All 325+ Dine Out Vancouver 2022 restaurants revealed
Back in September, we shared the news that Dine Out Vancouver was slated to return in 2022 for its 20th year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events happening at top-notch restaurants and bars.
Taking place from January 14 to 31, 2022, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course meals at affordable, fixed price points.
This year, menus will be priced at $20-$29, $30-$39, $40-$49, or $50-$59.
Now, more details have been revealed about the deliciousness we can expect from Canada’s largest food and drink event.
In addition to tickets now being available for certain culinary experiences taking place during the fest, the list of participating restaurants has been revealed.
Check out this list of all the Dine Out Vancouver 2022 restaurants to head to during the event.
- 1931 Gallery Bistro
- 75 West Coast Grill
- A. Bento
- The Acorn
- Acqua Restaurant & Bar
- Afghan Horsemen Restaurant
- Afghan Kitchen
- Al Porto Ristorante
- Alimentaria Mexicana
- Alouette Bistro
- Alphabet City
- Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – Ambleside
- Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek
- AnnaLena
- The Arbor
- Arike Restaurant & Cocktail Bar
- Arms Reach Bistro
- Ask for Luigi
- Atlas Steak + Fish
- Atlas Steak + Fish
- Bacaro
- Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge
- Baci A Taste of Italy
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine in Kitsilano
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Broadway
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine Davie
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine Robson
- Banter Room
- Bar Gobo
- Barney’s on Granville
- Bartholomew
- Bayside Lounge
- BC Kitchen
- Beach House Restaurant
- Beeryani Indian Bistro & Bar
- Belgard Kitchen
- Bellaggio Cafe
- Bells & Whistles – Dunbar
- Bells & Whistles – Fraser
- BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina Kitsilano
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge
- Bistro Sakana
- Black + Blue
- Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant
- Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano
- Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster
- Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody
- Boathouse Restaurant – White Rock
- Bombay Kitchen + Bar – Commercial Drive
- Bombay Kitchen + Bar – South Granville
- Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant
- Bonta Italian Ristorante
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
- Bovine Rice Bowls
- Brass Fish Tavern & Kitchen
- Bravo Cucina Ristorante
- BREWHALL
- Britannia Brewing – Ladner
- Britannia Brewing – Steveston
- Brix & Mortar
- Browns Socialhouse
- Bruno Restaurant
- Bufala Edgemont
- Bufala Kerrisdale
- Burdock & Co
- Burgoo Bistro – Downtown
- Burgoo Bistro – Lonsdale
- Burgoo Bistro – Main Street
- Burgoo Bistro – Point Grey
- Burnaby Mountain Restaurant
- The Butcher & Bullock
- C|PRIME Modern Italian Steak & Wine
- Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford
- Cactus Club Cafe – Ash
- Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall
- Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road
- Cactus Club Cafe – Coal Harbour
- Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam
- Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay
- Cactus Club Cafe – Langley
- Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby
- Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver
- Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal
- Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre
- Cactus Club Cafe – Robson
- Cactus Club Cafe – Scott Road
- Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint Mall
- Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square
- Cactus Club Cafe – West Broadway
- Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown
- Café One
- Cannibal Cafe
- Cantina Norte
- Capo & The Spritz
- Cardero’s Restaurant
- Carlino
- Catch Kitchen + Bar
- Cazba Restaurant
- Chambar Restaurant
- Charcoal & Woodz Restaurant & Bar
- Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle – Kerrisdale
- Cheshire Cheese Restaurant & Bar
- Chewies Oyster Bar – Coal Harbour
- Chewies Oyster Bar – Kitsilano
- Chi Vegan
- Chickpea
- Chop Steakhouse & Bar
- Cibo Trattoria
- Coast Restaurant
- Cold Tea Restaurant
- Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer
- Cuchillo
- D/6 Bar & Lounge
- Davie Dosa Company
- Di Beppe
- District Bar Restaurant
- Diva at the Met
- Dockside Restaurant
- Earls Ambleside Beach
- Earls Fir Street
- Earls Robson
- Earls Test Kitchen
- Earls Yaletown
- East is East, Chai Lounge – Broadway
- East is East, Chai Lounge – Main Street
- el Santo
- Ember Indian Kitchen
- Espana restaurant Ltd
- Fable Diner
- Fable Diner & Bar
- Fable Kitchen
- Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
- Farina A Legna
- Feast The Neighbourhood Table
- Fishworks
- Five Sails
- Flying Beaver Bar & Grill
