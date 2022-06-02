New Westminster Uptown Live Street Party to have 30+ food trucks
So far, this summer is looking packed with exciting street parties for New Westminster.
In addition to Fridays on Front, which starts July 8, New Westminster’s Uptown Live Street Party is happening in the Metro Vancouver city on Saturday, July 16.
The one-day street party will be happening from 12 pm until 9 pm and will feature performances, an artisan market with more than 50 vendors, and 30 food trucks.
There will also be family-friendly activities and a licensed service area where you can enjoy some craft beer, specialty wines, and spirits.
The street party will take place in the uptown area, at Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street.
- You might also like:
- 11 places to find the best donuts in Vancouver
- Erin Ireland to open brick-and-mortar bakery in Vancouver (PHOTOS)
- Where to get huge 3-foot hot dogs and giant pretzels in Vancouver (VIDEO)
Organizers of the festival shared with Dished some of the food trucks we can expect this year and the kinds of eats they’ll be serving up.
- Aloha Poke (Traditional poke bowls and taco poke)
- Camion Cafe (Vietnamese truck serves bahn mi, coffee, spring rolls, and salad rolls)
- Cazba Restaurant (steak, chicken, ground beef, and vegetarian kebabs served with rice and tomato or in a wrap)
- Crema Ice Cream (Latino Asian-inspired artisan ice cream; ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and soda floats)
View this post on Instagram
- Food Daddy (Mediterranean and Persian food)
- Fraser Valley Shawarma Time Inc (chicken and beef shawarma wraps, vegetarian falafel, shawarma poutine, dolmades, baklavas and cold drinks)
- Fryingpan Mobile Food Services ltd. (spicy fried chicken sandwiches and fries)
- Garys Kettle Corn (sweet & salty kettle corn and caramel corn)
- Holi Masala Foods Inc. (Indian fusion)
- Indish Foods Inc. (Indian-inspired food such as rice bowls, paratha wraps, keto bowls, poutines, and a variety of Indian street food)
View this post on Instagram
- James Feldberg Concessions (cotton candy, snow cones, bottled water, theatre popcorn, caramel apples, and light up toys)
- JAPADOG (Japanese-style special hotdogs and sides)
- Kampong – Truly Authentic Taste Of Malaysia Inc (Authentic Malaysian food like
chicken satay, stew beef rendang, coconut rice nasi lemak, Malaysian curry puff, vegetarian spring roll)
- Kyu Grill (Japanese Hawaiian fusion food)
- Little Ooties Donuts
- Mom’s Grilled Cheese
- Mr. Arancino
- Mr. Pretzels (hand-rolled, fresh-baked, soft pretzels served in a variety of flavours)
View this post on Instagram
- Old Country Pierogi (pierogies, cabbage rolls, grilled Polish sausage, and schnitzels)
- OUT FOR LUNCH LTD (tandoori chicken burger, wraps, butter chicken combo, veggie pakora)
- Salty’s Lobster Ltd. (lobster rolls, crab rolls, lobster mac and cheese, lobster bisque)
- Slavic Rolls (East European dessert)
- Tamaly Shop (Mexican tamales)
- Thai Box On Truck (Thai street food)
- Tokyo Katsu-sand (gyu-katsu (beef), ton-katsu (pork), chicken-katsu, ebi-katsu (shrimp) & fish-katsu (cod), takoyaki (octopus ball), and french fries)
View this post on Instagram
- TORNADO POTATO (deep-fried spiral potato, zucchini, and yam)
- Veg Out Plant-Based Burgers & Shakes (100% plant-based food truck that serves up delicious burgers, shakes, poutines, and wings)
- Wakwakburger (Japanese-style hamburgers)
New Westminster Uptown Live Street Party
When: Saturday, July 16 from 12 pm to 9 pm
Where: Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street, New Westminster