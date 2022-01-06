FoodFood Events

All 325+ Dine Out Vancouver 2022 restaurants revealed

Jan 6 2022, 6:00 pm
Capo and the Spritz (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)
Back in September, we shared the news that Dine Out Vancouver was slated to return in 2022 for its 20th year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events happening at top-notch restaurants and bars.

Taking place from January 14 to 31, 2022, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course meals at affordable, fixed price points.

This year, menus will be priced at $20-$29, $30-$39, $40-$49, or $50-$59.

Now, more details have been revealed about the deliciousness we can expect from Canada’s largest food and drink event.

In addition to tickets now being available for certain culinary experiences taking place during the fest, the list of participating restaurants has been revealed.

Check out this list of all the Dine Out Vancouver 2022 restaurants to head to during the event.

  1. 1931 Gallery Bistro 
  2. 75 West Coast Grill 
  3. A. Bento 
  4. The Acorn
  5. Acqua Restaurant & Bar
  6. Afghan Horsemen Restaurant 
  7. Afghan Kitchen 
  8. Al Porto Ristorante
  9. Alimentaria Mexicana
  10. Alouette Bistro
  11. Alphabet City
  12. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – Ambleside
  13. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek
  14. AnnaLena
  15. The Arbor 
  16. Arike Restaurant & Cocktail Bar 
  17. Arms Reach Bistro 
  18. Ask for Luigi 
  19. Atlas Steak + Fish 
  20. Atlas Steak + Fish
  21. Bacaro 
  22. Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge
  23. Baci A Taste of Italy
  24. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine in Kitsilano
  25. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Broadway
  26. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine Davie
  27. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine Robson
  28. Banter Room 
  29. Bar Gobo 
  30. Barney’s on Granville
  31. Bartholomew 
  32. Bayside Lounge 
  33. BC Kitchen
  34. Beach House Restaurant
  35. Beeryani Indian Bistro & Bar 
  36. Belgard Kitchen 
  37. Bellaggio Cafe 
  38. Bells & Whistles – Dunbar 
  39. Bells & Whistles – Fraser
  40. BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina Kitsilano
  41. Bin 4 Burger Lounge 
  42. Bistro Sakana
  43. Black + Blue
  44. Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant 
  45. Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano 
  46. Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster
  47. Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody 
  48. Boathouse Restaurant – White Rock
  49. Bombay Kitchen + Bar – Commercial Drive 
  50. Bombay Kitchen + Bar – South Granville 
  51. Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant
  52. Bonta Italian Ristorante 
  53. Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar 
  54. Bovine Rice Bowls 
  55. Brass Fish Tavern & Kitchen 
  56. Bravo Cucina Ristorante 
  57. BREWHALL
  58. Britannia Brewing – Ladner 
  59. Britannia Brewing – Steveston 
  60. Brix & Mortar 
  61. Browns Socialhouse
  62. Bruno Restaurant 
  63. Bufala Edgemont
  64. Bufala Kerrisdale 
  65. Burdock & Co
  66. Burgoo Bistro – Downtown 
  67. Burgoo Bistro – Lonsdale
  68. Burgoo Bistro – Main Street 
  69. Burgoo Bistro – Point Grey
  70. Burnaby Mountain Restaurant 
  71. The Butcher & Bullock 
  72. C|PRIME Modern Italian Steak & Wine 
  73. Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford 
  74. Cactus Club Cafe – Ash 
  75. Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall 
  76. Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road
  77. Cactus Club Cafe – Coal Harbour
  78. Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam 
  79. Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay
  80. Cactus Club Cafe – Langley
  81. Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby 
  82. Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver
  83. Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal 
  84. Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre
