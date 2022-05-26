15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 27 to 29

The last weekend of May has arrived! Say so long to the month by making the most of it.

Here is our rundown of 15 fun things to do from May 27 to 29 in Vancouver, including Safe and Sound Festival, Rolla Skate Club, and more.

What: Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The smash Broadway musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education, and has fans all over the world.

Hamilton has also won numerous awards including a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

When: Now until June 19, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Multi-platinum artist Vance Joy is slated to perform at Rogers Arena on Friday, May 27, with opening acts including Vancouver-based electronic rock band Dear Rouge and Australian singer Budjerah. Joy’s headline show in Vancouver is one of two he is bringing to Canada as part of his “The Long Way Home Tour.”

When: May 27, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $62.05, available online

What: Acclaimed Canadian playwright Norm Foster’s Screwball Comedy features hilarious Hollywood stereotypes, fast-flowing dialogue, and a curious murder mystery wrapped up in a delightful spoof. Directed and designed by Ellie King and starring Michael Charrois, Ian Harmon, Toni Reimer and Ivy Padmos.

When: Now until May 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday and Saturday), 3 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Kay Meek Arts Centre – 1700 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver

Tickets: $40 for adults, $35 for seniors, and $15 for students, purchase online

What: Rolla Skate Club hosts a weekly Saturday night roller skating party at Rollerland. Dress to impress and get ready to have fun with DJ Groovehear. Rental rollerskates and protective pads are included with each ticket, and skaters are invited to also roll in their own gear. The event has two-time slots to choose from, and bring your own helmet if you wish to wear one. For ages 19 and up.

When: May 28, 2022

Time: 6 to 7:45 pm and 8 to 9:45 pm

Where: Rollerland – 21 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25, purchase online

What: Surrey Civic Theatres presents a weekend of exciting theatre performances and activities for children and families. Surrey SPARK Stages features an aerial circus, music performances, an all-ages dance party, and more.

When: May 27 to 29, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Avril Lavigne’s “Bite Me Canada 2022” tour is her first in over 10 years. Canada’s fave pop-punk princess is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of her diamond-selling debut album, Let Go, which includes pop-punk anthems “Complicated,” and “Sk8er Boi.”

When: May 24, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Il Centro’s Ukraine Relief Fundraiser Dinner features an evening of exquisite Ukrainian food, culture, and live entertainment The event will also include a keynote speaker, with all proceeds going directly to Ukraine relief.

When: May 27, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre Grand Ballroom – 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Safe & Sound Music Fest’s first live festival in four years features a can’t-miss lineup of international stars and local talent.

Multiple Grammy Award nominee Ty Dolla $ign is the headliner of Safe & Sound Music Fest. The Los Angeles singer, rapper and producer is known for his hits “Blasé,” “Paranoid,” and “Or Nah.” He’s also collaborated with artists like Kanye West, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone.

Also on the bill are Canadian legends Rascalz featuring Kardinal Offishall; Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr; hip hop, rap and soul artist Missy D; and many more.

When: May 29, 2022

Time: 12 to 11 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: Starting at $59, purchase online

What: Shop for LPs, 45s, CDs, posters and memorabilia, T-shirts and turntables and more at the Vancouver Vinyl Record Show 2022.

When: May 29, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Presented in the style of a radio play, Yellow Fever by R.A. Shiomi is an award-winning comic mystery set on post-war Powell Street. Follow along as hard-nosed private eye Sam Shikaze investigates the disappearance of the mysterious Cherry Blossom Queen.

When: Tuesday to Sundays until June 12, 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Launched in June 2008, this open-air market offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well as artisan goods while you listen to live entertainers.

When: Every Saturday until October 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: North Parking Lot of Burnaby City Hall – 4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway, Burnaby

What: R&B singer Snoh Aalegra, whose latest album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies was released last July, will be performing in Vancouver as part of her Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour. The LA singer will perform in 21 cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Vancouver, and Seattle, before wrapping up in Portland, Oregon. Ama Lou will be performing as a special guest on the tour.

The winner of the Best New Artist title at the 2020 Soul Train Awards and Best New R&B Artist at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Snoh proved to fans and critics alike to be one of the most promising artists performing today.

When: May 27, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl – 610 Pipeline Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Just For Laughs Vancouver will take place until May 29 at various venues around the city. The festival is delivering with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Roy Wood Jr., Jimmy O. Yang, Atsuko Okatsuka, and more.

When: Now until May 29, 2022, plus additional dates

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: All tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver can be purchased online

What: An exhibit at the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) will immerse you in the city’s bright past and delve into the divide that changed its urban landscape. Until Summer 2022, Neon Vancouver | Ugly Vancouver features a collection of flashy signs dating back to the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. Some are being lit for the first time since they were recovered from junkyards.

When: Now until June 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm daily

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Adults (18+): $15. Seniors (65+), youth (6 to 17) and students with ID: $10. Free for children 5 and under and individuals self-identifying as Indigenous. Purchase Online

What: “East Vancouver’s original sexy weirdo wrestling show” is celebrating its 20th edition with a night of comedic, hard-hitting wrestling at the Wise Hall. The promotion’s first-ever championship will also be awarded.

When: May 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: WISE Hall – 1882 Adanac Street Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online