15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: March 1 to 3
Who’s excited for the first weekend of March?!
If you’re like us and ready to have some fun, we’ve got you covered with 15 great things to do in Metro Vancouver from March 1 to 3. Vancouver Whitecaps, Coastal Dance Fest, and more!
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Charlotte FC
What: The Vancouver Whitecaps are gearing up for the start of their historic 50th anniversary season, and fans are in for a huge party at the home opener this weekend at BC Place. The club is hosting Charlotte FC for the first time in the MLS on Saturday, March 2, and even with expanding seating capacity, tickets are selling fast.
Fans will want to get there early, as the team has announced they will be offering a free Telus jersey swap at BC Place. Once you’ve received your new jersey, wear it proudly at The Warm Up on Terry Fox Plaza. The pre-match party starts at 3 pm and includes a DJ performance, face painting, and an exclusive signing with the team’s left-back Sam Adekugbe.
When: March 2, 2024
Time: 4:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Coastal Dance Festival 2024
What: The 17th Annual Coastal Dance Festival brings Indigenous artists from across the country and around the world together to celebrate and showcase Indigenous dance. Highlights include artist-sharing events, festival stage performances, and more.
When: March 1 to 3, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Cost: Various prices with a number of events by donation, purchase online
Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival 2024
What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival returns with an epic series of events celebrating climbing, snowsports, mountain biking, and more from February 23 to March 3.
Several North Van and Vancouver theatres will host a thrilling lineup of films, presentations, and workshops. Guests will also hear from inspiring guest speakers and thought-provoking filmmakers from around the world.
When: Now until March 3, 2024 (in-person), now until March 23, 2024 (online)
Time: Various times
Where: Centennial Theatre and Delbrook Community Recreation Centre in North Vancouver, and Rio Theatre, Roundhouse Community Centre, and The Cinematheque in Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Made in Italy
What: Arts Club Theatre presents a comedic and heartwarming celebration of family. Made in Italy is an award-winning musical coming-of-age story set in the 1970s starring Francesco Mantini. The second-generation Italian teen struggles to find his place in Jasper, Alberta, and reinvents himself as a crooner and ladies’ man.
When: Various dates until April 2, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: On tour, various cities in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the BC Interior
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Saturday Night Laughs with The Comedy Department
What: The Comedy Department brings the laughs to The Show Cellar every Saturday night. The award-winning improvisers have appeared on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more and will use audience suggestions to create hilarious scenes right on the spot.
No two shows are alike, so head down to help build the hilarity in front of your very eyes.
When: Every Saturday
Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm
Where: The Show Cellar — 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $23 plus fees, purchase online
Lunar New Year Afternoon Tea at Holts Cafe
What: Holt Renfrew is celebrating the Year of the Dragon in style and sophistication at the Dunsmuir Street Holts Café with an afternoon tea experience you won’t want to miss.
Come treat yourself to a unique chef-curated menu that showcases customary Lunar New Year offerings like Ikura Tarte, Char Siu Bao, Fried Har Gow Shrimp, Mushroom Dumpling, and more. Just make sure you save room for dessert.
When: Now until March 3, 2024
Time: Monday through Thursday from 2 pm until close, and all day Friday through Sunday
Where: Holts Cafe — 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Cost: $78 per person; reserve online
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions on display at the largest public art museum in Western Canada, plus the Gallery Store to shop at and the 1931 Gallery Bistro serving up delicious food and drinks.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, though it is recommended that guests reserve a spot in advance to guarantee entry
Damian and Stephen Marley
What: Reggae legends Damian and Stephen Marley come to Vancouver this month on their Traffic Jam Tour 2024. See them live at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on February 27.
When: February 27, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Teen Angst Night at Fox Cabaret
What: Teen Angst is a comedic reading series where brave performers share the most embarrassing parts of their teenage notebooks for the audience’s entertainment.
