Ricky Martin, Pitbull, and Enrique Iglesias add SECOND concert date in Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jun 7 2023, 7:13 pm
Ricky Martin, Pitbull, and Enrique Iglesias add SECOND concert date in Vancouver
The Latin American superstar trio Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are giving the people of Vancouver what they want, and that’s ANOTHER seriously epic concert.

The star-studded lineup was already set on stopping in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on December 10, but on Wednesday, Ticketmaster added another concert date for December 11.

In a statement, Live Nation said the second show was added “due to incredible demand” for the “multigenerational global powerhouses.”

Each of these singers is a powerhouse in his own right, and they’re coming together for The Trilogy Tour across North America. The shows will feature three headlining sets from each artist.

Pre-sale tickets are already available for both shows, and fans have already said they are struggling with the ticket rush.

However, many say they will do anything for a ticket.

When one Latin pop music fan saw the prices for pre-sale, all she had to say was, “Ao.”

“The nosebleeds are $85 but you’re behind the stage,” she said.

She added if fans wanted to find a “good seat,” it would cost about $300 and $400 to be on the floor.

It’s not just folks in Vancouver that are having trouble.

One person who purchased a ticket in Toronto said they fought for their life to buy a ticket.

“Wtf is wrong with you Ticketmaster?? Can’t a girl buy to shake her ass for less than $100 dollars and an hour of trying to grab tickets from bots these days??” the tweet reads.

Another person based in the US said they made an agreement with their mom to buy a ticket under $200. However, her mom ended up purchasing tickets for “$350 EACH.”

There may be some fans that are willing to spend hundreds of dollars to see Mr. Worldwide, but other fans say they ultimately have to pass.

Hopefully, Vancouverites will have an easier time nabbing a ticket for this one-of-a-kind arena run now that an extra concert date has been added.

General tickets will go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 am on Ticketmaster.

With files from Beth Rochester

