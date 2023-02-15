Go on a Rogers Arena beer crawl before the Warriors' Pride Night this week

Vancouver Warriors are debuting a new Theme Night this week at Rogers Arena and fans can arrive early to get the festivities started before the game.

The Warriors host their first Pride Night on Friday, February 17, when the Calgary Roughnecks come to visit. There will be a variety of fun activities for all ages to enjoy throughout the evening.

Fans are invited to kick things off with the first official Warriors Crawl, a pre-game beer tour of Rogers Arena.

Tickets for the Warriors Crawl are $44.99 and include one ticket to the game, one Vancouver Warriors T-Shirt, and three drink vouchers which can be redeemed for a large selection of beer and ready-to-drink beverages at each station.

The stops on the Warriors Crawl will be the West Tower Bar (section 105), The Sportsbar LIVE!, and the Budweiser King Club bar (section 119), each of which offers its own selection of craft and domestic beer.

Pride Night is a celebration by the Warriors to honour Vancouver’s Pride community. A number of different community groups will be in attendance at the game, including the Vancouver Pride Society and Qmunity.

Local singer-songwriter Lola Lovegood will be singing the national anthem, and there will also be a post-game autograph session with a number of Warriors players at Kings Club in Section 119.



And the fun continues in the Warriors’ two Party Zones on each side of the end zones for every home game. The BCLC Play Now Party Zone and Ole Party Zone can accommodate 250 people, and tickets are just $25.

The zones showcase live entertainment during each game ranging from a live DJ, the team’s Lululemon Dance Troupe, or a live marching band. Fans will also enjoy a turf-level view of the entire game while soaking in the party atmosphere.

When: February 17, 2023

Time: Warriors Crawl starts at 5 pm. Ball drop at 7 pm.

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online. Tickets for the Warriors Crawl can also be purchased online