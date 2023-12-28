20 fun things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: December 29 to January 1

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

So long, 2023, and hello, 2024! The new year is finally here so let’s make the most of this celebratory weekend.

Here are 20 fun events to check out in Vancouver from December 29 to January 1. New Year’s Eve parties, Polar Bear Swims, and more.

What: The 104th Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is officially returning to English Bay on Monday, January 1. Brave swimmers can dip into the frigid waters with thousands of other thrill-seekers or cheer them on from the shore.

The chilly event takes place from noon to 4 pm, with the program starting at 2 pm and the official swim happening at 2:30 pm. Those who register for the event online can also receive a commemorative certificate.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: Noon to 4 pm; official swim at 2:30 pm

Where: English Bay Beach – Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street

Cost: Free. Participants are encouraged to register online

What: There are going to be over 1,200 guests in attendance for the countdown to midnight – and you’ll want to be one of them.

This year’s Cirque NYE 2024 will feature 10 of the city’s top DJs and live performers; mesmerizing lighting, visuals, and sound that will have you dancing as soon as you arrive; and one of the city’s biggest countdowns to bring in the new year!

Guests can also visit the five fully licensed bars to stay refreshed all night long.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2:30 am

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

What: Experience the magic of Christmas this December with FlyOver Canada’s Soar With Santa. Fly across Canada and up to the North Pole in this festive flight until January 7, 2024.

Afterward, drop by the Flying Whale Waterfront Café for seasonal treats like Christmas Cake Pops, Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Cookies, and more.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: The 24th annual Winter Ice Palace transforms the Cloverdale Arena into a wintry wonderland. Invite your friends and family to join you for a festive skate, complete with holiday lights, colourful decorations, and seasonal music.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Cloverdale Ice Arena – 6090 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $4.75 per person, $3.50 for skate rentals, $1.75 for helmet rentals. Free admission for annual Recreation Pass and Family Fun Pass holders.

What: Alannah Brittany of Vancouver Special Comedy hosts The Holiday Taint Comedy Show at the Fox Cabaret. Featuring performances by Ola Dada, Syd Bosel, Amy Walsh, Aaron Charles Read, and more, this show is sure to keep your festive funny spirit going.

When: December 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

Holiday Splash at the Vancouver Aquarium

What: Make new seasonal memories with Holiday Splash at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests can check out the Jelly Snow Globe, treat themselves to The Polar Express 4D Experience, and discover 65,000 species including the aquarium’s rescued marine mammals. When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Admission: Various prices, purchase online

New Year’s Eve at Fairmont Pacific Rim and Fairmont Waterfront

What: Count down to 2024 with celebrations at the Fairmont. The Lobby Lounge at Fairmont Pacific Rim is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve Masquerade party, including a black carpet arrival, Dom Pérignon champagne, live entertainment, and more.



Over at the Fairmont Waterfront, ARC is hosting elevated dining experiences to help you toast the new year. Choose from the early start three-course seating for the family, or the main event six-course meal complete with wine pairings and late-night festivities.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim and Fairmont Waterfront

Cost: Various prices

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual holiday celebrations throughout December, with passengers able to climb aboard the Daytime Santa Express and the Christmas Night Train.

Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy the Engine for a colourful and delightful journey at one of Surrey’s most popular parks.

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: Daytime Santa Express from 10 am to 4:30 pm, Christmas Night Train from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: Various prices, children two and under are free. Purchase online

What: Drag Queens BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars bring their newest holiday show to Vancouver. Fans can expect a fabulous spectacle in the show co-written and co-created by the duo and directed by BenDeLaCreme, with whip-smart comedy, brand-new songs, and annual favourites.

When: December 30, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s acclaimed Diva at the Met restaurant is helping guests eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season!

Invite your friends to kickstart 2024 with a fabulous four-course NYE dinner at Diva at the Met! The delectable creations of the talented culinary team are the perfect way to celebrate the year that was and toast what’s to come in the new year.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 5 pm onwards

Where: Diva at the Met inside the Metropolitan Hotel — 645 Howe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $125 per person (NYE Dinner). Reserve online

What: The Improv Centre is taking a look back at the year that was with its popular 2023 and Me from December 27 to 30. The talented improvisers will take you on a journey back through the fun, strange, and unique happenings of the year.

When: Now until December 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom.

The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and if you’re looking to welcome in 2024 with a bang, Whistler Blackcomb’s Fire and Ice is the perfect event for you.

North America’s largest ski resort is bringing back its popular outdoor winter event starting on Sunday, December 31, at 8:30 pm.

The free signature event features exciting performances, freestyle skiing and riding, and a stunning pyrotechnics display for all ages.

When: December 31, 2023, then every Sunday from January 7 to March 10, 2024. (No show on January 21)

Time: 8:30 pm (New Year’s Eve), 7 pm (January 7 to March 10, 2024)

Where: Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler and Excalibur Gondolas

Cost: Free

What: Dress to impress for Gatsby’s House 2024 Vancouver New Year’s Eve Party at Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown. The massive shindig includes top DJs spinning with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems to bring the party to life.

The event will have multiple fully staffed bars to lower wait times and festive party favours for party-goers. Plus there will be a Casino Night with games to play and prizes to win.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 8:30 pm to 1:30 am

Where: Marriott Vancouver Pinnacle Downtown – 1128 Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Comedian Daniel Zindler hosts Circus3’s New Year’s Eve Variety Show. The family-friendly event features circus acrobats and several surprises during the 75-minute show. The event concludes with enough time to head to your next shindig or head home to put the kids (or yourselves) to bed.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Comedy Department takes a look back at 2023 with two nights full of laughs. Join the improv comedians as they wrap the year up with their hilarious takes on the events and happenings that shaped this past year. Make sure you don’t miss out on the faux midnight celebrations!

When: December 29 and 30, 2024

Time: 7:30 and 9:30 pm

Where: The Show Cellar — 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $22.50, purchase online

What: Tamasha is taking over Hollywood Theatre for a New Year’s Eve Bollywood bash and you’re invited to the party. Get ready to dance for six hours straight with all your favourite hits played by DJ Shalv, DJ Raytrix, DJ Surbee, and DJ Inspire.

When: December 31, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 4 am

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $22-$40 plus fees, purchase online

What: The City of Delta invites you to dive into the Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach at Boundary Bay Regional Park.

The fun begins at 11:45 am, with participants registering at noon, and swimming at 1 pm. There will also be fire pits with marshmallow roasting, games and activities, and prizes and awards to be won.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: Registration at noon, swim at 1 pm

Where: Centennial Beach at Boundary Bay Regional Park — 570 Boundary Bay Road, Delta

Cost: Free

What: When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat. These masters of physical comedy — with over 20 comedy awards to their name — sweep the audience out to sea in a jolly aquatic escapade brimming with whimsy, action, and ingenuity in a celebration of friendship at Christmas.

When: December 28 (Burnaby), December 29 (Surrey), December 30 (North Vancouver), and December 31 (Mission)

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Polar bear swimmers ready to take their New Year’s dip into the ocean to the next level can make their way to South Surrey for a unique event.

The 16th edition of the Polar Bare Plunge, hosted by Surrey United Naturists, takes place at Crescent Rock Beach. What makes the plunge different than others around the region is that it’s clothing-optional, though celebratory costumes and outfits are welcome.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: 1 pm

Where: Crescent Rock Beach near the boulder located close to the bottom of the 101 steps staircase at 24th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free