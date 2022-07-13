Ready to get off the bumper cars of singlehood and ride the roller coaster of love? Playland has the perfect event for you!

Vancouver’s amusement park is hosting Singles Night on Friday, July 15 from 6 to 11 pm and it’s filled with fun activities to help spark a connection.

Thrill rides will be operational, delicious fair food and drinks will be served, and guests will receive glow-in-the-dark wristbands to help identify who is single and ready to mingle.

You can even take part in a fun matchmaking game during your visit.

Playland’s official “matchmakers” Cassie Barradas and Karla Monterrosa are hosting a Meet Your Match game at the Westcoast Wheel. According to the Vancouver comedians, the park is a perfect place to get to know someone better.

“A date gets to see so many different sides of you at Playland, from licking your fingers after eating a stack of ribs to screaming in the air on a rollercoaster,” said Barradas and Monterrosa to Daily Hive. “You have opportunities to flirt competitively while winning prizes. Plus you can see a person at their most vulnerable while riding something scary.

“And if there are pauses in conversation, you can use that as a chance to eat the cotton candy you’ve been carrying around.”

Barradas and Monterrosa make up the improv comedy team of Baby Syrup, whose next show is on July 27 at Cagematch at the Havana Theatre. The pair knows all about the importance of good chemistry.

“During Make Your Match, we’ll be keeping an eye out for chemistry, shared interests, mutual respect, and outfit colour coordination,” added Barradas and Monterrosa. “We hope that people meet someone new during Singles Night and that they find us funny.”

There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Playland this year, including Breakdancer, Enterprise, Drop Zone, and The Revelation. And yes, these are all rides that pair up.

Note that Revelation, Drop Zone, and Haunted Mansion are not included and have additional add-on fees.

DJ Flipout from 94.5 Virgin Radio and the DJ duo of Franstar and Danglez will also be providing the perfect soundtrack for your Friday night.

“Our number one goal for Playland Singles Night is to make sure everyone lets loose and has a great time whether they end up connecting with someone or not,” said Franster to Daily Hive. “Sometimes we put too much pressure on ourselves to ‘find the right one’ and we tend to overthink when it comes to meeting someone new. So this is a great way to get singles around the city together in a fun environment.”

Franster and Danglez, a duo on the decks and in real life, share that their favourite music to play is throwback hits from the 90s and 2000s and that they’re ready to help set the vibe at Playland. They also have some advice for those looking for a romantic connection.

“Our advice would be to be your true self. The person will have to accept and like the real you, not what you think they want,” shared Franster. “Everyone is unique in their own different way and as long as you are out there enjoying yourself, the right person will gravitate towards that energy.”

The amusement park also has a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini golf and the haunted house. Plus you can try to win your new beau a prize in one of the midway games.

Guests can walk the entire park with their alcoholic beverages so they aren’t stuck in the bar the entire evening. And they can remove their wristbands when they need to take a break from striking up a conversation.

So don’t miss out on your opportunity to meet someone new at Playland this weekend. It could just be the start of a beautiful ride.