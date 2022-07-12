We can think of few better ways to enjoy the summer than with a big block party.

Especially when that block party has beer gardens and a huge array of food trucks.

This year’s Brentwood Block Party is bound to be one of the biggest yet – especially because this is the last year it will take place at its usual spot at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. The location is set to be turned into a 7.9-acre, six-tower development – no better way to celebrate the end of an era than with a big party.

Kicking off this weekend on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17, the Brentwood Block Party will run for three weekends through the summer.

The festival is always dog-friendly, but this year the August 6 and 7 run will be extra welcoming to pooches with a special Pet Block Party theme. The weekend’s events will be “dog-focused,” featuring pet vendors, a dog wash, and a chance to have your pup’s portrait done.

The festival will also happen on August 26 and 27, which will be an adult-focused weekend with wine and beer available as well as corn toss, art installations, and musical performances.

All three of the festival weekends will see tons of food trucks rolling through, with a rotating roster depending on the day.

Saturday Food Trucks:

When: Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 from 11 to 6 pm; Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 from 11 to 6 pm; and Friday, August 26 from 4 to 10 pm and Saturday, August 27 from 11 to 6 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Brentwood, Burnaby

Tickets: Free