  85. Cactus Club Cafe – Robson
  86. Cactus Club Cafe – Scott Road 
  87. Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint Mall 
  88. Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square 
  89. Cactus Club Cafe – West Broadway 
  90. Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown
  91. Café One
  92. Cannibal Cafe 
  93. Cantina Norte 
  94. Capo & The Spritz
  95. Cardero’s Restaurant 
  96. Carlino 
  97. Catch Kitchen + Bar
  98. Cazba Restaurant
  99. Chambar Restaurant 
  100. Charcoal & Woodz Restaurant & Bar 
  101. Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle – Kerrisdale
  102. Cheshire Cheese Restaurant & Bar
  103. Chewies Oyster Bar – Coal Harbour 
  104. Chewies Oyster Bar – Kitsilano
  105. Chi Vegan 
  106. Chickpea
  107. Chop Steakhouse & Bar 
  108. Cibo Trattoria 
  109. Coast Restaurant 
  110. Cold Tea Restaurant 
  111. Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer 
  112. Cuchillo 
  113. D/6 Bar & Lounge
  114. Davie Dosa Company 
  115. Di Beppe 
  116. District Bar Restaurant 
  117. Diva at the Met 
  118. Dockside Restaurant
  119. Earls Ambleside Beach 
  120. Earls Fir Street 
  121. Earls Robson
  122. Earls Test Kitchen
  123. Earls Yaletown
  124. East is East, Chai Lounge – Broadway
  125. East is East, Chai Lounge – Main Street
  126. el Santo
  127. Ember Indian Kitchen
  128. Espana restaurant Ltd
  129. Fable Diner
  130. Fable Diner & Bar
  131. Fable Kitchen
  132. Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
  133. Farina A Legna
  134. Feast The Neighbourhood Table
  135. Fishworks
  136. Five Sails
  137. Flying Beaver Bar & Grill
  138. Flying Pig – Gastown
  139. Flying Pig – Olympic Village
  140. Flying Pig – Yaletown
  141. Forage
  142. The Fort Pub & Grill
  143. Four Olives Restaurant
  144. Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar
  145. Freebird Table & Bar
  146. French Table, The
  147. Frying Pan Kitchen & Bar
  148. Fufú Café
  149. Gino’s Restaurant
  150. Glass House Estate Winery
  151. Glowbal
  152. Greek by Anatoli, The
  153. Greek Gastown, The
  154. Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen
  155. Gyoza Bar
  156. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Downtown
  157. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond
  158. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – West Broadway
  159. H Tasting Lounge
  160. H2 Rotisserie & Bar
  161. Harbour Oyster + Bar
  162. Harold’s Kitchen and Bar
  163. Hart House Restaurant
  164. Hawksworth Restaurant
  165. Hello Nori
  166. Hendricks
  167. Honey Salt
  168. Hook Seabar
  169. Hotpot Palace
  170. Hydra Estiatorio
  171. Ignite Pizzeria – Main Street
  172. Indian Delicacy
  173. INDUS Grill & Bar
  174. Italian Kitchen
  175. Italian Osteria & Cheesebar, The
  176. Izakaya Gon’s
  177. Jamjar Canteen
  178. Jess’ Restaurant
  179. Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
  180. Johnnys On Oak
  181. Jules
  182. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford
  183. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni
  184. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby
  185. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam
  186. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir
  187. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island
  188. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley
  189. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge
  190. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek
  191. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal
  192. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South
  193. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road
  194. Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown
  195. Kinton Ramen
  196. Kirin Mandarin Restaurant – Downtown
  197. Kitchen Dada Sushi Bar & Grill, The
  198. Kobe Japanese Steak House
  199. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Coquitlam
  200. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown
  201. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kerrisdale
