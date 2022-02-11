12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: February 11 to 13

Guo Pei exhibition at Fairmont Pacific Rim and Lunarfest's West End Wishes are just two great events to check out this weekend. (Left: Fairmont Pacific Rim, Right: Lunarfest)

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand-washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

A seriously jampacked weekend is ahead of us and we’re stoked to get it started!

From an epic Super Bowl party to a huge AR arts festival, Valentine’s events, and more, here are 12 fun things to do in Vancouver from February 11 to 13.

What: From February 11 to 27, the second annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights.

VMF Winter Arts 2022 is a free, all-ages outdoor festival that features interactive AR art and light installations at eight locations across the city. Download the free VMF App to find all the installations, including Canada Place, Bentall Centre, Park Place, Vancouver Art Gallery, Vancouver Public Library, Yaletown, BC Place, and Science World.

When: February 11 to 27

Where: Public spaces across Vancouver’s core, Yaletown, and False Creek

Cost: Free

What: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena is hosting an epic Super Bowl Sunday party so you can cheer on your team (or just watch the highly anticipated commercials) in the ultimate game-day setting.

All attendees will have a chance to win incredible prizes, including Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams official jerseys, a one-night stay at Fairmont Vancouver, Canucks game tickets and jerseys, and more. Plus, one lucky football fan will receive a pair of tickets to the Seattle Seahawks home opener and one night’s free accommodation!

When: February 13

Time: Doors open at 1 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: The Sportsbar LIVE! at Rogers Arena — 99 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 via Eventbrite

What: Acclaimed Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei is bringing a curated exhibition of her iconic looks — including her “East Palace” collection and the memorable “Yellow Queen” gown worn by Rihanna at the Met Gala — to Fairmont Pacific Rim until February 13.

The exhibition is a presentation of Oakridge Park, in partnership with Pei, The Asian Couture Federation, and Vancouver Art Gallery and is being held to celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger.

When: Now until February 13

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season with a matchup against the Saskatchewan Rush on February 11.

When: February 11

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online