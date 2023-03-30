Canucks announce details for Friday's Pride Night game

The Vancouver Canucks will play with Pride on Friday.

The Canucks will celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community on March 31 against the Calgary Flames during the team’s annual Pride game.

“The opportunity to celebrate the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is very important to our entire organization,” Michael Doyle, president of business operations for Canucks Sports & Entertainment, said in a release on Wednesday. “Pride night and all the incredible activities that highlight this evening, is special for a number of reasons.

“Besides raising awareness and understanding, it also lets our fan base know that everyone is welcome here at Rogers Arena. Our club believes strongly in diversity and inclusion, and we look forward to celebrating these core values with our community.”

2SLGBTQIA+ represents two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and additional sexual orientations and gender identities.

A donation of $20,000 on behalf of Canucks for Kids Fund will be made to Qmunity, a non-profit in Vancouver that supports 2SLGBTQIA+ people.

Vancouver will wear newly designed Pride-themed warmup jerseys created by a local artist, and there will be a Pride Party on the Plaza, as well as in-arena Pride celebrations including drag show performers and performances by Mathew V and Zynth and Co. dancers.

Pride merchandise and the team’s Pride warmup jerseys will go on sale this week with proceeds going to You Can Play, an organization working to ensure the safety and inclusion of all who participate in sports

“Canucks Sports and Entertainment is proud to welcome and support any teammate, coach, or fan who brings passion and energy to our community,” the team wrote on its website. “It is important that everyone, from fans to teammates and coaches, feel welcome and comfortable enjoying the game we love, regardless of gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, race, colour, religion, or disability.”