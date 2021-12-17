12 things to do in Vancouver this weekend: December 17 to 19

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Congratulations, you made it to the weekend!

Enjoy the next few days by checking out these 12 fun things to do in and around Vancouver from December 17 to 19. Visits with Santa, Vancouver Warriors Home Opener, and more.

What: Now that Santa is setting up his home away from home at Capilano Mall, families have the chance to visit him right through to December 24. Walk-ins are available on a first-come, first-serve basis based on availability, and you can also make an appointment through the online booking system.

To ensure that everyone who visits Santa has a digital and print keepsake to remember the moment, there will be a local professional photographer on site. You can get a Santa photo package for $19.99, which includes one 4×6 print and a digital download. And to make it better, those who purchase a photo package will receive a snowman hand puppet (one per child while supplies last).

When: Now until December 24, 2021

Bookings: Walk-ins on the day, or book an appointment online ahead of time

Where: Capilano Mall’s Grand Court – 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Price: Starting at $19.99

What: The Mergatroid building in East Vancouver is home to variety of local makers, including ceramicists, glassblowers, and textile and fashion creators. Visit their open studios this weekend to meet the creators and to also finish your last-minute Christmas shopping too.

When: December 18, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: The Mergatroid Building – 975 Vernon Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Tits the Season! by Helvetica Productions at the Rio Theatre is an over-the-top festive extravaganza featuring the city’s best drag, burlesque, circus, and variety performers. There are two shows hosted by Miss Kiss and headlined by Jimbo from Season 1 of Canada’s Drag Race.

When: December 18, 2021

Time: Early show at 6 pm, late show at 10 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $35, $45, and $75. Early show tickets and late show tickets online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena in December with the season home opener against Saskatchewan Rush on December 17.

When: December 17, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Holidays on the Block features awesome food trucks, local vendors, live entertainment, and a pet-friendly photo opportunity with Santa Claus himself.

You and your loved ones can dine at your favourite local food truck, such as Shameless Buns, Cin City Donuts, Crack On, and Beavertails, while taking in the beautiful twinkling lights and festive vibes.

Then you can make your way around the market to check out some small businesses such as Our Little Soap, AMLiora Designs, and Home of West Candle Co., before heading towards the main stage for a dose of live entertainment.

When: Now until December 19, 21 to 24, 2021

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 3 to 9 pm (Saturday and Sunday). 3 to 9 pm on December 21 to 23 and 3 to 7 pm on December 24

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Brentwood, Burnaby

Tickets: $5; purchase online here

What: When it comes to food, it seems as though Metro Vancouver loves a challenge. Indeed, a number of restaurants across the cities challenge their diners to eat a variety of mega-meals that are, shall we say, worth busting a gut for. The hardest part is, one must finish their meal on a tight deadline leaving no room for breaks or second thoughts.

Do you have what it takes? See the list online.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver.

What: Three-time Canadian Comedy Award winner Graham Clark will be performing 24 consecutive hours of stand-up at Little Mountain Gallery. The theatre space that nurtures up-and-coming comedy artists is slated to be closed and demolished in the new year.

All funds will go to the Little Mountain Eviction Fund, which will help find the popular venue a new home for its lineup of DIY comedy shows and budding young comedians.

When: December 17 to 18, 2021

Time: 8 am to 8 pm, 24 hours

Where: Little Mountain Gallery — 195 E 26th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $22.23 plus fees, purchase online

What: Visitors will find over 70 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until April 23, 2022

Time: 10 an to 2 pm

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: Chor Leoni’s mix of holiday music at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United will touch both the heart and the funny bone. Enjoy six brand new arrangements of your holiday favourites, along with the featured guest fiddler, Cam Wilson. The opening night will also feature a post-concert Talk Back hosted by former CBC broadcaster Rick Cluff.

When: December 17, 18 and 20, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20-$50 plus fees, purchase online

What: After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, Eastside Flea returns in time for the holiday season. The popular Holiday Markets feature a curated roster of over 50 local makers and collectors with vintage clothing, small-batch items, antiques & collectibles and more to discover. Shop for everyone on your list and then treat yourself to delicious dishes from the food trucks on site.

When: December 18 and 19, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: This year, Christmas at Enquist Lodge on Mount Seymour is a winter wonderland experience where kids can have a unique photo op and meet and greet with Santa Claus. It’s not just for kids, because adults can indulge at Harold’s Café where they’re serving up hot chocolate, beignets, and liège Belgian waffles. There’s even a mountaintop Christmas store filled with cabin-ready decor, tree ornaments, and holiday gifts.

When: Now until December 24, 2021. check the website for a complete schedule

Time: Various times

Where: 1700 Mount Seymour Road, North Vancouver

Admission: Santa tickets online for $25

What: Art Battle Vancouver celebrates the holidays with an evening of competitive live art. Watch the artist paint their creations in a battle against each other and the clock. All artwork created will also be available via auction.

When: December 18, 2021

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: The Red Room – 398 Richards Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for students, $25 general admission in advance, plus fees. Purchase online

What: Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors, known for their elaborate haunted houses, are turning their attention to Christmas cheer. But, based on the event description for Xmas of Chaos it sounds more like Christmas fear.

The live horror experience features actors, animatronics, a sadistic Santa, psycho snowmen and evil elves. Cougar Creek organizers believe that they’re the only Christmas-themed haunt in Canada.

When: Now until December 23, 2021

Time: Various options between 6-10 pm

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey, BC

Tickets: Online