The Latin American superstar trio Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are giving the people of Vancouver what they want, and that’s ANOTHER seriously epic concert.

The star-studded lineup was already set on stopping in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on December 10, but on Wednesday, Ticketmaster added another concert date for December 11.

In a statement, Live Nation said the second show was added “due to incredible demand” for the “multigenerational global powerhouses.”

Each of these singers is a powerhouse in his own right, and they’re coming together for The Trilogy Tour across North America. The shows will feature three headlining sets from each artist.

finally gonna see pitbull in concert 😈 — nat (@nataIiakt) June 7, 2023

Pre-sale tickets are already available for both shows, and fans have already said they are struggling with the ticket rush.

However, many say they will do anything for a ticket.

Pitbull is coming to Vancouver and do anything for a ticket — HuskLikeTheCorn (@HuskDaddy) June 3, 2023

When one Latin pop music fan saw the prices for pre-sale, all she had to say was, “Ao.”

“The nosebleeds are $85 but you’re behind the stage,” she said.

She added if fans wanted to find a “good seat,” it would cost about $300 and $400 to be on the floor.

It’s not just folks in Vancouver that are having trouble.

One person who purchased a ticket in Toronto said they fought for their life to buy a ticket.

“Wtf is wrong with you Ticketmaster?? Can’t a girl buy to shake her ass for less than $100 dollars and an hour of trying to grab tickets from bots these days??” the tweet reads.

Why did I just have to fight for my life buying tickets to Pitbull wtf is wrong with you ticketmaster?? Can't a girl buy to shake her ass for less than $100 dollars and an hour of trying to grab tickets from bots these days?? — Cali May🧡 (@Cali_May17) June 7, 2023

Another person based in the US said they made an agreement with their mom to buy a ticket under $200. However, her mom ended up purchasing tickets for “$350 EACH.”

My mom and I discussed buying tickets to Trilogy Tour with Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin and we decided on $200 max for each ticket. Tell me why she called me this morning to tell me she bought our tickets for $350 EACH‼️ MOM WE DID NOT AGREE ON THAT❕❕❕ — Bianca🦁🪩 (@biancaaa_lpz) June 7, 2023

There may be some fans that are willing to spend hundreds of dollars to see Mr. Worldwide, but other fans say they ultimately have to pass.

when the pitbull concert is $150 minimum price for tickets and it’s USD- guess I’m skipping this one — aimee🌻 (@aimee93xx) June 7, 2023

Hopefully, Vancouverites will have an easier time nabbing a ticket for this one-of-a-kind arena run now that an extra concert date has been added.

Daléé! See you in Vancouver mr worldwide — leon (@stopitleon) June 2, 2023

General tickets will go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 am on Ticketmaster.

With files from Beth Rochester