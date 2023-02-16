20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: February 17 to 20

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Family Day long weekend is upon us, and it’s the perfect opportunity to reconnect with loved ones by checking out a fun event around the city.

From Just For Laughs Vancouver to FAN EXPO, Warrior’s Pride Night and more, here are 20 things to do from February 17 to 20 in Vancouver.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Vancouver Winter Pride Festival’s Unicorn Disco, happening on Saturday, February 18, will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race reigning queen Willow Pill and the snack herself, Kornbread, at Enso Nightclub.

The highly anticipated event is part of the second annual Winter Pride Fest, a celebration of the intersections of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community happening from February 18 to 26 at venues across the city.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: 8 pm to 2 am

Where: Enso Event Centre – 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $42.98, plus Meet and Greet and VIP options. Purchase online

What: Present, an exhibition curated by Tafui, features work by artists from the Afro-Caribbean & African Diaspora. Experience local poetry, a Drum Clash, live music, and food during this VMF Winter Arts Hub celebration.

When: February 17, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub atšxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

Sacred Journey at Science World What: Sacred Journey is an immersive experience at Science World that spotlights the resurgence of Northwest Coast canoe cultures via art, immersive audio, video displays, and interactive experiences. There will also be amazing modern Northwest Coast style graphic design and mask carving by Chazz Mack, Ian Reid (Nusi), Kelsey (KC) Hall and Roy Henry Vickers to explore. When: Now until February 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm. Members can enjoy early access to the dome at 9:30 am

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20.30-$30.40, children ages two and under get in free and don’t require a ticket. Purchase online.

What: FAN EXPO Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre from February 18 to 20. The annual event brings together tens of thousands of people ranging from comic book fans, cosplay lovers, sci-fi, horror, and anime aficionados, and gaming fanatics, to name a few.

Plus, there are family-friendly experiences and huge celebrities to meet as well!

When: February 18 to 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Family Day at Vancouver Maritime Museum What: The Vancouver Maritime Museum is celebrating Family Day by offering free admission on February 20. The event features fun family activities, a storytime in the Children’s gallery, hot chocolate, Bannock and more. Explore the interactive display in the lobby to learn about the journey of three immigrant families that came to Canada by sea. Young ones will also enjoy climbing aboard a boat and learning about sea creatures and Tsleil-Waututh culture, and discovering the built environment of the largest port in Canada. When: February 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Maritime Museum -1905 Ogden Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free Soda Shop Motown Party What: Kick off your Family Day weekend with the Soda Shop Motown Party at Hollywood Theatre. The shindig will feature non-stop Motown Hits and the Best of the ’50s and ’60s with DJs Flipout, Christian Flores, and Justin Gradin. When: February 17, 2023

Time: 10 pm to 2 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online Pride Night: Vancouver Warriors vs Calgary Roughnecks What: The Warriors host their first Pride Night on Friday, February 17, when the Calgary Roughnecks come to visit. There will be a variety of fun activities for all ages to enjoy throughout the evening. Fans are invited to kick things off with the first official Warriors Crawl, a pre-game beer tour of Rogers Arena. When: February 17, 2023

Time: Warriors Crawl starts at 5 pm. Ball drop at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online. Tickets for the Warriors Crawl can also be purchased online

What: Crème de la Crème Grand Wedding Showcase is Vancouver’s preeminent wedding show, and it’s happening this weekend at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

“The most opulent event of the year” will treat guests to delectable sweet and savoury food tastings, photoshoots, and a magical haute couture-style fashion show. There will also be over 60 local artisans and vendors to meet.

When: February 19, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35 Early Bird tickets, available online

Starwalker What: Corey Payette writes and directs a new musical about an Indigi-Queer Two-Spirit drag queen discovering the ins and outs of East Vancouver’s Drag community. The modern-day love story is described as an empowering and celebratory experience. Starwalker’s world premiere is being held at the York Theatre. When: February 16 to March 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25; $15 for Indigenous patrons. Purchase online

What: Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival is returning to stages all over Vancouver this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge stars to join the party.

Just For Laughs VANCOUVER, in association with Sirius XM, will take place from February 16 to 25, and fans of all things funny will have lots to enjoy over the 10 hilarious days. There will be star-powered stand-up, podcasts, improv and sketch, and more.

When: February 16 to 25, 2023

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: On sale at jflvancouver.com

What: Award-winning Canadian Soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee joins the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Berlioz’s La mort de Cléopâtre. The event will also feature Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3 and Hungarian composer Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra.

When: February 17 and 18, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $29.52, purchase online

What: Some of the top women wrestlers in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest will be in Vancouver for the first annual Coco Harriet Invitational, a groundbreaking, ring-shaking event by BOOM! Pro Wrestling.

The event will bring together a dozen pro wrestlers, including Cat Power, Izzy McQueen, Nicole Matthews, Calamity Kate, and more.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Commercial Drive Legion — 2205 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Coquitlam Heritage hosts its fourth annual Black History Month Family Day. Guests will hear live music from a variety of African musical traditions and styles, discover booths from community partners, and try African-inspired treats.

The free, all-ages event will also feature face painting, balloon animals, and selfie opportunities with a princess.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Victoria Community Hall – 3435 Victoria Drive, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Best Divorce Ever is an adult comedy about life and love. Otto and Anna decide to throw a party for their divorce, but an unexpected visitor prompts the pair to revisit key moments of their life together. The world-premiere comedy is written by Finnish playwright Ville Nummenpää and directed by Julianne Christie.

When: Thursdays to Sundays until February 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: The White Rock Players’ Club — 1532 Johnston Road, White Rock

Cost: $24 to $28; purchase online

What: Vancouver Art Gallery’s Family Day invites guests to be inspired by current exhibitions Jin-me Yoon: About Time, Marie Khouri – I Love and G uud san glans Robert Davidson: A Line That Bends But Does Not Break. Attendees of all ages will enjoy a series of activities that explores how creativity can lead to the change we want to see in the world.

Highlights include a self-guided watercolour painting session in the Annex Workshop, making a mixed media collage, and guided and self-guided tours.

When: February 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult. Free for Gallery Members or with admission. Purchase Online

Family Day Toonie Skate What: The City of Burnaby has a variety of Family Day events lined up, including two Toonie Skates. Drop by Bill Copeland Sports Centre from 9 am to 1:30 pm for a family skate, crafts, and face painting. There will even be an optional pancake breakfast served for a $5 minimum donation. Head to Kensington Complex from 5 to 8 pm for another family skate event. When: February 20, 2023

Time: 9 am to 1:30 pm (Bill Copeland Sports Centre), 5 to 8 pm (Kensington Complex)

Where: Bill Copeland Sports Centre – 3676 Kensington Avenue, Burnaby; Kensington Complex – 6159 Curtis Street, Burnaby

Cost: $2