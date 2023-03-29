EventsMappedSpringOutdoors

Back in bloom: BC tulip festival returns this spring with rainbow fields (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 29 2023, 6:01 pm
Back in bloom: BC tulip festival returns this spring with rainbow fields (PHOTOS)
Bloom Tulip Festival
It’s petal to the medal time for an award-winning BC floral festival as it prepares to open its fields this springtime.

The Bloom Tulip Festival will blossom in Armstrong, BC from May 4 to 28, with an even larger and more colourful event set for its second year.

Bloom Flower Festivals have planted over 500,000 bulbs in a four-acre field, and anticipate double the number of rainbow-coloured tulips in 2023. Guests will also enjoy photo ops and activities, live entertainment, and more.

Started by Dutch immigrant and farmer Peter Warmerdam, and carried on by his granddaughter, Alexis Szarek, the fest has deep roots in the region. It also ran for four years in Abbotsford before moving to the North Okanagan.

Bloom Tulip Festival

Bloom Tulip Festival/Facebook

“After hosting thousands of people to the Abbotsford Tulip Festival over four years, we’re proud to bring this event to the community of Spallumcheen and Armstrong,” said Szarek in a release. “The response last year was amazing and the feedback has been that our festival is a picture-perfect way to welcome the arrival of spring and to celebrate the wonder of this pretty season in the North Okanagan.”

Bloom Tulip Festival

Bloom Tulip Festival/Facebook

Bloom will wow visitors with over 20 different kinds of tulips, with tons of fresh bunches for sale at the flower stand and in the u-pick field.

There will also be live music and local food trucks throughout the month. And enthusiasts can partake in special events including Paint Nights in the Tulips, Yoga in the Tulips, and Horse Drawn Okanagan carriage rides during the weekends.

Bloom Tulip Festival

Bloom Tulip Festival (@cricketinthethicket/Facebook)

Bloom’s Tulip Festival

When: May 4 to 27, 2023 (Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays)
Time: 9 am to 7:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)
Where: 5050 Knob Hill Rd, Armstrong
Tickets: Starting at $12 to $18 online, $15 to $25 on-site. Purchase online.

With files from Aly Laube

