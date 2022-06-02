So far, this summer is looking packed with exciting street parties for New Westminster.

In addition to Fridays on Front, which starts July 8, New Westminster’s Uptown Live Street Party is happening in the Metro Vancouver city on Saturday, July 16.

The one-day street party will be happening from 12 pm until 9 pm and will feature performances, an artisan market with more than 50 vendors, and 30 food trucks.

There will also be family-friendly activities and a licensed service area where you can enjoy some craft beer, specialty wines, and spirits.

The street party will take place in the uptown area, at Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street.

Organizers of the festival shared with Dished some of the food trucks we can expect this year and the kinds of eats they’ll be serving up.

Aloha Poke (Traditional poke bowls and taco poke)

Camion Cafe (Vietnamese truck serves bahn mi, coffee, spring rolls, and salad rolls)

Cazba Restaurant (steak, chicken, ground beef, and vegetarian kebabs served with rice and tomato or in a wrap)

Crema Ice Cream (Latino Asian-inspired artisan ice cream; ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and soda floats)

New Westminster Uptown Live Street Party

When: Saturday, July 16 from 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street, New Westminster