet above the forest floor, the Douglas Firs that connect the suspension bridges are some of the tallest Christmas trees in the world.

Even the canyon floor will be illuminated with lights from below, creating an enchanting winter display.

After you’ve made your way along the Cliffwalk and completed the Snowy Owl Prowl scavenger hunt, stop by the Trading Post Gift Store. It’s the perfect place to find a gift for that special someone.

And no Canyon Lights visit is complete without some delicious hot chocolate and some festive live music.

Visitors are advised to dress for an outdoor experience, meaning that warm jackets, gloves, and footwear are essential. The park can become chilly later in the evenings, especially towards mid-December.

Partial proceeds from Canyon Lights admissions go to support the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, which provides fire and burn education in schools throughout BC. Over $578,000 has been donated to date.

Capilano Suspension Bridge isn’t forgetting about the scary season, however! It has announced its Canyon Frights is back for some North Vancouver spooktainment from October 13 to 31.

The Park will be decorated with pumpkins and spooky displays for the annual Halloween event and the majestic birds of Raptors Ridge will take to the air from 10 am to 5:30 pm on weekends.

And if you’re looking for more eerie events, check out a haunted Halloween experience taking over Burnaby Village Museum and the murder mystery comedy happening on Granville Island.

When: November 17, 2023, until January 21, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

When: October 13 to October 31, 2023

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online