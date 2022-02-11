12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 11 to 13
Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand-washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
A seriously jampacked weekend is ahead of us and we’re stoked to get it started!
From an epic Super Bowl party to a huge AR arts festival, Valentine’s events, and more, here are 12 fun things to do in Vancouver from February 11 to 13.
VMF Winter Arts 2022
What: From February 11 to 27, the second annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights.
VMF Winter Arts 2022 is a free, all-ages outdoor festival that features interactive AR art and light installations at eight locations across the city. Download the free VMF App to find all the installations, including Canada Place, Bentall Centre, Park Place, Vancouver Art Gallery, Vancouver Public Library, Yaletown, BC Place, and Science World.
When: February 11 to 27
Where: Public spaces across Vancouver’s core, Yaletown, and False Creek
Cost: Free
Super Bowl LVI at Sportsbar LIVE!
What: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena is hosting an epic Super Bowl Sunday party so you can cheer on your team (or just watch the highly anticipated commercials) in the ultimate game-day setting.
All attendees will have a chance to win incredible prizes, including Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams official jerseys, a one-night stay at Fairmont Vancouver, Canucks game tickets and jerseys, and more. Plus, one lucky football fan will receive a pair of tickets to the Seattle Seahawks home opener and one night’s free accommodation!
When: February 13
Time: Doors open at 1 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm
Where: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena — 99 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 via Eventbrite
LunarFest – West End Wishes
What: Taiwanese-born visual artist Lady Hao Hao has created Fulfilled, Fortune, and Good (滿 福 好), an installation located at Cardero and Robson throughout the Lunar New Year season. The installation is in the form of chunlian, the custom where people place spring couplets and the characters for luck and fortune on doors to welcome a prosperous new year.
When: Now until February 15
Where: Cardero Street and Robson Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Black History Month at VIFF Centre
What: VIFF Centre presents a month of movies shining a spotlight on Black stories from a range of Black voices from around the world, as well as the richness of nuanced and empowered Black filmmaking. Highlights include Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, Music. Money. Madness – Jimi Hendrix: Experience Live in Maui, and The Sleeping Negro. VIFF is also hosting an online talk with the key creatives behind the CBC and BET+ original series The Porter.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: various, purchase online
Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge
What: This February, Valentine’s-themed lighting experiences will be lighting up Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. Expect the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina to be glowing brighter than your love for your sweetheart.
Between February 10 and 14, the park will have extended hours and Valentine’s activities. Plus, there’s a romantic special feature menu at The Cliff House Restaurant, live music, games, and the chance to meet the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey.
When: Now until February 28, extra Valentine’s Day activities between February 10 and 14
Time: 10 am to 6 pm, open until 7 pm between February 10 and 14
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Tickets: Available online
Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special
What: Enjoy romantic classics such as “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, “Fantasy Overture” from Romeo and Juliet, “True Love Waits” by Radiohead, and more performed by a string quartet in the beautiful candlelit ambience of Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.
When: February 11, 12 and 14
Time: 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm
Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Moulin Rouge, A Valentine’s Experience
What: Dress up in your finest outfits and invite your loved ones to a unique, immersive dining and cocktails event. Gastown’s historic Millennium Building will be transformed into the iconic Paris cabaret for the one-of-a-kind art and dining experience.
Guests will be treated to a five-course dinner curated by Oui Chef YVR. There will be Moulin Rouge-inspired cocktails made by the expert mixologists at Cocktail Connoisseur. You can even enjoy a glass from the Moulin Rouge-themed wine list, all while taking in a live choreographed theatrical rendition of the classic Baz Luhrmann film.
When: February 12
Time: 5 and 8 pm
Where: Millennium Building – 369 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Price: Starting at $161.42 per person, including fees; purchase online
Fall in love with these dreamy local Valentine’s treats
What: It’s officially the season of love, and that means there are some stellar treats up for grabs, ones we think you’ll fall head over heels for. No matter who you’re hoping to impress this Valentine’s Day, these lovely bites are enough to make your sweetheart melt.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.
Guo Pei exhibition at Fairmont Pacific Rim
What: Acclaimed Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei is bringing a curated exhibition of her iconic looks — including her “East Palace” collection and the memorable “Yellow Queen” gown worn by Rihanna at the Met Gala — to Fairmont Pacific Rim until February 13.
The exhibition is a presentation of Oakridge Park, in partnership with Pei, The Asian Couture Federation, and Vancouver Art Gallery and is being held to celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger.
When: Now until February 13
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Vancouver Warriors vs Saskatchewan Rush
What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season with a matchup against the Saskatchewan Rush on February 11.
When: February 11
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
What: The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet return until February 14. The name change signals new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. The 2022 festival features makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.
This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has over 40 vendors with 67 participating locations you can head to in order to get in on one of the 106 different hot chocolate flavours up for order.
When: Now until February 14 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various locations across Vancouver. See the list online.
The Lantern City – Forever Young
What: Inspired by the youthful spirit of Granville Island, The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created The Lantern City – Forever Young. Head to Ocean Art Works to see the giant lanterns designed by Indigenous, Rukai, Taiwanese, Filipino, and Canadian artists. The artworks celebrate children from all over the world as well as their endless potential
When: Now until February 21, 2022
Where: Ocean Art Works – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver, Granville Island
Cost: Free