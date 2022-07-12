Professional boxers from across Canada will be in Burnaby this weekend for a huge card, including an undefeated Surrey fighter in the main event.

Reloaded, presented by Empire Boxing Enterprises, is taking place on July 16 at the Grand Villa Casino as well as through pay-per-view.

The action-packed event will feature professional boxers from Ontario and Alberta as well as local fighters from across Metro Vancouver.

“Empire is excited to showcase the next generation of pro boxers that Canada has to offer and to help build the boxing eco-system here,” said co-founder Dan Norman in a release. “We want to provide a path and platform for amateurs who are looking to go pro and help young pros build their records, in a supportive fashion, through high-level events.”

Surrey boxer Buneet Bisla will defend his 4-0 pro boxing record against Kingston’s Javon Blackstock in the light heavyweight main event.

The co-main event will see North Vancouver’s Rhett Gibbons take on Thad Buntsma in a super welterweight matchup.

Reloaded will be live-streamed in the United States through Empire’s partners Jefe Bets, a Spanish-language media company serving the Latin American sports audience, and Wincast, an industry-first Los Angeles-based start-up that gives fans the opportunity to purchase NFTs in real-time during live sporting events.

Empire Boxing will be the first content partner on Wincast’s platform.

“Empire Boxing is a great combination of a start-up with experienced founders who are seeking ways to maintain the integrity of a traditional industry yet shake up how it is delivered to fans through the use of technology,” explained Matt Hoffar, a partner at Empire Boxing and Managing Partner of Brickhouse Ventures, an early investor in Empire in a statement.

“Empire’s partnerships with Jefe Bets, Wincast and Snipitz CDI, are just a few examples of technology partnerships they are building to interact with their fans and provide a unique viewing experience.”

Other fights happening at Grand Villa Casino include a welterweight bout between Surrey’s Michael Viloria and Quesnel’s Shawn Archer, a light heavyweight match with Burnaby’s Artem Lypko and Calgary’s Olivier Tshitumbi, a lightweight showdown featuring East Vancouver’s Lev Jackson and Richmond’s Herman Cheuk, and a super lightweight fight between Surrey’s Terrence Viloria and Vancouver’s Qadir Noorzai.

Saturday’s event will also feature a performance from the award-winning dance crew

Sovereign.

“With the return of live events, it will be great to have fans back in attendance and we are looking forward to putting on an exciting show for them,” said Anna Farrant, co-founder of Empire Boxing, in a release. “We are also looking forward to offering pay-per-view as we have a loyal audience that is eager to support boxing in North America. Empire’s platform will provide those opportunities at an affordable price for fans.”

Reloaded in-person and pay-per-view tickets are available online through empireboxingenterprises.com.

When: July 16, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Grand Villa Casino – 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby

Tickets: In-person and pay-per-view tickets are available online