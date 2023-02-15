Enjoy FREE daily entertainment at this outdoor winter arts fest this month

The third annual VMF Winter Arts Festival returns to Downtown Vancouver this week and there’s so much for arts lovers to check out.

Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF) is transforming multiple locations into a free, interactive open-air gallery from February 16 to 26. And the heart of the action is šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square.

Fans can head to the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery to discover the VMF Winter Arts Hub, an all-ages, licensed outdoor venue with art installations, market vendors, UV face painting, and a live performance stage. And all ages are welcome.

To help you make the most of your experience, here are five VMF Winter Arts Hub events you should add to your calendar.

What: VMF Winter Arts kickstart this year’s festival with an opening night celebration. Enjoy a multi-generational Coast Salish song and dance performance by Coastal Wolf Pack. There will also be a mix of live music and DJ performances throughout the evening as you discover the new and improved Festival Hub.

When: February 16, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub atšxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

What: Present, an exhibition curated by Tafui, features work by artists from the Afro-Caribbean & African Diaspora. Experience local poetry, a Drum Clash, live music, and food during this VMF Winter Arts Hub celebration.

When: February 17, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub atšxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

What: VMF Winter Arts and Vancouver Winter Pride Festival host a Black Queer Poetry Slam at the Winter Arts Hub at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

A draw will be held to choose 10 poets who identify as Black and be a part of the 2SLGBTQAI+ community. There are monetary prizes for the top three winners, and the event will also feature Poet and special guest Stacyann Chin.

When: February 23, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub atšxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

Chosen Family Day at VMF Winter Arts Hub with Haus of Bukuru What: Vancouver Winter Pride Festival, Haus of Bukuru, and VMF Winter Arts come together to celebrate the joy of chosen families. Everyone is invited to bring their loved ones to the VMF Winter Arts Hub for a children’s storytime, family-friendly drag performances, and a dance party. There will also be a special Science Surprises show by Science World from 1 to 1:30 pm When: February 20, 2023

Time: 1 to 9 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery – 850 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: VMF Winter Arts Hub welcomes Barangay Project on closing day for an exciting youth dance battle. The All Styles battle format challenges the cultural practitioners’ ability to synthesize knowledge of multiple styles of dance as well as their skills in performing to a vast array of musical genres.

When: February 26, 2023

Time: 12:30 to 4 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub atšxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

Guests will also want to check out the VMF After Dark Series, a late-night series of pop-up parties in the fully-transformed Bentall Centre Gallery.

Visitors to the creative space will find art and a licensed all-ages gallery and lounge open daily from 4 to 8 pm, and a 19+ event space on weekend nights starting at 9:30 pm. There will be five ticketed After Dark parties throughout the festival, each with entertainment curated by a different group from the local music scene so you can continue dancing after the Winter Arts Hub has closed for the evening.