The lineup of performers includes comedians, actors, filmmakers, and people who may have never been on stage before. Laugh along with live readings of high school poetry, LiveJournal posts, songs, letters, journals, and more.
When: March 1, April 5, May 3, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $19 plus fees, purchase online
Ghost Patrol by Vancouver Mysteries
What: Vancouver Mysteries invites super sleuths to try and solve the strange hauntings happening in the downtown core. Paranormal investigators will use all of their skills to explore four different hauntings while learning about life in the city in the 1910s, 1930s, and 1970s along the journey.
When: Daily
Time: Various times
Where: Secret location to be revealed to players
Cost: $35 per player plus GST. Purchase Online
The Bear Pop-up Dinner
What: For those who have watched The Bear and have wanted to eat everything they’ve seen on the screen, look no further than this pop-up dinner hosted by the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA).
The menu includes House-Made Gnocchi with Mikey’s tomato-onion butter sauce, Braciole (flank steak, prosciutto, pine nuts, raisins), Lemon Granita, Carmy’s Mom’s Chicken Piccata (butter, lemon, capers, parsley), Sydney’s Cola-Braised Short Ribs with creamy Parmesan Risotto, Marcus’ Chocolate Layer Cake (chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate), Carmy’s Plum Gelée (a classy take on Haribo gummy bears) and some sweet surprises from PICA students.
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Tickets: $118 per person
Kawaii Japan Market
What: Vancouver’s favourite Japanese market is back again for a huge winter celebration, and it’s gearing up to be an exciting weekend of activities.
The Kawaii Japan Market is taking place from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3, at Robson Square in Downtown Vancouver. This iteration of the festival will highlight “kawaii” pop culture and food vendors and will include free live entertainment and photo ops.
When: March 1 to 3, 2024
Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: UBC Robson Square (Classroom Level) — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices starting from $4 to $5; early bird tickets are also available, purchase online
Riley Park Winter Farmers Market
What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.
When: Every Saturday until March 30, 2024
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver
Rooted Here: Woven from the Land at Vancouver Art Gallery
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Rooted Here: Woven from the Land, a celebration of prominent local Salish weavers qʷənat, Angela George (səlilwətaɬ/Tsleil-Waututh); Chepximiya Siyam’ Chief Janice George (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); Skwetsimeltxw Willard “Buddy” Joseph (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); and Qwasen, Debra Sparrow (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm/Musqueam).
The exhibition explores each artist’s extensive career, uncovers the history of Salish weaving, and provides a look into the role each artist has played in designing the Vancouver Art Gallery’s new building.
When: Now until May 12, 2024 (closed Tuesdays)
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Admission: $29, free for ages 18 and under, gallery members, and caregivers; book online
Vancouver Warriors vs Buffalo Bandits
What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a home game against the Buffalo Bandits on March 1.
When: March 1, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Plus, here are two events happening soon that you need to get on your radar!
The Macallan Exclusive Tasting with Nils Schabert and BCLIQUOR
What: Brand Ambassador Nils Schabert presents a tasting of The Macallan at BCLIQUOR, complete with a discussion of the upcoming release of limited-edition products from the famed Single Malt Distillery. Enjoy an exclusive tasting of five premium products along with exquisite food pairings during the memorable evening.
When: March 14, 2024
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: BCLIQUOR – 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Cost: $150, purchase at the customer service counter at BCLIQUOR at 39th and Cambie
Grand Marnier Showcase with Xavier Herit and BCLIQUOR
What: BCLIQUOR hosts a curated Grand Marnier masterclass led by Xavier Herit, Grand Marnier Brand Ambassador. Enjoy a charcuterie pairing and discover nuanced cuvees before experiencing a cocktail demo that spotlights the versatility of the iconic Cordon Rouge. Tickets for the exclusive event is available for purchase at the customer service counter.
When: March 21, 2024
Time: 6 to 8 pm
Where: BCLIQUOR – 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Cost: $35, purchase at the customer service counter at BCLIQUOR at 39th and Cambie