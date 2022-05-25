Summer is just around the corner! As the days get progressively longer, Vancouverites are excited to take in the best arts that the city has to offer.
From Hamilton to Bard on the Beach, the rEvolver Festival and more, here are 10 great Vancouver arts events to check out in June.
Broadway Across Canada – Hamilton
What: Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The smash Broadway musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education, and has fans all over the world.
Hamilton has also won numerous awards, including a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
When: Now until June 19, 2022
Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
- You might also like:
- Concord Pacific and Lululemon are hosting a free weekly run meet-up in Vancouver
- Live Nation offering $25 tickets for Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain and 3,700 more concerts
- Burnaby Village Museum celebrates 50 years of taking visitors back in time
Poetry Project
What: GALLERY GEORGE presents the second Poetry Project Exhibition and Book Launch. Beedie Luminaries students’ poems will be showcased alongside the corresponding artwork by the artists in a unique and exciting showcase.
When: Wednesday to Sunday from June 1 to 26, 2022 (Opening reception on June 4 and 5)
Time: 12 to 5 pm or by appointment (Opening reception 2 to 4 pm)
Where: 1502 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Kinky Boots
What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning Kinky Boots, which introduces the audience to Charlie who is struggling to save the men’s shoe factory inherited from his father. A fateful encounter with fabulous drag queen Lola sets off this heartfelt musical that celebrates compassion and acceptance. Featuring music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein.
When: Various dates from June 9 to July 31, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: starting from $43, purchase online
2022 Vancouver International Children’s Festival
What: Head down to Granville Island for the Vancouver International Children’s Festival from May 31 to June 5. Enjoy performances from around the globe for children and families of all ages. Acrobatics, puppetry, theatre, music, and lots of arts activities. There will also be online performances happening until June 12.
When: May 31 to June 5 (in-person) and May 31 to June 12 (online), 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations around Granville Island and online
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Bard on the Beach
What: Bard on the Beach, one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit, professional Shakespeare festivals. Presented in a magnificent setting on the waterfront in Vancouver’s Vanier Park, the festival offers Shakespeare’s plays, related dramas, and several special events on the BMO Mainstage and the Howard Family Stage from June through September. The lineup this year includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Harlem Duet, and Romeo and Juliet.
When: June 8 to September 24, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
rEvolver Festival
What: The annual rEvolver Festival is a showcase of contemporary theatrical works at The Cultch. Check out the wide variety of performances from local and national artists including script-based theatre, staged readings of in-progress shows, digital and audio experiences, and more.
When: Now until June 5, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: The Cultch’s Historic Theatre and Vancity Culture Lab – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Once
What: The critically acclaimed film and eight-time Tony Award-winning play comes to Vancouver with Renegade Theatre Company’s production of Once. Discover the story of an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant who, over the course of one fateful week, develop an unexpected friendship that grows into a powerful but complicated love story. Partial proceeds of Once will be donated to Canada-Ukraine Foundation.
When: Various days from June 9 to 25, 2022
Time: 8 pm, plus 2 pm on Saturdays
Where: The Shop Theatre – 8877 Selkirk, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Alegria by Cirque du Soleil
What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performances will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place.
Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.
When: Now until June 5, 2022
Time: Performance times will vary based on the date
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online
Ensemble Theatre Company 2022 Festival
What: Ensemble’s 2022 Festival includes productions Pass Over and Marjorie Prime, and Sunday readings of These Things Happen in All Our Harlem’s, and The Life and Times of MULTIVAC. ETC will also be hosting film screenings of Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing from 1989 and Spike Jonze’s her from 2013.
When: June 15 to July 2, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Yellow Fever
What: Presented in the style of a radio play, Yellow Fever by R.A. Shiomi is an award-winning comic mystery set on post-war Powell Street. Follow along as hard-nosed private eye Sam Shikaze investigates the disappearance of the mysterious Cherry Blossom Queen.
When: Tuesday to Sundays from May 28 to June 12, 2022
Time: Various showtimes
Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online