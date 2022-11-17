15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 18 to 20

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

All We Want Is More: The Tobias Wong Project

We’re here to help with our latest rundown of great events in Metro Vancouver! From holiday lights to a Canada’s Drag Race premiere party, here are 15 fantastic things to do from November 18 to 20!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is helping to motivate outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels with its fall series of events, including Snowsports Show 2 on Friday, November 18.

The in-person screening at West Vancouver’s Kay Meek Centre features three inspiring films as well as a powerful presentation by outdoor community leader Sandy Ward about being Indigenous in the Snowsports Industry.

When: November 18, 2022

Time: Doors open at 6:30, show begins at 7:30 pm

Where: Kay Meek Arts Centre – 1700 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: $23-$25 in advance, $25-$27 regular pricing. Purchase online

What: Clearly’s huge Black Friday Sale is offering its biggest deals of the year at its two Vancouver locations as well as online. Stock is limited and styles are selling fast, so get in quick to shop amazing deals on glasses and contact lenses, including:

Up to 90% off frames and up to 50% off designer frames

40% off all lenses, including blue light filtering, progressives, prescription sunglasses, and more

Up to 20% off contact lenses

Free shipping on glasses orders over $80 and free returns

If you’re shopping from home, use the Virtual Try-On to test out styles from your couch. Direct billing is also now available online, so you can apply your vision benefits in the checkout and save money upfront, on top of Black Friday discounts.

And don’t forget to use the online code FRIDAY40 at clearly.ca.

When: Now until November 23, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7 pm in store, anytime online

Where: Clearly Robson Street – 961 Robson Street, Vancouver, Clearly West 4th Avenue – 2152 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver, and online using code FRIDAY40

What: Looking to get more art into your life? Ready to stoke your creative fire and stretch yourself artistically?

On Friday, November 18, Tangible Interaction is hosting Graffiti Boot Camp at its Strathcona studio which will give participants a chance to get their hands on a digital spray can.

When: November 18, 2022

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Tangible Studio — Unit 160, 220 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $64 plus fees, register online

What: Canada’s Drag Race season 2 finalist and Vancouver icon Kendall Gender is taking on international all-stars on a global stage in Canada’s Drag Race – Canada vs The World. Join Gender and her drag family for a screening party and an evening of performances by Venus & Kara Juku at Celebrities Nightclub.

When: November 18, 2022

Time: Doors 5:30 pm, show 6 pm

Where: Celebrities Night Club – 1022 Davie Street, Vancouver.

Admission: $20 plus tax and sc (general admission), $35 plus tax and sc (VIP Meet and Greet). Purchase online

What: The 26th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening in November in 80 buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome 45,000 visitors to their studios.

The four-day visual arts, design, and crafts festival sees artists open their doors to visitors in the neighbourhood enclosed within Columbia Street, 2nd Avenue, Victoria Drive, and the Waterfront. It is considered the most densely populated community of artists in the country.

When: November 17 to 20, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Canucks face off with Anže Kopitar and the LA Kings on November 18 at Rogers Arena.

When: November 18, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Turkish Canadian Society and SFU Woodward’s Cultural Programs are hosting the 9th annual Vancouver Turkish Film Festival (VTFF). The festival opens on Thursday, November 17, at the Vancity Theatre and continues on Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20 at the SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts.

On opening night, there will be a gala reception at 6 pm, followed by a screening of Love, Deutschmarks and Death, directed by Cem Kaya. This essay documentary will be followed by a Q&A session with the director.

When: November 17, 2022 (Opening Gala Reception), November 19 and 20 (screenings)

Time: Various times

Where: Opening night at Vancity Theatre — Screenings at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts

Price: Various prices — available here

What: The 12th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, is happening this year on Saturday, November 19 at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, enjoying free amusement rides including a Ferris wheel, and strolling through the light tunnel. There will be over 25 local vendors to discover in the expanded Holiday Market. Each offers unique handmade and artisan products that will help you cross everyone off your Christmas shopping list.

When: November 19, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Meet crime historian and reporter Eve Lazarus, author of BC bestselling Cold Case BC, at Book Warehouse Broadway. In her latest book, Lazarus shines a light on long-forgotten and unsolved murder cases throughout the province.



When: November 20, 2022

Time: 12:30 to 2 pm

Where: Book Warehouse Broadway – 632 West Broadway, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Improv centre presents Happy (Hectic) Holidays, a festive family-friendly show celebrating the magic and mayhem of having loved ones over for the holidays.

The new show will explore what really makes the season special, and the audience’s suggestions will play a big part in making the live comedy a hilarious hit.

When: Thursday to Saturday from November 17 to December 23, plus a matinee on December 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online

What: Lumière Festival, an annual celebration of light and colour, is coming to Vancouver this month for what’s sure to be an unforgettable event. Over 11 magical nights, downtown Vancouver, West End, Yaletown, and Gastown will come alive with stunning light installations.

This year’s theme, Dream the Future, aims to redefine winter as a season of inspiration and bring people together by using light, art, music, and dance to enliven the city during the darkest season of the year — and no two nights will be the same.

When: November 17 to 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations across Downtown Vancouver. The full list can be found online.

Cost: Free

What: One of the most beloved rock operas in Broadway history is coming to Vancouver. The stunning new production of Jesus Christ Superstar will run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and features iconic lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Jesus Christ Superstar tells the story of the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen from the perspective of Judas. The memorable score includes songs such as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”

When: November 15 to 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Friday), 2 pm and 8 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is welcoming guests to its annual Canyon Lights for the holiday season.

The natural wonderland will be transformed into a magical holiday experience, with thousands of sparkling lights illuminating the iconic suspension bridge and other areas of the park.

When: November 19, 2022, until January 22, 2023 (closed on December 25)

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 17, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley

What: The Christmas Store at Potters is back for its 18th year of delighting shoppers with its opulent holiday displays and a massive array of decor items, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Every year, this garden centre transforms its 28,000-square-foot space into a festive wonderland.

When: Now until December 24, 2022

Time: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 am to 6 pm; Wednesday and Friday, 9 am to 7 pm

Where: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free