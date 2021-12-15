Just For Laughs Vancouver adds third show for John Mulaney in February

Just For Laughs Vancouver has announced a third show for John Mulaney at this winter’s huge comedy celebration.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, and comedian is one of the headliners of Western Canad’s largest comedy festival happening from February 15 to 27, 2022.

Mulaney’s third performance will take place at Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 7 pm.

This joins the acclaimed comedian’s two previously announced shows at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, with performances at 7 and 9:30 pm.

In 2018, Mulaney travelled the United States (hitting stops in Vancouver and Toronto) with his sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.

The WGA award winner is also renowned for starring on Broadway alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway, for hosting Saturday Night Live four times, and for his roles in the hit Netflix series Big Mouth and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Mulaney joins a star-studded lineup of comedians, including Trevor Noah, Nicole Byer, and Ronny Chieng, during Just For Laughs Vancouver from February 15 to 27, 2022. The annual comedy fest will take place at various venues in Vancouver.

Tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver are on sale now.

When: February 15 and 16, 2022

Time: 7 and 9:30 pm (Tuesday), 7 pm (Wednesday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver (Tuesday), Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver (Wednesday)

Tickets: Online