Outdoor concerts and a warm summer evening are two things that seem to fit hand in hand perfectly.

A prime example is the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) Symphony in the Park, a huge outdoor concert happening at Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, July 16.

The performance is a fantastic opportunity to hear an evening of live music performed by some of the city’s most talented musicians — and best of all, it’s free!

You might also like: A huge retro gaming expo is happening in Metro Vancouver this month

The biggest garage sale in Vancouver is happening this month (PHOTOS)

Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival reveals lineup for summer 2022 return

The 33rd-anniversary concert begins at 7 pm and will include pieces from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story, John Williams’ E.T.: Adventures on Earth, and Tchaikovsky’s Romeo & Juliet.

Attendees will also enjoy performances of Stravinsky’s Firebird: Berceuse and Finale, Smetana’s Ma Vlast: No. 2 The Moldau, Donkin’s Hopewell Cape and more.

Guests are advised to arrive early and bring their own lawn chair or blanket, as well as some snacks and refillable water bottles. There will also be free family activities before the show.

Parking in the area is limited, so alternate modes of transportation are recommended. Be sure to give extra time and arrive well in advance if you decide to drive.

When: July 16, 2022

Time: 7 pm (arrive early for free family activities)

Where: Deer Lake Park – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, seating is first-come-first-served