  202. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba- Brentwood
  203. La Boqueria Tasting Room
  204. La Piazza Dario Ristorante
  205. L’Abattoir
  206. Ladurée
  207. Las Margaritas Restaurant
  208. Le Crocodile restaurant
  209. Lift Bar Grill View
  210. Liuyishou Hot Pot Vancouver
  211. Living Room at Hotel Belmont, The
  212. Lobby Restaurant
  213. Lodge Steakhouse, The
  214. Lucky Taco
  215. Luppolo Brewing Company
  216. Mackenzie Room, The
  217. Maenam
  218. Mahony’s Tavern – Convention Centre
  219. Mahony’s Tavern – False Creek
  220. Maizal Restaurant
  221. Marcello Ristorante and Pizzeria
  222. Maria’s Taverna
  223. Mary’s on Davie
  224. Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines
  225. Meinhardt Fine Foods
  226. Met Bar and Grill, The
  227. Mila Plant Based
  228. Milestones – Coquitlam
  229. Milestones – Guildford
  230. Milestones – Langley
  231. Milestones – Park Royal
  232. Milestones – Southpoint
  233. Milestones – Tsawwassen
  234. Minami Restaurant
  235. MIXT Lobby Lounge
  236. Moxies – Davie
  237. Moxies – Langley
  238. Moxies – Richmond
  239. Notch8
  240. Nuba – Gastown
  241. Nuba – Kitsilano
  242. Nuba – Mount Pleasant
  243. Nuba – Yaletown
  244. Old Spaghetti Factory – Gastown
  245. Ophelia
  246. P2B Bistro & Bar
  247. Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante – Smithe Street
  248. Paella Guys
  249. Palate Kitchen
  250. Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
  251. Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar
  252. Paul Bakery, Cafe & Restaurant
  253. Pepino’s Spaghetti House
  254. Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar
  255. Pizzeria Farina
  256. Pizzeria Spacca Napoli
  257. Poor Italian Ristorante
  258. Popina Cantina
  259. Portobello Ristorante
  260. Potluck Hawker Eatery
  261. Pourhouse
  262. Prestons Restaurant + Lounge
  263. Provence Marinaside
  264. RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub
  265. Riverway Restaurant
  266. Robba da Matti – Gastown
  267. Robba da Matti – West End
  268. Robba da Matti – Yaletown
  269. Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. – Kitsilano
  270. Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co – Main Street
  271. Romer’s – Kitsilano
  272. “Romer’s – Port Moody
  273. Romer’s – River District
  274. RV’S Butter Kitchen
  275. S+L Kitchen & Bar Abbotsford
  276. S+L Kitchen & Bar Langley
  277. S+L Kitchen & Bar South Surrey
  278. Sai Woo
  279. Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro
  280. Sandbar Restaurant, The
  281. Say Mercy!
  282. Seaside Provisions
  283. Seasons in The Park
  284. Shaughnessy Restaurant
  285. Shin Ka Gyuu
  286. Shoestring Cafe, The
  287. Showcase Restaurant & Bar
  288. Siddhartha’s Indian Kitchen
  289. Sing Sing Beer Bar
  290. Smoke & Bones BBQ
  291. Social
  292. Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub
  293. Stanley’s Bar & Grill
  294. Stock & Supply
  295. Sula Indian Restaurant – Commercial Drive
  296. Sula Indian Restaurant – Main Street
  297. Sushi Maro
  298. Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge
  299. Tacofino Ocho
  300. Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre
  301. Tap & Barrel – Olympic Village
  302. Tap & Barrel – Shipyards
  303. Teahouse Restaurant, The
  304. Tendon Kohaku – Brentwood
  305. Tendon Kohaku – Downtown
  306. The Pawn Shop YVR
  307. The Rise Global Fusion Eatery
  308. The Three Brits Public House
  309. The Wild Fig Restaurant + Lounge
  310. Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant
  311. Torafuku
  312. Trading Post Brewing – Abbotsford
  313. Trading Post Brewing – Fort Langley
  314. Trattoria – Kitsilano
  315. Tutto Restaurant & Bar
  316. UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar
  317. Vaades The Indian Restaurant
  318. Vancouver Fish Company Restaurant & Bar, The
  319. Victor, The
  320. Vij’s
  321. Village Taphouse
  322. Water St. Cafe
  323. West Oak Restaurant
  324. Winston
  325. Yokohama teppanyaki & Sushi Bar
  326. Yuu Japanese Tapas
  327. Zaatar w Zeit
  328. Zarak by Afghan Kitchen

Dine Out Vancouver 2022

When:  January 14 to 31, 2022

