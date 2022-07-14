15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 15 to 17

Welcome to the weekend – time to get outside and enjoy July!

Check out these 15 great things to do from July 15 to 17, including Vancouver Folk Music Festival, Playland Singles Night, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The Hot Expo 2022 is the ultimate expo that features the hottest and trendiest brands in wellness, beauty, and lifestyle. Head to The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver on July 17 and 18 to discover top brands and products on the market, and meet the industry leaders, brand founders, pioneering scientists, and professional artists. The highly anticipated exhibition is free to attend.

When: July 17 and 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, register online

What: The Chinatown Festival is a family-friendly affair that highlights the culture, food, and multicultural vibrancy of the neighbourhood.

Now in its second decade, this year’s festival is set to be an extra special one, featuring live entertainment, artisan crafts, games, and, of course, a huge variety of food vendors.

When: July 16 and 17, 2022

Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday) and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: 100 Keefer Street, Vancouver, and surrounding blocks

Admission: Free

What: Oakley Week will transform Whistler Village into a playground for unique experiences, both on- and off-mountain. The first-ever summer edition of Oakley Week will host events all weekend long, kicking the festivities off with the Worca Toonie Challenge Enduro Race on Thursday, July 14, at an off-road mountain bike course.

There will also be mini ramp skateboarding sessions, races, bike tunings, product demonstrations, chair massages, refreshments, and more to enjoy throughout the four-day event.

When: Now until July 17, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations in Whistler Blackcomb Village

Cost: Free

What: The Fraser Valley Bandits, BC’s pro basketball team, is hosting its first-ever Star Wars theme game on Sunday, July 17, versus the Ottawa BlackJacks. Fans will be immersed in the sights and sounds of the Star Wars universe, including the iconic Imperial March and the mighty roar of Chewbacca. And yes, costumes are highly encouraged.

The penultimate home game of the Bandit’s CEBL season has major playoff implications and will be televised nationally on CBC. So the team is hoping fans will use the force to will them on to victory.

When: July 17, 2022

Time: Tip-off at 1 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Legendary American rock band The Black Crowes have announced brand-new dates for their Shake Your Money Maker tour, including July 17 at The Abbotsford Centre.

The Black Crowes have released eight studio albums and four live ones. They sold out shows around the world, had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member, got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor, got married and divorced, and fought amongst themselves. In other words, they’ve done all the things legendary rock groups are famous for.

When: July 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Starting at $61 — Available via Ticketmaster

What: Vancouver Folk Music Festival, one of the city’s most popular summer events, is returning to Jericho Beach Park this July for a three-day extravaganza.

This year’s performers include Mexican-American musician and activist Alejandro Escovedo, three-time Grammy nominee Allison Russell, two-time International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year Molly Tuttle, and local indie-rock heroes The New Pornographers.

When: July 15 to 17, 2022

Where: Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Get ready to make a connection as you enjoy Playland Singles Night, complete with rides, food, games, drinks, and live entertainment.

Attendees will receive a wristband that shows other amusement park goers that they are interested in meeting new people. Wristbands are glow-in-the-dark and also removable, so if you want to take a break from the flirty fun, you can take it off.

There will be live DJs as well as a matchmaking game at the West Coast Wheel. And guests can walk the entire park with their alcoholic beverages so they aren’t stuck in the bar the entire evening.

When: July 15, 2022

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Thrill Ride Pass $43.50, purchase online

What: Brentwood Block Party is renowned for its beer gardens and a huge array of food trucks, and this year is bound to be one of the biggest yet. Every weekend will feature local market vendors, live music and entertainment, art displays, and more.

When: July 16 and 17, August 6 and 7, August 26 and 27, 2022

Time: 11 to 6 pm (except for Friday, August 26 which is from 4 to 10 pm)

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Brentwood, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: Lakeside Players presents the timeless tale of Robin Hood and his merry men. The family-friendly adaptation is hosted by Presentation House Theatre and will run outdoors rain or shine.

When:

Time: Various times

Where: 333 Chesterfield Avenue, North Vancouver

Tickets: $15, $18 or $22, purchase online

What: Your favourite drag stars from Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 will be hitting the Queen Elizabeth Theatre stage. The fan-favourite event will be hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes, the first Canadian to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race and a main judge on Canada’s Drag Race.

When: July 15, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Reloaded, presented by Empire Boxing Enterprises, is an action-packed event featuring professional boxers from Ontario and Alberta, as well as local fighters from across Metro Vancouver.

Surrey boxer Buneet Bisla will defend his 4-0 pro boxing record against Kingston’s Javon Blackstock in the light heavyweight main event.

When: July 16, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Grand Villa Casino – 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby

Tickets: In-person and pay-per-view tickets are available online

What: Scotiabank Dance Centre hosts a triple bill showcasing new works by Erika Mitsuhashi, Francesca Frewer, and Alexa Mardon. Each piece is at different stages of completion and the audience is invited to experience the work in a unique context.

When:

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $15, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all month long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays while enjoying special theme nights. Bring your appetite and dine on hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer.

The Vancouver Canadians take on the Hillsboro Hops from July 12 to 17, and guests can enjoy Indigenous Peoples Night on Thursday, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat on Friday, Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza, and an A&W Family Fun Sunday with mascot socks give away.

When: Now until July 17, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday and Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario St, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604-872-5232) or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available

What: The one-day street party features performances, an artisan market with more than 50 vendors, and 30 food trucks. Uptown Live also offers family-friendly activities and a licensed service area where you can enjoy some craft beer, specialty wines, and spirits.

When: July 16, 2022

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver Opera and the City of Burnaby are hosting the inaugural Opera in the Park on Sunday, July 17 at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park.

The family-friendly event is titled Opera in the Movies and will be an operatic journey through the music of Hollywood hits.

When: July 17, 2022

Time: 1 pm (pre-show family activities), 7:30 pm (Opera in the Movies concert)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, seating is first-come-first-served