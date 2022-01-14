12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: January 14 to 16

Comedy with Ed Hill and ice skating at Robson Square. Just two of the things you can do in Vancouver this weekend.

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

You’ve worked hard all week and you deserve a break. Why not unwind by checking out a fun event around Vancouver!

From Soar Over Taiwan to Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival, here are 12 events to check out from January 14 to 16.

What: Over the Lunar New Year period, FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is featuring “Soar Over Taiwan,” a showcase of some of the island nation’s most iconic vistas and sites.

The immersive flight ride takes passengers along the waters near Green Island, above the famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, past tea farms, and into the heart of Taipei — over the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper. The film was originally shown at a Taiwan attraction, and this is the first time it has been featured at FlyOver Canada.

When: Now until February 13, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Vancouver Giants’ CHL season continues with two games against the Prince George Cougars this weekend at Langley Events Centre.

When: January 14 and 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday) and 7 pm (Saturday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience of inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original his drawings.

Visits will take approximately one hour, and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages and is wheelchair-friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following all recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

When: Now until March 2022

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: The Polygon Gallery hosts a conversation about Vancouver Women in Punk inspired by their OG Punk exhibition. Filmmaker, artist and award-winning broadcaster Sook-Yin Lee, a member of the ’80s Vancouver band Bob’s Your Uncle, is joined by Jade Blade (The Dishrags), Heather Haley (Zellots), and Vanessa Richards (Bolero Lava) for the discussion held on Zoom.

When: January 15, 2022

Time: 3 pm

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: Free, register online

What: Taking place from January 14 to 31, 2022, the popular annual fest features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course meals at affordable, fixed price points. In addition to the Vancouver World Chef Exchange dinner series — aka when select Vancouver restaurants host one-of-a-kind collab dinners — the Street Food City food truck festival is returning as well. There will also be informative classes, unique tours, and more.

When: January 14 to 31, 2022

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the full list online.

What: Bonus Stage presents a monthly online concert series of live performances inspired by video games and other nerdy delights. This month’s lineup includes Smart Game Piano, Adora Blue and The Koopa Kids. Hosted by Josh Pendlebury of video game rockers The Runaway Four.

When: January 15, 2022

Time: 2 to 8 pm

Where: Online via Twitch

Cost: Free though donations are appreciated

What: Voxel Bridge, created by Columbian artist Jessica Angel, is a one-of-a-kind public art installation featuring augmented reality and blockchain technology underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge. The exhibition is 19,000 square feet in size and was created in association with the Vancouver Biennale. The artwork explores how public space can be constructed and used both physically and digitally. Voxel Bridge will remain in place and open to the public until 2023.

When: Now until 2023

Time: Anytime

Where: Underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge

Cost: Free

What: Award-winning comedian Ed Hill performs two shows at Slice of Life Gallery on Saturday, January 15 with special guest Melanie Rose. Hill has appeared on AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live and Fox’s Laughs and has performed at JFL Northwest, Comedy Masala in Singapore and Live Comedy Club in Taiwan. His first comedy special is titled Candy & Smiley and is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

When: January 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 and 9 pm

Where: Slice of Life Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase tickets online

What:The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet return from January 15 to February 14, 2022. The name change signals new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. The 2022 festival features makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.

This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has over 40 vendors with 67 participating locations you can head to in order to get in on one of the 106 different hot chocolate flavours up for order.

When: January 15 to February 14, 2022 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Situated under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. The rink also has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area that is currently being set up, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

When: Daily until the end of the season

Time: Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm

Where: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver (Robson Street and Howe Street)

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: Now in its tenth year, the food truck extravaganza will take place on select dates in January, when foodies can find a rotating selection of purveyors outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, on the north side of the building. Previously the festival has featured more than 20 awesome food trucks and carts, so it’s a good thing entry is FREE this year, leaving you more cash to spend on some epic eats.

Expect vendors like Disco Cheetah, Mamas Fish & Chips, Melt City, Mr. Arancino, REEL Mac and Cheese, and Shameless Buns, to name just a few.

The festival will be open during specific hours on weekdays and weekends, so be sure to mark your calendar and head to this delicious destination while you can.

Dates: January 15 to January 23, 2022

Time: Weekdays from 11 am to 2 pm; weekends from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Vancouver

Price: Free entry

What: Carlotta Gurl hosts Absolut’ly Dragulous at The Junction in Davie Village. Each Saturday night will feature two shows with a variety of guest performers, with the early show for all ages and the late show for adults only.

When: Every Saturday until February 26, 2022

Time: 7 pm (all ages) and 11 pm (19+)

Where: Junction – 1138 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online