- Flying Pig – Gastown
- Flying Pig – Olympic Village
- Flying Pig – Yaletown
- Forage
- The Fort Pub & Grill
- Four Olives Restaurant
- Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar
- Freebird Table & Bar
- French Table, The
- Frying Pan Kitchen & Bar
- Fufú Café
- Gino’s Restaurant
- Glass House Estate Winery
- Glowbal
- Greek by Anatoli, The
- Greek Gastown, The
- Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen
- Gyoza Bar
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Downtown
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – West Broadway
- H Tasting Lounge
- H2 Rotisserie & Bar
- Harbour Oyster + Bar
- Harold’s Kitchen and Bar
- Hart House Restaurant
- Hawksworth Restaurant
- Hello Nori
- Hendricks
- Honey Salt
- Hook Seabar
- Hotpot Palace
- Hydra Estiatorio
- Ignite Pizzeria – Main Street
- Indian Delicacy
- INDUS Grill & Bar
- Italian Kitchen
- Italian Osteria & Cheesebar, The
- Izakaya Gon’s
- Jamjar Canteen
- Jess’ Restaurant
- Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
- Johnnys On Oak
- Jules
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road
- Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown
- Kinton Ramen
- Kirin Mandarin Restaurant – Downtown
- Kitchen Dada Sushi Bar & Grill, The
- Kobe Japanese Steak House
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Coquitlam
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kerrisdale
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba- Brentwood
- La Boqueria Tasting Room
- La Piazza Dario Ristorante
- L’Abattoir
- Ladurée
- Las Margaritas Restaurant
- Le Crocodile restaurant
- Lift Bar Grill View
- Liuyishou Hot Pot Vancouver
- Living Room at Hotel Belmont, The
- Lobby Restaurant
- Lodge Steakhouse, The
- Lucky Taco
- Luppolo Brewing Company
- Mackenzie Room, The
- Maenam
- Mahony’s Tavern – Convention Centre
- Mahony’s Tavern – False Creek
- Maizal Restaurant
- Marcello Ristorante and Pizzeria
- Maria’s Taverna
- Mary’s on Davie
- Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines
- Meinhardt Fine Foods
- Met Bar and Grill, The
- Mila Plant Based
- Milestones – Coquitlam
- Milestones – Guildford
- Milestones – Langley
- Milestones – Park Royal
- Milestones – Southpoint
- Milestones – Tsawwassen
- Minami Restaurant
- MIXT Lobby Lounge
- Moxies – Davie
- Moxies – Langley
- Moxies – Richmond
- Notch8
- Nuba – Gastown
- Nuba – Kitsilano
- Nuba – Mount Pleasant
- Nuba – Yaletown
- Old Spaghetti Factory – Gastown
- Ophelia
- P2B Bistro & Bar
- Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante – Smithe Street
- Paella Guys
- Palate Kitchen
- Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
- Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar
- Paul Bakery, Cafe & Restaurant
- Pepino’s Spaghetti House
- Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar
- Pizzeria Farina
- Pizzeria Spacca Napoli
- Poor Italian Ristorante
- Popina Cantina
- Portobello Ristorante
- Potluck Hawker Eatery
- Pourhouse
- Prestons Restaurant + Lounge
- Provence Marinaside
- RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub
- Riverway Restaurant
- Robba da Matti – Gastown
- Robba da Matti – West End
- Robba da Matti – Yaletown
- Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. – Kitsilano
- Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co – Main Street
- Romer’s – Kitsilano
- “Romer’s – Port Moody
- Romer’s – River District
- RV’S Butter Kitchen
- S+L Kitchen & Bar Abbotsford
- S+L Kitchen & Bar Langley
- S+L Kitchen & Bar South Surrey
- Sai Woo
- Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro
- Sandbar Restaurant, The
- Say Mercy!
- Seaside Provisions
- Seasons in The Park
- Shaughnessy Restaurant
- Shin Ka Gyuu
- Shoestring Cafe, The
- Showcase Restaurant & Bar
- Siddhartha’s Indian Kitchen
- Sing Sing Beer Bar
- Smoke & Bones BBQ
- Social
- Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub
- Stanley’s Bar & Grill
- Stock & Supply
- Sula Indian Restaurant – Commercial Drive
- Sula Indian Restaurant – Main Street
- Sushi Maro
- Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge
- Tacofino Ocho
- Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre
- Tap & Barrel – Olympic Village
- Tap & Barrel – Shipyards
- Teahouse Restaurant, The
- Tendon Kohaku – Brentwood
- Tendon Kohaku – Downtown
- The Pawn Shop YVR
- The Rise Global Fusion Eatery
- The Three Brits Public House
- The Wild Fig Restaurant + Lounge
- Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant
- Torafuku
- Trading Post Brewing – Abbotsford
- Trading Post Brewing – Fort Langley
- Trattoria – Kitsilano
- Tutto Restaurant & Bar
- UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar
- Vaades The Indian Restaurant
- Vancouver Fish Company Restaurant & Bar, The
- Victor, The
- Vij’s
- Village Taphouse
- Water St. Cafe
- West Oak Restaurant
- Winston
- Yokohama teppanyaki & Sushi Bar
- Yuu Japanese Tapas
- Zaatar w Zeit
- Zarak by Afghan Kitchen
Dine Out Vancouver 2022
When: January 14 to 31, 2022