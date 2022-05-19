Dates revealed for FREE outdoor movies in Stanley Park this summer

One of the most popular summertime events in Vancouver is finally back after two long years!

Fresh Air Cinema and Evo Car Share have announced that the Evo Summer Cinema Series at Stanley Park will take place every Tuesday and July in August starting on July 5, 2022.

The beloved summer pastime sees hundreds of people gather for the weekly event held at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach.

Here are the dates for the Evo Summer Cinema Series so you can save them in your calendar:

July 5, 12, 19, and 26

August 2, 9, 16, and 23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadá Fora de Série (@canadaforadeserie)

Similar to previous years, attendees are invited to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy free lawn seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis. VIP seating will also be available online soon via Eventbrite and offers a front-row seat to enjoy the movie.

Stay tuned for the full movie lineup set to be released in early June, along with your chance to choose one of the movies through a special public vote.

Vancouver film lovers have enjoyed a bunch of crowd-pleasing, popular hits over the years, including Wayne’s World, Beetlejuice, Shrek, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, and many others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outdoor Movies BC (@freshaircinema)

Evo Summer Cinema Series at Stanley Park

When: Every Tuesday in July and August

Time: 8 to 11 pm, screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

