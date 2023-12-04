West 4th Avenue is throwing a weekend-long holiday spectacular

Time to ring those silver bells, because it’s Kitmas Time in the city — on West 4th Avenue from Friday, December 8 until Sunday, December 10, to be exact.

If you’re looking to kick off the holiday season with a ton of spirit, Shop West 4th is hosting different pop-up events all weekend long that are sure to get you merry and bright.

Over this special weekend, participating businesses will be dressing up their shops just in time for the season, and putting on some incredible holiday shopping parties featuring treats, gift ideas, and more.

What’s on at Maple Plaza

One featured event is photos with the Happy Photo Bus at Maple Plaza on Saturday, December 9, from 11 am until 4 pm. Come snap a free professional photo with your friends and family to make your holiday cards the envy of anyone you’re sending it to — a one-horse sleigh could never!

This one’s sure to be popular, so be sure to snap up a spot by signing up online. If you’re unable to secure a spot, the area will be open from 2 pm until 4 pm so you can snap a selfie. Not quite a professional photograph, but it’ll definitely do.

A holiday pic isn’t the only thing you’re going to want to grab at Maple Plaza, because there will also be a Kid’s Craft area, Kitsmas Cookies, and hot drinks from Nuttea available all day.

Spread the Kitsmas love

Want to send your gift list to Santa? Well, you’re in luck, because West 4th Avenue will have mailboxes for your letters to Santa scattered up and down the avenue! Don’t forget to look out for the festive lights and mistletoe hung along the street posts around the neighbourhood.

In the spirit of giving, Shop West 4th will also be collecting donations to some incredible causes, like Covenant House Vancouver, Doctors Without Borders, and BC SPCA Vancouver through either QR codes or its website. If you donate to their Peace on Earth initiative, you could have the chance to get a pin or tote bag — only while supplies last, at Maple Plaza or participating stores.

So grab your Santa hats and mark your calendars, because Kitmas Time kicks off Friday, December 8, and you’re not going to want to miss it.

When: Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10

Where: West 4th Avenue, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Admission is free all weekend