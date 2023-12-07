15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 8 to 10

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Oh, what fun! The weekend has returned and there’s so much to see and do!

Here are 15 fantastic events to check out in Metro Vancouver from December 8 to 10. Explore Make It! The Handmade Revolution, cheer on the Canucks, and more!

For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: The magic of the holidays has arrived in Kitsilano as the West 4th Business Improvement Association (BIA) is hosting Kitsmas from December 8 to 10. You can grab a hot chocolate, check out the festive decorations and mistletoe, and even send letters directly to the North Pole.

Get into the spirit of the season with holiday shopping parties at participating businesses, with bubbly, treats, gift ideas, and more. Then snap a holiday photo at The Happy Photo Bus at the Maple Plaza on Saturday, December 9, from 11 am to 4 pm (a free photographer will be onsite from 11 am to 1:30 pm, so book your spot online). Friends, family, and pets are welcome.

There will also be a Kids’ Craft area, Kitsmas Cookies, and hot drinks from Nuttea to enjoy at the Maple Plaza at Maple Street and 4th Avenue on December 9 from 11 am to 4 pm.

When: December 8 to 10, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations on West 4th. Photobus located at Maple Street and 4th Avenue

Cost: Free

Liven UP – Coal Harbour What: Liven UP – Coal Harbour is a new, free, family-friendly activation that brings magic and meaning to the seawall in December. The monthlong event will see lighting installations, artists, musicians, and storytellers showcased along a stunning walk from Canada Place to Cardero Park. Make sure to visit the Harbour Green Stage & Bar for great live entertainment and delicious refreshments. According to organizers, Liven UP will not only entertain and create a sense of wonder, but it will also bring people together to share experiences and connect with cultural groups that have helped shape Vancouver. When: December 1 to 30, 2023. Live activations every Friday and Saturday night

Times: Lighting is available all day and performances on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Coal Harbour seawall from Canada Place – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver to Cardero Park – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free Skate Plaza at The Shipyards What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open, and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof. When: Now until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited) 2024 Hall of Flame Calendar sale and signing at Parq Casino What: Sound the alarm! The Vancouver Firefighter Charities’ (VFC) most popular fundraising campaign, the Hall of Flame Calendar, is back. The 35th annual calendar is available for purchase just in time for the holiday season and the new year, and you can pick up your copy in person at Parq Casino on Friday, December 8 from 7 to 9 pm. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the VFC’s important community-based programs such as Snacks for Kids, Sports for Kids, Toys for Kids, and Lifelines for Seniors. When: December 8, 2023

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Lotus Lounge at Parq Casino — 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; Calendar costs $24.99. Purchase online. Vancouver Canucks What: The Canucks continue their NHL season with two home games at Rogers Arena this week. Cheer them on as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on December 12 and the Florida Panthers on December 14. When: December 12 and 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online Xmas in Skaville #20 What: Xmas in Skaville is bringing high-energy holiday cheer to the Anza Club in December. The lineup for the 20th annual event includes Russian Tim and Pavel Bures, Brehdren, and The Elixxxirs. When: December 9, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Anza Club — 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 in advance, purchase online Make It! The Handmade Revolution What: Make It! returns to the PNE Forum for four days from December 7 to 10. The popular handmade market will showcase over 250 local brands and makers, with unique items perfect for gifting to loved ones as well as treating yourself. When: December 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm (Thursday), 11 am to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $12; purchase online here. Kids 12 and under are free

What: The holiday season has arrived, and we’re excited that the Royal Winnipeg Ballet is bringing its distinctly Canadian retelling of Nutcracker to Vancouver’s Centre for the Performing Arts from December 7 to 10.

With 40 dancers, 250 costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score to be wowed by during the performance, it truly is a masterful, opulent holiday display.

When: December 7 to 10, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm (plus 1 pm on Saturday and 4:30 pm on Sunday)

Where: The Centre for the Performing Arts — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $35, available online

Pitbull, Ricky Martin, and Enrique Iglesias What: Superstars Ricky Martin, Pitbull, and Enrique Iglesias are going on the road for The Trilogy Tour, and they’re stopping in Vancouver at Rogers Arena. The shows will feature headlining sets from each artist, so be prepared to sing along to such hits as “She Bangs,” “Give Me Everything,” and “Hero.” When: December 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online PNE Winter Fair What: PNE’s popular Winter Fair returns this December with holiday-themed food and drinks, light displays, live entertainment, and more. The most unique winter fair in BC is presented by BCAA and will run from December 8, 9, and 14 to 23. Guests can even look forward to twice-nightly performances of the Nutcracker On Ice at the Pacific Coliseum. When: December 8, 9, and 14 to 23, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $19-$25 in advance; purchase online. Group rates and BCAA discounted tickets are also available. Weirdos Holiday Market What: The seventh Weirdos Holiday Market is a one-stop-shop for everything unusual and delightful for the unique people on your gift list. Shop from dozens of artists personally curated by founder and organizer Rachel Zottenberg, including witchy wares, collectibles, eccentric art, candles, books, and more. Sword-swallowing master Neil E Dee is back to mesmerize guests with his Danger Thrill Show, and Joe King will be dressed up as Puppyteeth Santa and available to take photos all weekend. When: December 8 to 10, December 15 to 17, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Fridays, 19+), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturdays and Sundays, all ages)

Where: The Russian Hall — 600 Campbell Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $5