15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 8 to 10
Oh, what fun! The weekend has returned and there’s so much to see and do!
Here are 15 fantastic events to check out in Metro Vancouver from December 8 to 10. Explore Make It! The Handmade Revolution, cheer on the Canucks, and more!
Kitsmas Time Weekend Celebration
What: The magic of the holidays has arrived in Kitsilano as the West 4th Business Improvement Association (BIA) is hosting Kitsmas from December 8 to 10. You can grab a hot chocolate, check out the festive decorations and mistletoe, and even send letters directly to the North Pole.
Get into the spirit of the season with holiday shopping parties at participating businesses, with bubbly, treats, gift ideas, and more. Then snap a holiday photo at The Happy Photo Bus at the Maple Plaza on Saturday, December 9, from 11 am to 4 pm (a free photographer will be onsite from 11 am to 1:30 pm, so book your spot online). Friends, family, and pets are welcome.
There will also be a Kids’ Craft area, Kitsmas Cookies, and hot drinks from Nuttea to enjoy at the Maple Plaza at Maple Street and 4th Avenue on December 9 from 11 am to 4 pm.
When: December 8 to 10, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations on West 4th. Photobus located at Maple Street and 4th Avenue
Cost: Free
Liven UP – Coal Harbour
What: Liven UP – Coal Harbour is a new, free, family-friendly activation that brings magic and meaning to the seawall in December. The monthlong event will see lighting installations, artists, musicians, and storytellers showcased along a stunning walk from Canada Place to Cardero Park. Make sure to visit the Harbour Green Stage & Bar for great live entertainment and delicious refreshments.
According to organizers, Liven UP will not only entertain and create a sense of wonder, but it will also bring people together to share experiences and connect with cultural groups that have helped shape Vancouver.
When: December 1 to 30, 2023. Live activations every Friday and Saturday night
Times: Lighting is available all day and performances on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 10 pm
Where: Coal Harbour seawall from Canada Place – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver to Cardero Park – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Skate Plaza at The Shipyards
What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open, and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.
When: Now until March 31, 2024
Time: 1 to 8 pm
Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver
Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)
2024 Hall of Flame Calendar sale and signing at Parq Casino
What: Sound the alarm! The Vancouver Firefighter Charities’ (VFC) most popular fundraising campaign, the Hall of Flame Calendar, is back.
The 35th annual calendar is available for purchase just in time for the holiday season and the new year, and you can pick up your copy in person at Parq Casino on Friday, December 8 from 7 to 9 pm.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the VFC’s important community-based programs such as Snacks for Kids, Sports for Kids, Toys for Kids, and Lifelines for Seniors.
When: December 8, 2023
Time: 7 to 9 pm
Where: Lotus Lounge at Parq Casino — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; Calendar costs $24.99. Purchase online.
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks continue their NHL season with two home games at Rogers Arena this week. Cheer them on as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on December 12 and the Florida Panthers on December 14.
When: December 12 and 14, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Xmas in Skaville #20
What: Xmas in Skaville is bringing high-energy holiday cheer to the Anza Club in December. The lineup for the 20th annual event includes Russian Tim and Pavel Bures, Brehdren, and The Elixxxirs.
When: December 9, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: The Anza Club — 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 in advance, purchase online
Make It! The Handmade Revolution
What: Make It! returns to the PNE Forum for four days from December 7 to 10. The popular handmade market will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones as well as treating yourself.
When: December 7 to 10, 2023
Time: 5 to 9 pm (Thursday), 11 am to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $12; purchase online here. Kids 12 and under are free
Ballet BC presents Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Nutcracker
What: The holiday season has arrived, and we’re excited that the Royal Winnipeg Ballet is bringing its distinctly Canadian retelling of Nutcracker to Vancouver’s Centre for the Performing Arts from December 7 to 10.
With 40 dancers, 250 costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score to be wowed by during the performance, it truly is a masterful, opulent holiday display.
When: December 7 to 10, 2023
Time: 6:30 pm (plus 1 pm on Saturday and 4:30 pm on Sunday)
Where: The Centre for the Performing Arts — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Cost: From $35, available online
Pitbull, Ricky Martin, and Enrique Iglesias
What: Superstars Ricky Martin, Pitbull, and Enrique Iglesias are going on the road for The Trilogy Tour, and they’re stopping in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.
The shows will feature headlining sets from each artist, so be prepared to sing along to such hits as “She Bangs,” “Give Me Everything,” and “Hero.”
When: December 10 and 11, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
PNE Winter Fair
What: PNE’s popular Winter Fair returns this December with holiday-themed food and drinks, light displays, live entertainment, and more.
The most unique winter fair in BC is presented by BCAA and will run from December 8, 9, and 14 to 23. Guests can even look forward to twice-nightly performances of the Nutcracker On Ice at the Pacific Coliseum.
When: December 8, 9, and 14 to 23, 2023
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $19-$25 in advance; purchase online. Group rates and BCAA discounted tickets are also available.
Weirdos Holiday Market
What: The seventh Weirdos Holiday Market is a one-stop-shop for everything unusual and delightful for the unique people on your gift list. Shop from dozens of artists personally curated by founder and organizer Rachel Zottenberg, including witchy wares, collectibles, eccentric art, candles, books, and more.
Sword-swallowing master Neil E Dee is back to mesmerize guests with his Danger Thrill Show, and Joe King will be dressed up as Puppyteeth Santa and available to take photos all weekend.
When: December 8 to 10, December 15 to 17, 2023
Time: 5 to 10 pm (Fridays, 19+), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturdays and Sundays, all ages)
Where: The Russian Hall — 600 Campbell Avenue, Vancouver
Admission: $5
Dockside Happy Hour with Harbour Cruises
What: What’s better than Happy Hour? How about Happy Hour floating by the water with stunning park and water views, a delightful festive atmosphere, and the perfect blend of tasty drinks?
Harbour Cruises is serving up a magical holiday experience every Friday and Saturday until December 23, with 50% off select bottles of wine, $8 1oz highballs, and chilled beers from just $6 to $8. Light bites will also be available to complement the festive vibes.
When: Every Friday and Saturday until December 23. 2023
Time: 5 to 8 pm
Where: Harbour Cruises – 501 Denman Street, Vancouver
Reservations: Book online
Holiday Pop-Up with Soumak Boutique at Capilano Mall
What: Capilano Mall and Soumak Boutique are teaming up for a delightful Holiday Pop-Up Shop. Rasha and Elvira, two Middle Eastern entrepreneurs who share a deep love and admiration for Middle Eastern handcraft art and culture, launched the boutique in May 2021
Soumak Boutique’s Holiday Pop-Up will feature the rich and diverse culture of the Middle East while showcasing sustainable alternatives to practical and unique items from the region.
When: December 8 to 11, 2023
Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Thursday and Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Monday)
Where: Capilano Mall – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver
Admission: Free
Fleurs de Villes Noël
What: The fifth annual Fleurs de Villes Noël is happening in Vancouver from December 8 to 17. The stunning activation creates a “floral art trail” that decorates Vancouver’s downtown core with some of the city’s top florists and local businesses. In total, there will be 40 unique festive art displays to discover
When: December 8 to 17, 2023
Where: Various locations in Downtown Vancouver
Cost: Free