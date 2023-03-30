15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 31 to April 2

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

April has arrived and we’re ready to start the new month off right!

Get the fun started with our list of 15 fun events to check out this weekend around Metro Vancouver. Food Truck Wars, Pretty Woman, Cherry Blossom Festivals, and more!

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival’s Food Truck Wars is a three-day event that pits some of Metro Vancouver’s best food trucks against each other for a battle of the best, with trophies in several categories up for grabs, including Best International and Best Between the Buns.

From Vancouver legend Hunky Bills’ perogies to Mom’s Grilled Cheese to Rocky Point Ice Cream, the event will be offering a little bit of everything for every kind of appetite and craving.

When: March 31 to April 2, 2023

Time, 4 pm to 9 pm (Friday), 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: KPU Langley Campus, 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Tickets: By donation

What: The Big Picnic is an annual event held at David Lam Park that honours the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.

Everyone is welcome to this communal picnic, and organizers invite participants to bring their own blankets, chairs, baskets, and food to enjoy under the magical canopy of blossoms.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: David Lam Park, 1300 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

What: Maan Farms in Abbotsford is gearing up for a busy spring season, including a ’90s-themed boozy adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1.

The egg-citing adults-only event begins with a Hoppy Hour, where guests will enjoy wine or beer while dining on tasty dishes from Mama Maan’s Kitchen. There will also be a yummy Easter Cocktail available for purchase.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $79, purchase online

What: The musical Pretty Woman is coming to Vancouver from March 29 to April 2 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman is brought to life by an acclaimed creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the beloved film’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

When: Now until April 2, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2 pm (Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday), and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Bite of Burnaby is a month-long event that aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants.

From now until March 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60.

When: Now until March 31, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Burnaby. See the list online.

What: Reel to Real is an annual youth film festival showcasing the best of international cinema to an audience of all ages. The 25th-anniversary lineup includes shorts and feature-length films, Canadian premieres, a youth filmmakers showcase, and more at Vancity Theatre and The Roundhouse Community Centre.

When: Now until April 6, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vancity Theatre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; The Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: The Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest is a great way to visit with rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties. The family-friendly event features a Meet & Treat, where you can watch the rabbits or join them in their enclosure to feed them treats from a cup. You can even get your face painted like your favourite bunny.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Scottish Cultural Centre – 8886 Hudson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum $6 donation at the door or purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with an exciting match against CF Montreal this weekend at BC Place.

When: April 1, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

This large farmers’ market takes place in both winter and summer right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.

When: Every Saturday from April 1 to October 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: Pi Theatre presents Black & Rural, the story of a lone Black country woman struggling to resist the monolith of what matters to Black lives. Shayna Jones weaves a story of vulnerability, quiet triumph, and striking humanity from dozens of real-life interviews with Black people from Canada’scountryside.

When: March 31 to April 15, 2023

Time: 8 pm (plus 2 pm on Saturdays)

Where: Pacific Theatre – 1440 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $37.50, purchase tickets online

What: Place des Arts in Coquitlam is celebrating the opening of four exhibitions this weekend, including Corner Stores by Coquitlam Heritage Society; I want to think about feminism, but I have to think about climate change by Alex Sandvoss; Trash by Jeongmin Ahn; and Meltdown: The Second Wave by Vin Arora.

When: March 31, 2023

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: The Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival is a celebration of the arrival of spring and the blooming of cherry blossoms.

The festival, situated right beside the Fraser River, includes a day full of Japanese music, as well as traditional Japanese food and activities. Attendees can also expect traditional Japanese dance, Taiko drumming, and a number of talented musicians.

When: April 2, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Garry Point Park – 12011 Seventh Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: David Spade was a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live and starred in many memorable films such as Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt, and Grown Ups. The Just Shoot Me and Rules of Engagement star is bringing his Catch Me Inside stand-up tour to Vancouver for two shows this month.

When: March 30 and 31, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $52 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Sunday Service is an award-winning improv comedy troupe that has performed together since 2005. Head down to the Fox Cabaret to wrap up your weekends with a night of laughter. Each show will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions, and you never know when a surprise guest may show up to join the fun.

When: Every Sunday

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season this weekend with games against the Calgary Flames on March 31 and LA Kings on April 2.

When: March 31 and April 2, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday), 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online