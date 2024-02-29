15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 1 to 3

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Who’s excited for the first weekend of March?!

If you’re like us and ready to have some fun, we’ve got you covered with 15 great things to do in Metro Vancouver from March 1 to 3. Vancouver Whitecaps, Coastal Dance Fest, and more!

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: The Vancouver Whitecaps are gearing up for the start of their historic 50th anniversary season, and fans are in for a huge party at the home opener this weekend at BC Place. The club is hosting Charlotte FC for the first time in the MLS on Saturday, March 2, and even with expanding seating capacity, tickets are selling fast.

Fans will want to get there early, as the team has announced they will be offering a free Telus jersey swap at BC Place. Once you’ve received your new jersey, wear it proudly at The Warm Up on Terry Fox Plaza. The pre-match party starts at 3 pm and includes a DJ performance, face painting, and an exclusive signing with the team’s left-back Sam Adekugbe.

When: March 2, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 17th Annual Coastal Dance Festival brings Indigenous artists from across the country and around the world together to celebrate and showcase Indigenous dance. Highlights include artist-sharing events, festival stage performances, and more.

When: March 1 to 3, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices with a number of events by donation, purchase online